Evolve Royalties Commences Trading on OTCQX

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolve Royalties Ltd. (“Evolve” or the “Company”) (CSE: EVR; OTCQX: EVRYF) announces that effective today, its common shares have qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market (“OTCQX”) in the United States under the ticker “EVRYF”. The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the CSE under the symbol “EVR”.

Joseph de la Plante, President & Chief Executive Officer of Evolve Royalties commented: “Trading on OTCQX significantly enhances Evolve's accessibility to U.S. investors and reflects our commitment to transparency as we scale our portfolio of copper and diversified commodity royalties. We see this as an important step in supporting long-term shareholder value and broadening awareness of Evolve in the U.S. market”.

Comprehensive market data and real-time price quotes can be found on www.otcmarkets.com. The OTCQX Market is the highest-level lowest-risk market for international companies operating in the United States and is restricted to companies with high financial standards, who practice fairness and transparency, and comply with applicable security laws.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For more information about Evolve, please visit www.evolveroyalties.com or contact us:

Joseph de la Plante, President & CEO

jdelaplante@evolveroyalties.com

+1 514 546 1070

ABOUT EVOLVE

Evolve Royalties Ltd. is a royalty and streaming company focused on acquiring high-quality royalties in base and critical metals that support electrification and the global energy transition. The Company’s strategy is to build a diversified portfolio of long-life cash-flowing royalties while maintaining exposure to long-term commodity upside. The Company’s common shares are listed and posted for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “CSE: EVR”. For more information please visit: www.evolveroyalties.com or the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Evolve Royalties Ltd.

550 Burrard Street, Suite 2900

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 0A3

www.evolveroyalties.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.