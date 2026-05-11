Gray Media Promotes James Finch to Senior Vice President of News Services

ATLANTA, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media, Inc. today promoted news industry veteran James Finch to the new role of Senior Vice President of News Services. This promotion reflects James’ immense contributions to the company in various roles over thirty years and his expanding portfolio of responsibilities for serving Gray’s expanding ranks of journalists and local news television stations, as well as a significantly increasing number of local news programs across a growing number of distribution platforms.





James has worked for Gray and predecessor companies for the past 30 years. As the Vice President of News Services for the past 10 years, James has served as the primary corporate liaison for our news directors and has managed the critical relationships with the vendors and suppliers of our news technology and third-party content. He launched our successful newsroom training program that provides onboarding and advanced skills training for reporters, photographers and producers.



Previously, James Finch has served as local station news director, a corporate regional news director, and a journalism trainer. He is a former active-duty U.S. Marine who began his journey in journalism as a military correspondent serving newspapers and the Armed Forces Radio and Television Service overseas. His industry certifications include a fellowship with the Carole Kneeland Project for Responsible Journalism and completing the NAB Education Foundation’s ten-month Broadcast Leadership Training Program for aspiring station executives and owners.



About Gray Media

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 120 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 81 markets with the top-rated television station and 103 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 119 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 47 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com .

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

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