Saudi Arabia Cinema Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2026-2034 Featuring AMC, IMAX, Cinepolis, VOX Cinemas, and Empire Cinemas

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Cinema Market Forecast Report by Revenue, Cinema Format, Seating Format, End-User, Cities and Company Analysis 2026-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market will grow from US$ 611.22 Billion in 2025 to US$ 1,389..02 Billion in 2034, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.55% from 2026-2034.



The cinema market in Saudi Arabia is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period, due to the development of entertainment infrastructure, growing investments in Vision 2030, and rising consumer demand for entertainment. The development of multiplex cinemas and growing film production also contribute to the development of the market.







The cinema industry has quickly gained popularity in Saudi Arabia after the lifting of the ban on public cinemas, which had been in place for decades, in 2018. The country has seen a remarkable rise in the number of cinema screens, multiplexes, and foreign film releases since then. Encouraged by the Saudi Vision 2030 project, the Saudi government has been working towards the development of the entertainment industry to diversify the economy and improve the lifestyle of the people. The rising number of young people, their rising incomes, and changes in attitudes towards entertainment have also contributed to the rise in cinema viewership. The cinema industry is now a major part of the entertainment sector in Saudi Arabia.



Growth Driver of the Saudi Arabia Cinema Market

Government Support Under Vision 2030



One of the most significant driving forces for the growth of the cinema market in Saudi Arabia is government support in the form of the Vision 2030 initiative. The Saudi government has focused on the development of the entertainment and cultural industries to reduce the country's reliance on oil. Such initiatives have accelerated the development of cinemas in the country.

Public-private partnerships have been used to encourage foreign investment in the development of the entertainment industry. This has been an important factor in the development of multiplexes in the country. In April 2018, DIEC launched its first cinema in the King Abdullah Financial District, and plans are underway to open 50-100 cinemas in Saudi Arabia by 2030.



Young Population and Changing Lifestyle Preferences



Currently, more than 70% of the population is aged below 35 years, making the kingdom one of the youngest nations in the world. The young and technology-embracing Saudi population is a significant factor in the growth of the cinema market. A significant number of the population is below 35 years, with high interest in films, digital entertainment, and socializing. Shifts in social behavior and greater acceptance of public entertainment have resulted in increased cinema footfalls.

Rising levels of disposable income and an urbanized lifestyle encourage frequent trips to cinema halls. Cinema halls have become a popular socializing destination for families and the youth, thereby ensuring continued market growth. Saudi Arabia has an impressive 99% internet penetration rate, with mobile internet speeds having doubled to 215 Mbps, almost twice the global average. Such developments have placed Saudi Arabia in the top 10 countries in the world in terms of mobile internet speed.



Rapid Expansion of Cinema Infrastructure



The rapid growth of cinema infrastructure is a major contributing factor to the growth of the cinema market in Saudi Arabia. New multiplex cinemas with digital projection, IMAX, and luxury seating are being built in major cities and new entertainment hubs. The addition of cinemas to shopping malls and mixed-use developments raises foot traffic. Improved customer experiences, new formats, and a variety of films will attract more viewers.

As the infrastructure grows, so will cinema accessibility and viewership. Jan 2025, Muvi Cinemas, the homegrown cinema brand in Saudi Arabia, has opened its twenty-second location at The Village Center in Jeddah. This is another step in the brand's journey to improve the entertainment options available in the Kingdom.



Challenges of the Saudi Arabia Cinema Market

Competition from Digital Streaming Platforms



One of the biggest challenges that the cinema market in Saudi Arabia is currently facing is the increasing competition from digital streaming services. The increasing penetration of high-speed internet and the adoption of smartphones and smart TVs has made it easier for people to access entertainment on demand.

The convenience and flexibility of streaming services, along with their affordable pricing, are expected to attract more viewers away from cinemas. The cinema industry will have to invest continuously in offering enhanced experiences such as IMAX, 4DX, and luxury seating to attract viewers and differentiate themselves from home entertainment options. Keeping the audience engaged is one of the biggest challenges in this highly digitalized entertainment environment.



High Capital Investment and Operational Costs



High capital expenditure and operational costs are another major challenge faced by the cinema market in Saudi Arabia. High capital expenditure is required for setting up modern multiplex cinemas. This includes investment in infrastructure, modern projection technology, sound systems, and luxury seating. Operational costs include rental of prime locations, labor, maintenance, and power consumption. Profitability may be impacted during times of low footfall or economic downturns. Balancing cost effectiveness with high-quality delivery is a major challenge faced by the cinema industry in Saudi Arabia.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $611.22 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1380 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Key Players Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis

AMC

IMAX

Cinepolis

VOX Cinemas

Empire Cinemas

Market Segmentation

Revenue

Box Office

Cinema Advertising

Cinema food and drinks

Cinema Format

2D

3D

4D

IMAX

Seating Format

VIP/Premium

Standard

End-User

Alone

Spouse (Couple)

Family

Friends

City

Riyadh

Jeddah

Dammam

Dhahran

Jubail

Khobar

Tabuk

Mecca

Medina

Rest of Cities

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