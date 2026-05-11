RoboStrategy, Inc. Lists on NASDAQ Under Ticker “BOT”, Enabling Investors to Access a Portfolio of Robotics and Physical AI Companies in a Single Stock

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RoboStrategy, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOT), a dedicated investment fund providing concentrated exposure to robotics and physical AI, today announced that its common stock has begun trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “BOT”. Prior to listing, RoboStrategy’s common stock had not previously traded on a public exchange. The listing became effective following approval by NASDAQ and marks a significant milestone in the fund’s mission to bring institutional-style exposure to technology investments to the public markets.

RoboStrategy is the first public closed-end fund designed specifically to give public market investors exposure to a portfolio that includes private, pre-IPO, and public robotics companies innovating and building the future of robotics and physical AI. The fund gives institutional and retail public market investors exposure to the sector that has traditionally been limited to venture capital. The portfolio focuses on well-known, high-profile, and desirable robotics companies including Figure AI, Apptronik, Dyna Robotics, Standard Bots, Dexmate and more. The fund aims to provide exposure to companies that may stay private for longer, bridging the gap between private venture capital and public markets.

About RoboStrategy, Inc.

RoboStrategy, Inc. is a closed-end management investment company built to power participation in the robotics and physical AI revolution. As robotics continue to penetrate into everyday life, RoboStrategy seeks to provide public-market access to the companies building that future. The fund focuses on high-conviction equity positions in what the fund believes are category-defining robotics and physical artificial intelligence innovators, including leaders such as Figure AI, Apptronik, Dyna Robotics, Standard Bots, Dexmate, and other pioneers advancing autonomous systems, including those building the critical supply chain. RoboStrategy was created to bridge public markets with private innovation, enabling broader participation in technologies that are redefining labor, productivity, and the relationship between humans and intelligent machines.

For more information, visit robostrategy.co

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication includes “forward looking statements,” including with respect to the fund’s current and prospective portfolio investments, our business prospects and the prospects of our portfolio companies, and the ability of our portfolio companies to achieve their objectives. These statements include statements about our investment objectives, our intent to hold a concentrated portfolio of category defining private companies in the robotics and physical AI industries, and other forward-looking statements. You can sometimes identify forward-looking statements through the use of words or phrases such as “seek,” “will” or “expect” and similar words and expressions of the future. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks outlined under “Types of Investments and Related Risk Factors” in the fund’s prospectus and elsewhere in the fund’s filings with the SEC, which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. The fund and the investment adviser have no obligation, and do not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this communication to reflect changes since the date of this communication, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Skyya PR

robostrategy@skyya.com