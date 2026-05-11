EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) reported first quarter 2026 total revenue of $3.67 billion, compared to $3.87 billion in 2025. Net loss attributable to EchoStar in the first quarter of 2026 totaled $146.89 million, compared to $202.67 million in the year-ago quarter. Diluted loss per share was $0.51 in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $0.71 in 2025.
Pay-TV
- Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 366,000 in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a decrease of approximately 381,000 in the year-ago quarter.
- The company closed the quarter with 6.63 million pay-TV subscribers, including 4.84 million DISH TV subscribers and 1.79 million Sling TV subscribers.
Retail Wireless
- Retail wireless subscribers increased by approximately 16,000 in the first quarter of 2026, compared to an increase of 150,000 in the year-ago quarter.
- The company closed the quarter with 7.53 million wireless subscribers.
Broadband and Satellite Services
- Broadband subscribers decreased by approximately 58,000 in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a decrease of 30,000 in the year-ago quarter.
- The company closed the quarter with 681,000 broadband subscribers.
Additional Details
Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Please note that EchoStar will not host a live conference call to discuss its first quarter 2026 financial results. All financial results and related materials are available on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com.
Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 (all U.S. GAAP amounts reference results from operations):
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2026
|2025
|(In thousands)
|Revenue
|Pay-TV
|$
|2,294,264
|$
|2,538,727
|Wireless
|962,491
|969,668
|Broadband and Satellite Services
|329,656
|370,658
|Other
|90,983
|62,297
|Eliminations
|(9,905
|)
|(71,592
|)
|Total
|$
|3,667,489
|$
|3,869,758
|Net Income (loss) attributable to EchoStar
|$
|(146,885
|)
|$
|(202,669
|)
|OIBDA
|Pay-TV
|$
|527,433
|$
|729,873
|Wireless
|13,717
|(73,707
|)
|Broadband and Satellite Services
|94,124
|85,703
|Other
|(75,990
|)
|(324,481
|)
|Eliminations
|164
|(17,187
|)
|Total
|$
|559,448
|$
|400,201
|Adjusted OIBDA
|Pay-TV
|$
|527,433
|$
|729,873
|Wireless
|13,717
|(73,707
|)
|Broadband and Satellite Services
|94,124
|85,703
|Other
|(142,149
|)
|(324,481
|)
|Eliminations
|164
|(17,187
|)
|Total
|$
|493,289
|$
|400,201
|Purchases of property and equipment (including capitalized
interest related to regulatory authorizations)
|Pay-TV
|$
|88,128
|$
|62,388
|Wireless
|28,833
|—
|Broadband and Satellite Services
|11,610
|32,103
|Other
|4,864
|283,993
|$
|133,435
|$
|378,484
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement:
|Pay-TV
|Wireless
|Broadband and
Satellite Services
|Other
|Eliminations
|Consolidated Total
|For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
|(In thousands)
|Segment operating income (loss)
|$
|471,567
|$
|(35,782
|)
|$
|44,184
|$
|(87,295
|)
|$
|173
|$
|392,847
|Depreciation and amortization
|55,866
|49,499
|49,940
|11,305
|(9
|)
|166,601
|OIBDA
|527,433
|13,717
|94,124
|(75,990
|)
|164
|559,448
|Impairments and other
|—
|—
|—
|(66,159
|)
|—
|(66,159
|)
|Adjusted OIBDA
|$
|527,433
|$
|13,717
|$
|94,124
|$
|(142,149
|)
|$
|164
|$
|493,289
|For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|Segment operating income (loss)
|$
|653,430
|$
|(93,894
|)
|$
|(19,195
|)
|$
|(628,410
|)
|$
|(63
|)
|$
|(88,132
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|76,443
|20,187
|104,898
|303,929
|(17,124
|)
|488,333
|OIBDA
|729,873
|(73,707
|)
|85,703
|(324,481
|)
|(17,187
|)
|400,201
|Impairments and other
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Adjusted OIBDA
|$
|729,873
|$
|(73,707
|)
|$
|85,703
|$
|(324,481
|)
|$
|(17,187
|)
|$
|400,201
Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
OIBDA is defined as “Operating income (loss)” plus “Depreciation and amortization.”
Adjusted OIBDA is defined as "Operating income (loss)" plus "Depreciation and amortization" and "Impairments and other."
OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA, which are presented by segment above, are non-GAAP measures reconciled to "Operating income (loss)" and do not purport to be alternatives to operating income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. We believe OIBDA is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments on a more variable cost basis as it excludes the depreciation and amortization expenses related primarily to capital expenditures and acquisitions for those business segments, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors.
We believe Adjusted OIBDA is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments as it excludes one-time, non-cash items that we do not consider to be reflective of our ongoing operating performance.
About EchoStar Corporation
EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) is a premier provider of technology, networking services, television entertainment and connectivity, offering consumer, enterprise, operator and government solutions worldwide under its EchoStar®, Boost Mobile®, Sling TV, DISH TV, Hughes®, HughesNet®, HughesON™, and JUPITER™ brands. In Europe, EchoStar operates under its EchoStar Mobile Limited subsidiary and in Australia, the company operates as EchoStar Global Australia. For more information, visit www.echostar.com and follow EchoStar on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.
©2026 EchoStar. Hughes, HughesNet, DISH, and Boost Mobile are registered trademarks of one or more affiliate companies of EchoStar Corp.
Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward–looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward–looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2025 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
|ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|As of
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,343,780
|$
|1,883,074
|Current restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities
|—
|175,838
|Marketable investment securities
|172,323
|1,100,891
|Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $83,611 and $79,590, respectively
|1,258,708
|1,273,849
|Inventory
|395,123
|380,647
|Prepaids and other assets
|359,657
|284,194
|Other current assets
|19,849
|34,678
|Total current assets
|3,549,440
|5,133,171
|Noncurrent Assets:
|Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities
|176,759
|176,203
|Property and equipment, net
|2,200,571
|2,243,515
|Regulatory authorizations, net
|34,550,802
|34,548,952
|Other investments, net
|208,655
|194,046
|Operating lease assets
|217,635
|214,549
|Intangible assets, net
|51,236
|54,413
|Other noncurrent assets, net
|420,594
|451,506
|Total noncurrent assets
|37,826,252
|37,883,184
|Total assets
|$
|41,375,692
|$
|43,016,355
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)
|Current Liabilities:
|Trade accounts payable
|$
|579,907
|$
|541,706
|Deferred revenue and other
|620,733
|639,173
|Accrued programming
|1,137,147
|1,224,222
|Accrued interest
|626,229
|309,462
|Other accrued expenses and liabilities
|2,564,432
|2,327,587
|Current portion of debt, finance lease and other obligations
|6,237,306
|7,321,269
|Total current liabilities
|11,765,754
|12,363,419
|Long-Term Obligations, Net of Current Portion:
|Long-term debt, finance lease and other obligations, net of current portion
|18,015,274
|18,658,602
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|575,102
|598,590
|Operating lease liabilities
|3,985,604
|4,137,269
|Long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities
|1,356,555
|1,446,477
|Total long-term obligations, net of current portion
|23,932,535
|24,840,938
|Total liabilities
|35,698,289
|37,204,357
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit):
|Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized,
159,722,874 and 159,266,457 shares issued, 157,933,854 and 157,477,437
shares outstanding, respectively
|160
|159
|Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized,
131,348,468 shares issued and outstanding
|131
|131
|Additional paid-in capital
|8,886,945
|8,875,937
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(181,786
|)
|(183,188
|)
|Accumulated earnings (deficit)
|(3,025,628
|)
|(2,878,743
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost, 1,789,020 shares
|(48,512
|)
|(48,512
|)
|Total EchoStar stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|5,631,310
|5,765,784
|Noncontrolling interests
|46,093
|46,214
|Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|5,677,403
|5,811,998
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|$
|41,375,692
|$
|43,016,355
|ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Revenue:
|Service revenue
|$
|3,375,540
|$
|3,606,156
|Equipment sales and other revenue
|291,949
|263,602
|Total revenue
|3,667,489
|3,869,758
|Costs and Expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):
|Cost of services
|1,998,268
|2,432,198
|Cost of sales - equipment and other
|536,907
|439,508
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|639,025
|597,851
|Depreciation and amortization
|166,601
|488,333
|Impairments and other
|(66,159
|)
|—
|Total costs and expenses
|3,274,642
|3,957,890
|Operating income (loss)
|392,847
|(88,132
|)
|Other Income (Expense):
|Interest income
|29,409
|65,529
|Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
|(592,660
|)
|(286,055
|)
|Other, net
|2,184
|41,390
|Total other income (expense)
|(561,067
|)
|(179,136
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(168,220
|)
|(267,268
|)
|Income tax (provision) benefit, net
|20,920
|63,987
|Net income (loss)
|(147,300
|)
|(203,281
|)
|Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
|(415
|)
|(612
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar
|$
|(146,885
|)
|$
|(202,669
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Class A and B common stock:
|Basic
|289,014
|286,513
|Diluted
|289,014
|286,513
|Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:
|Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar
|$
|(0.51
|)
|$
|(0.71
|)
|Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar
|$
|(0.51
|)
|$
|(0.71
|)
|ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(147,300
|)
|$
|(203,281
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|166,601
|488,333
|Impairments and other
|(66,159
|)
|—
|Realized and unrealized losses (gains) and impairments on investments and other
|2,737
|(35,769
|)
|Non-cash, stock-based compensation
|10,233
|7,609
|Interest expense paid in kind on long-term debt
|—
|57,073
|Deferred tax expense (benefit)
|(28,582
|)
|(68,902
|)
|Changes in allowance for credit losses
|4,021
|(1,987
|)
|Change in long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities
|(60,073
|)
|(2,772
|)
|Other, net
|79,253
|(5,446
|)
|Changes in operating assets and operating liabilities,net
|277,553
|(28,103
|)
|Net cash flows from operating activities
|238,284
|206,755
|Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
|Purchases of marketable investment securities
|(577,181
|)
|(1,807,779
|)
|Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities
|1,521,282
|553,812
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(133,435
|)
|(258,427
|)
|Capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations
|—
|(120,057
|)
|Other, net
|38,429
|(4,268
|)
|Net cash flows from investing activities
|849,095
|(1,636,719
|)
|Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
|Repayment of debt, finance lease and other obligations
|(5,654
|)
|(24,671
|)
|Redemption and repurchases of debt
|(1,787,082
|)
|(289,383
|)
|Early debt redemption gains (losses)
|—
|11,465
|Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised and stock issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|7,513
|2,534
|Other, net
|1,727
|(31,792
|)
|Net cash flows from financing activities
|(1,783,496
|)
|(331,847
|)
|Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|(240
|)
|1,714
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents
|(696,357
|)
|(1,760,097
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|2,182,155
|4,593,804
|Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|1,485,798
|$
|2,833,707