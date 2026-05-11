EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

 | Source: EchoStar Corporation EchoStar Corporation

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) reported first quarter 2026 total revenue of $3.67 billion, compared to $3.87 billion in 2025. Net loss attributable to EchoStar in the first quarter of 2026 totaled $146.89 million, compared to $202.67 million in the year-ago quarter. Diluted loss per share was $0.51 in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $0.71 in 2025.

Pay-TV

  • Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 366,000 in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a decrease of approximately 381,000 in the year-ago quarter.
  • The company closed the quarter with 6.63 million pay-TV subscribers, including 4.84 million DISH TV subscribers and 1.79 million Sling TV subscribers.

Retail Wireless

  • Retail wireless subscribers increased by approximately 16,000 in the first quarter of 2026, compared to an increase of 150,000 in the year-ago quarter.
  • The company closed the quarter with 7.53 million wireless subscribers.

Broadband and Satellite Services

  • Broadband subscribers decreased by approximately 58,000 in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a decrease of 30,000 in the year-ago quarter.
  • The company closed the quarter with 681,000 broadband subscribers.

Additional Details
Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Please note that EchoStar will not host a live conference call to discuss its first quarter 2026 financial results. All financial results and related materials are available on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com.

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 (all U.S. GAAP amounts reference results from operations):

 For the Three Months Ended
 March 31,
 2026  2025 
 (In thousands)
Revenue     
Pay-TV$2,294,264  $2,538,727 
Wireless 962,491   969,668 
Broadband and Satellite Services 329,656   370,658 
Other 90,983   62,297 
Eliminations (9,905)  (71,592)
Total$3,667,489  $3,869,758 
      
Net Income (loss) attributable to EchoStar$(146,885) $(202,669)
      
OIBDA     
Pay-TV$527,433  $729,873 
Wireless 13,717   (73,707)
Broadband and Satellite Services 94,124   85,703 
Other (75,990)  (324,481)
Eliminations 164   (17,187)
Total$559,448  $400,201 
      
Adjusted OIBDA     
Pay-TV$527,433  $729,873 
Wireless 13,717   (73,707)
Broadband and Satellite Services 94,124   85,703 
Other (142,149)  (324,481)
Eliminations 164   (17,187)
Total$493,289  $400,201 
      
Purchases of property and equipment (including capitalized
interest related to regulatory authorizations)		     
Pay-TV$88,128  $62,388 
Wireless 28,833    
Broadband and Satellite Services 11,610   32,103 
Other 4,864   283,993 
 $133,435  $378,484 
      

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement:

  Pay-TV Wireless Broadband and
Satellite Services		 Other Eliminations Consolidated Total
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 (In thousands)
Segment operating income (loss) $471,567 $(35,782) $44,184  $(87,295) $173  $392,847 
Depreciation and amortization  55,866  49,499   49,940   11,305   (9)  166,601 
OIBDA  527,433  13,717   94,124   (75,990)  164   559,448 
Impairments and other          (66,159)     (66,159)
Adjusted OIBDA $527,433 $13,717  $94,124  $(142,149) $164  $493,289 
                   
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025             
Segment operating income (loss) $653,430 $(93,894) $(19,195) $(628,410) $(63) $(88,132)
Depreciation and amortization  76,443  20,187   104,898   303,929   (17,124)  488,333 
OIBDA  729,873  (73,707)  85,703   (324,481)  (17,187)  400,201 
Impairments and other                 
Adjusted OIBDA $729,873 $(73,707) $85,703  $(324,481) $(17,187) $400,201 
                   

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

OIBDA is defined as “Operating income (loss)” plus “Depreciation and amortization.”

Adjusted OIBDA is defined as "Operating income (loss)" plus "Depreciation and amortization" and "Impairments and other."

OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA, which are presented by segment above, are non-GAAP measures reconciled to "Operating income (loss)" and do not purport to be alternatives to operating income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. We believe OIBDA is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments on a more variable cost basis as it excludes the depreciation and amortization expenses related primarily to capital expenditures and acquisitions for those business segments, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors.

We believe Adjusted OIBDA is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments as it excludes one-time, non-cash items that we do not consider to be reflective of our ongoing operating performance.

About EchoStar Corporation
EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) is a premier provider of technology, networking services, television entertainment and connectivity, offering consumer, enterprise, operator and government solutions worldwide under its EchoStar®, Boost Mobile®, Sling TV, DISH TV, Hughes®, HughesNet®, HughesON™, and JUPITER™ brands. In Europe, EchoStar operates under its EchoStar Mobile Limited subsidiary and in Australia, the company operates as EchoStar Global Australia. For more information, visit www.echostar.com and follow EchoStar on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

©2026 EchoStar. Hughes, HughesNet, DISH, and Boost Mobile are registered trademarks of one or more affiliate companies of EchoStar Corp.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward–looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward–looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2025 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

 ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
 (Unaudited)
   
