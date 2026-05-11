Rubicon Organics Obtains Key Certification for International Export at Cascadia Facility

Milestone allows for export to EU-GMP facilities in Europe and Australia



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading premium licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling premium and super-premium cannabis products, today announced that its Cascadia indoor cultivation facility in Hope, British Columbia has achieved Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (“GACP”) certification, a globally recognized standard governing the cultivation, harvesting, and post-harvest handling of medicinal cannabis for regulated international medical markets. The Company’s Pacifica facility located in Delta, BC already holds this certification, enabling both facilities to serve both domestic and international markets.

“Achieving GACP certification at Cascadia is a testament to the rigorous standards we have embedded across our cultivation operations,” said Margaret Brodie, Chief Executive Officer, “This milestone strengthens our ability to reliably supply international medical markets as we continue to expand our international reach.”

GACP certification confirms that Cascadia meets international requirements for product consistency, contamination control, traceability, and documentation, and applies specifically to the agricultural stage of production, supporting the cultivation of high-quality cannabis for regulated medical markets.

The 47,500-square-foot Cascadia facility is fully planted and operational, with estimated annual production capacity of up to 4,500 kilograms of premium cannabis. The facility further expands Rubicon’s certified cultivation footprint, supporting demand for 1964 Supply Co.™, Canada’s #1 selling premium cannabis brand in 2025, and underscoring the global appeal of premium cannabis following the brand’s recent successful launch in the UK.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics is the Canadian leader in certified organic and premium cannabis. With a vertically integrated model and strong national distribution, the company is scaling a house of trusted, high-performing brands including Simply Bare™ Organics, 1964 Supply Co.™, Wildflower™, and Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company operates two complementary cultivation facilities in British Columbia: the flagship 125,000-square-foot Pacifica hybrid greenhouse in Delta and the 47,500-square-foot Cascadia indoor facility in Hope, acquired in 2025 and expected to increase annual production capacity by approximately 40% and begin generating revenue in the first half of 2026.

With proprietary genetics, award-winning products, and certifications enabling international distribution, Rubicon is positioned at the forefront of the premium cannabis segment.

As the Canadian market continues to evolve and global demand for high-quality cannabis increases, Rubicon Organics’ disciplined execution, brand equity, and consumer loyalty set it apart. The Company’s continued focus on premium quality, thoughtful innovation, and operational excellence has supported steady revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Rubicon Organics represents a rare combination of category leadership, operational strength, and long-term growth potential.

For more information visit www.rubiconorganics.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie

CEO

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: ir@rubiconorganics.com

The TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the expected impact of GACP certification on the Company’s ability to supply regulated international medical markets; the timing and scale of product from the Cascadia cultivation facility being made available for sale; the expected contribution of the Cascadia facility to production capacity and revenue; and the Company’s ongoing international and domestic growth initiatives.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the amendment to the line of credit is not executed or finalized on the anticipated terms or timeline; changes in availability of credit or financing conditions; operational risks associated with ramping up production at the Cascadia facility; changes in general economic or market conditions; shifts in consumer demand; changes in applicable laws or regulatory requirements governing the cannabis industry; the ability to obtain necessary approvals, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange; and other risk factors described in the Company’s public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.

All forward-looking information in this press release is made as of the date hereof and is based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date such statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.