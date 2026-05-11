OTC Markets Group Welcomes Evolve Royalties Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Evolve Royalties Ltd. (CSE: EVR; OTCQX: EVRYF), a royalty and streaming company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Evolve Royalties Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink Limited™ Market.

Evolve Royalties Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “EVRYF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Trading on OTCQX significantly enhances Evolve's accessibility to U.S. investors and reflects our commitment to transparency as we scale our portfolio of copper and diversified commodity royalties. We see this as an important step in supporting long-term shareholder value and broadening awareness of Evolve in the U.S. market,” said Joseph de la Plante, President & Chief Executive Officer of Evolve Royalties.

About Evolve Royalties Ltd.

Evolve is a royalty and streaming company focused on building a high-quality portfolio of copper and diversified commodities that are required to meet the world’s growing need for resources. The Company applies the royalty and streaming model to strategic mining assets, moving early to partner with operators and secure long-life interests in high-quality projects.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID® Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com