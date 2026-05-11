Nilfisk announces changes to the Executive Management

Nilfisk today announces that Chief Executive Officer, Jon Sintorn, and Chief Financial Officer, Carl Bandhold, will resign from their positions in the Executive Management.

Karin Overbeck will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, and Dominik Thoma will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer.

Marc Kühn, Chairman of the Board of Directors, comments:

“We wish to thank Jon Sintorn and Carl Bandhold for their contributions to Nilfisk, and we wish them all the best going forward.”

Jon Sintorn and Carl Bandhold joined Nilfisk in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of IR & Group Communications

+45 42 31 00 07

njespersen@nilfisk.com

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