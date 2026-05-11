Global Cement Industry Research Report 2026: Market to Reach $554.71 Billion by 2030 from $423.24 Billion in 2024 with Asia Pacific Dominating Both Production and Consumption

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cement Market: 2026 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cement market was valued at US$423.24 billion in 2024, and is expected to be worth US$554.71 billion in 2030. The global cement market is determined to grow at a CAGR of 4.75% over the forecasted period of 2025-2030.

Key players are expected to increase their market presence and effectively meet the needs of their customers as a result of the strategies they have adopted, such as acquisition, the development of new products, and initiatives involving zero-carbon construction materials.

In 2030, global cement production is projected to reach 5.55 billion tons and cement consumption is anticipated to rise to 5.54 billion tons. Cement is used in the production of the many structures that make up the modern world including buildings, bridges, harbors, runways and roads. It is also used for facades and other decorative features on buildings. The constant demand for all of these structures, increasingly from the developing world, means that cement is the second most consumed commodity in the world after water.

One primary driver for the cement market growth is the increasing demand for infrastructure development and construction activities worldwide. As urbanization and population growth continue, countries invest in new infrastructure projects, driving the demand for cement in residential, commercial, and industrial constructions. Additionally, the adoption of sustainable building materials and the emphasis on eco-friendly construction practices are influencing the market, with cement manufacturers exploring greener alternatives and energy-efficient production processes.

Asia Pacific accounted for the maximum global production in 2024. Four of the top ten cement producers in the world are from Asia: China, Vietnam, India, and Indonesia. In contrast to China, where most of the locally produced cement is consumed, Vietnam exports a large portion of its cement, with the construction industry receiving the majority of the supply.



Asia Pacific held the major share in the global cement consumption in 2024. Rapid urbanization, growing construction activities and government infrastructure programs have all supported the growth of the market over the past years.

The announcement of significant construction projects in the Asia-Pacific region has given rise to optimism about a steady increase in cement demand in the near future. Significant growth is predicted for the Middle East and Africa. This growth is attributed to the product's rising demand as a result of the region's expanding infrastructure-related activities. Another factor influencing the Middle East & Africa market is its use in mining and oil exploration activities.

Competitive Landscape:



The global cement market is moderately concentrated. The product is produced primarily in various parts of the world which has resulted in a more diverse market structure. In order to strengthen the market positions and propel the business growth, players with headquarters in North America and Europe are aiming to expand their presence in China and other countries in the Asia Pacific region. The market's major players have established robust regional presences, distribution networks, and product portfolios.



Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type: The report identifies three segments on the basis of type: Blended, Portland and Ohers.

In 2024, the blended segment secured the foremost position in market share, and this dominance is anticipated to persist throughout the projected period. This is attributed to its advantageous characteristics, including diminished water demand, enhanced workability and pumpability, and a decrease in crack formation caused by thermal stress. The blended segment consists of base portland in which other materials, such as limestone, slag, and pozzolana, are added to obtain the different blends. The demand for blended types from industries like mining, building construction, and road construction is expected to increase, which would boost the market for the blended segment in coming years.



By Application: The report identifies two segments on the basis of application: Non Residential and Residential.

The non-residential segment segment held the highest share in the market and is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecasted period. This market segment uses the cement products for tasks like building stadiums, commercial complexes, industrial buildings, roads, dams, and transportation hubs. The demand for the product has increased as a result of urbanization and infrastructure development



Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rapid Urbanization

Rising Disposable Incomes

Surging Infrastructure Projects

Surging Demand from Construction Activities

Utilization of Circulating Resources

Challenges

Rising Government Regulations on Carbon Emissions from Manufacturing Plants

Higher Power Consumption

Market Trends

Growing Civil Engineering Sector

Increasing Adoption of Green Cement

Technological Advancements in the Production Process

Digitalization and Automation

Use of Alternative Fuels in Cement Manufacturing

Integration of AI in Cement Industry

Competitive Landscape

Global Cement Players by Installed Capacity

Global Cement Market Players: Key Developments

Indonesia Cement Players by Market Share

Germany Cement Players by Market Share

Italy Cement Players by Market Share

Spain Cement Players by Market Share

The UK Cement Players by Market Share

Russia Cement Players by Market Share

Japan Cement Players by Market Share

Canada Cement Players by Market Share

Key Players

UltraTech Cement Ltd.

China National Building Material Company

Cemex SAB de CV

HeidelbergCement AG

Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd

Holcim Ltd.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited

Taiwan Cement Corporation

China Shanshui Cement Group

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd.

Votorantim Cementos

Tangshan Jidong Cement Co.,Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/acn1c9

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