Motorcycle Airbag Market Analysis Report 2026 Featuring Key Players - Autoliv, Honda, and Alpinestars

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motorcycle Airbag Market: 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global motorcycle market value stood at US$433.55 million in 2024, and is expected to reach US$795.82 million by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.02% over the projected period of 2025-2030.

Manufacturers are increasingly integrate airbag systems into bike designs, enhancing safety features directly within the vehicle structure. The motorcycle airbag market has grown significantly in recent years, driven by increase in number of road accidents.

The competitive landscape of the motorcycle airbag market is marked by a variety of players vying for market share in this rapidly evolving sector. These entities range from established automotive manufacturers to tech giants and specialized component suppliers. Manufacturers are constantly striving to develop airbags that offer enhanced security, and convenience. The ability to offer comprehensive motorcycle airbags that cater to the diverse needs of consumers is crucial in gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The key players are constantly investing in strategic initiatives, such as new product launch, introducing their products to emerging markets and more, to maintain a competitive edge in this market. For instance, In June 2024, Autoliv introduced airbags made with 100% recycled polyester. In collaboration with key supply chain partners, Autoliv has developed yarns, fabrics, and cushions made from 100% recycled polyester for use in airbag production.

Furthermore, surge in demand for advanced safety system, development of self-contained airbag jackets, and rising awareness among customers for protective gears are the other significant factors contributing in the overall growth of the motorcycle airbag market. This surge in travel also results in increased presence of motorcyclists, heightening the importance of prioritizing safety, which in turn, further highlighting the necessity of motorcycle airbags.

North America is the largest region of global motorcycle airbag market, owing to stricter safety regulations in countries like the US. For instance, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is promoting the adoption of airbag systems as a safety measure. The rising disposable incomes in North American countries are influencing the demand for premium motorbikes. The presence of technological infrastructure is creating multiple business opportunities through innovations in the airbag system.

The rise of professional bike racing in the region is anticipated to boost the growth in the upcoming years. In 2024, the US remained the largest motorcycle airbags market within the North America. The motorcycle airbags industry in China has been growing strongly over the past few years. The increasing disposable income, rising safety concerns, and a high level of consumer awareness regarding motorcycle safety gear have been key drivers of growth over the period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region of global motorcycle airbag market, driven by rapid urbanization and economic growth in the region. These factors lead to the increasing number of motorcycle users, further drives the demand for enhanced safety features, such as airbags. Moreover, the motorcycle airbag market in the region has gained significant demand due to the growing popularity of bikes like BMW, Honda and many more.

The growing popularity of Japanese brands like Yamaha and Honda is helping to generate more revenue in the region. Additionally, cost-effective manufacturing in the region is attracting several airbag manufacturers that would help the Asia Pacific market in the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation Analysis: By Component:

The report provides the bifurcation of the global motorcycle airbag market into five components namely, Airbag Module, Airbag, Crash Sensor, Airbag ECU, and Inflator.

These airbag modules are considered as a primary unit in the safety systems of motorcycle airbags. The airbag module is a unit containing the lightweight fabric airbag and the inflator, designed to deploy in a crash. The growth of the segment is driven by the critical role of the component in ensuring rider safety, encompassing the essential components such as the airbag and inflator. Technological advancements, increasing regulatory safety standards, and consumer's increased demand for enhanced safety features in motorcycles further propel the adoption and integration of airbag modules, solidifying its leading market share.

By Coating Type:

The report provides the bifurcation of the global motorcycle airbag market into three segments, on the basis of coating type namely, Neoprene-coated, Silicon-coated, and Non-coated. Neoprene-coated segment held the highest share in the market. The market for neoprene-coated airbags is expected to continue growing, driven by increased safety standards and demand for advanced features.

By Fabric Type:

The global motorcycle airbag market can be divided into three segments, on the basis of fabric type, namely, Nylon, Polyester, and Others.

The nylon segment held the highest share in the market. Nylon fabric is mostly used as an airbag fabric due to its closed polymer nature and high material flexibility. According to DENSO Corporation, Nylon 6 is the most used fabric. It is also provisioned as A+ grade by Automotive Manufacturers Association owing to its durability and high-class surface finish giving it an aesthetic look for the bike and riders. Therefore, the nylon motorcycle airbag market is projected to rise significantly in the future.

By Channel:

The global motorcycle airbag market can be divided into two channels, namely, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Aftermarket.

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) segment held the major share of the global motorcycle airbag market. OEMs refer to the manufacturers that produce various parts and components for new vehicles as original equipment. These systems are installed in vehicles during the manufacturing process and are integral to the vehicle's design.

The OEM segment in the motorcycle airbag market is crucial, driven by the direct integration of airbags into new two-wheelers during the manufacturing process. As the motorcycle industry experiences growth, particularly in emerging markets, there is a concurrent rise in the demand for two-wheelers, thereby propelling the demand for airbags from OEMs.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rising Motorcycle Sales

Rise in Road Accidents

Growing Awareness from Customers for Protective Gears

Rising Emphasis on Rider Safety

Increasing Safety Regulations

Challenges

High Cost and Complexity of Integration

Software Failures Associated with Sensors

Weight and Design Constraints

Market Trends

Integration of Artificial Intelligence

Increasing Popularity of Adventure Motorcycles

Development of self-contained Airbag Jackets

Advancements in Technology

Integration with Motorcycle Apparel

Customization and Personalization of Airbag Systems

Competitive Landscape:

Autoliv, Inc.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Airvest

Alpinestars

BERING

Clover IT Srl

Dainese SpA

MOTOAIRBAG (D.P.I. Safety)

Furygan

GIMOTO SRL

Klim

RST Limited

Ixon.com

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w3a0ki

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