OTC Markets Group Welcomes Grande Portage Resources Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GPG; OTCQX: GPTRF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Grande Portage Resources Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “GPTRF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Ian Klassen, the Company’s President & CEO, reflected:

"We are delighted to upgrade to the OTCQX Best Market, which mirrors our commitment to strong corporate governance, transparency, and engagement with our growing U.S. investor base. This development enhances Grande Portage’s visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors and supports our capital markets strategy to broaden our base within the US marketplace as we continue to advance the high grade New Amalga Gold deposit in S.E. Alaska.”

About Grande Portage Resources Ltd.

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company, principally focused on gold discovery in Alaska and British Columbia. The Company holds a 100% equity interest in the Herbert Gold property located approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. This discovery project represents the primary focus for Grande Portage.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID® Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

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