 As of
 March 31, December 31,
 2026  2025 
Assets     
Current Assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$1,343,780  $1,883,074 
Current restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities    175,838 
Marketable investment securities 172,323   1,100,891 
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $83,611 and $79,590, respectively 1,258,708   1,273,849 
Inventory 395,123   380,647 
Prepaids and other assets 359,657   284,194 
Other current assets 19,849   34,678 
Total current assets 3,549,440   5,133,171 
      
Noncurrent Assets:     
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities 176,759   176,203 
Property and equipment, net 2,200,571   2,243,515 
Regulatory authorizations, net 34,550,802   34,548,952 
Other investments, net 208,655   194,046 
Operating lease assets 217,635   214,549 
Intangible assets, net 51,236   54,413 
Other noncurrent assets, net 420,594   451,506 
Total noncurrent assets 37,826,252   37,883,184 
Total assets$41,375,692  $43,016,355 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)     
Current Liabilities:     
Trade accounts payable$579,907  $541,706 
Deferred revenue and other 620,733   639,173 
Accrued programming 1,137,147   1,224,222 
Accrued interest 626,229   309,462 
Other accrued expenses and liabilities 2,564,432   2,327,587 
Current portion of debt, finance lease and other obligations 6,237,306   7,321,269 
Total current liabilities 11,765,754   12,363,419 
      
Long-Term Obligations, Net of Current Portion:     
Long-term debt, finance lease and other obligations, net of current portion 18,015,274   18,658,602 
Deferred tax liabilities, net 575,102   598,590 
Operating lease liabilities 3,985,604   4,137,269 
Long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities 1,356,555   1,446,477 
Total long-term obligations, net of current portion 23,932,535   24,840,938 
Total liabilities 35,698,289   37,204,357 
      
Commitments and Contingencies     
      
Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit):      
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized,
159,722,874 and 159,266,457 shares issued, 157,933,854 and 157,477,437
shares outstanding, respectively		 160   159 
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized,
131,348,468 shares issued and outstanding		 131   131 
Additional paid-in capital 8,886,945   8,875,937 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (181,786)  (183,188)
Accumulated earnings (deficit) (3,025,628)  (2,878,743)
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,789,020 shares (48,512)  (48,512)
Total EchoStar stockholders’ equity (deficit) 5,631,310   5,765,784 
Noncontrolling interests 46,093   46,214 
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 5,677,403   5,811,998 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)$41,375,692  $43,016,355 
      


 ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 (Unaudited)
      
 For the Three Months Ended
 March 31,
 2026  2025 
Revenue:     
Service revenue$3,375,540  $3,606,156 
Equipment sales and other revenue 291,949   263,602 
Total revenue 3,667,489   3,869,758 
      
Costs and Expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):     
Cost of services 1,998,268   2,432,198 
Cost of sales - equipment and other 536,907   439,508 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 639,025   597,851 
Depreciation and amortization 166,601   488,333 
Impairments and other (66,159)   
Total costs and expenses 3,274,642   3,957,890 
      
Operating income (loss) 392,847   (88,132)
      
Other Income (Expense):     
Interest income 29,409   65,529 
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (592,660)  (286,055)
Other, net 2,184   41,390 
Total other income (expense) (561,067)  (179,136)
      
Income (loss) before income taxes (168,220)  (267,268)
Income tax (provision) benefit, net 20,920   63,987 
Net income (loss) (147,300)  (203,281)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax (415)  (612)
Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar$(146,885) $(202,669)
      
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Class A and B common stock:      
Basic 289,014   286,513 
Diluted 289,014   286,513 
      
Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:     
Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar$(0.51) $(0.71)
Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar$(0.51) $(0.71)
      


 ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 (In thousands)
 (Unaudited)
  
 For the Three Months Ended
 March 31,
 2026  2025 
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:     
Net income (loss)$(147,300) $(203,281)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:     
Depreciation and amortization 166,601   488,333 
Impairments and other (66,159)   
Realized and unrealized losses (gains) and impairments on investments and other 2,737   (35,769)
Non-cash, stock-based compensation 10,233   7,609 
Interest expense paid in kind on long-term debt    57,073 
Deferred tax expense (benefit) (28,582)  (68,902)
Changes in allowance for credit losses 4,021   (1,987)
Change in long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities (60,073)  (2,772)
Other, net 79,253   (5,446)
Changes in operating assets and operating liabilities,net 277,553   (28,103)
Net cash flows from operating activities 238,284   206,755 
      
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:     
Purchases of marketable investment securities (577,181)  (1,807,779)
Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities 1,521,282   553,812 
Purchases of property and equipment (133,435)  (258,427)
Capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations    (120,057)
Other, net 38,429   (4,268)
Net cash flows from investing activities 849,095   (1,636,719)
      
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:     
Repayment of debt, finance lease and other obligations (5,654)  (24,671)
Redemption and repurchases of debt (1,787,082)  (289,383)
Early debt redemption gains (losses)    11,465 
Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised and stock issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan 7,513   2,534 
Other, net 1,727   (31,792)
Net cash flows from financing activities  (1,783,496)  (331,847)
      
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (240)  1,714 
      
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents (696,357)  (1,760,097)
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,182,155   4,593,804 
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period$1,485,798  $2,833,707 
      


 

            








        

            

                

                    
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