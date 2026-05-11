NFI Announces Election of Directors

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (the Company or NFI), a leading manufacturer of buses and coaches and a provider of comprehensive aftermarket parts and service solutions, is pleased to announce that the ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 20, 2026, were elected as directors of the Board at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders (the Shareholder Meeting) held on Friday May 8, 2026. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Shareholder Meeting are set out below.

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Aziz Aghili 65,295,690 98.04% 1,307,712 1.96 % Daniel Barclay 65,358,106 98.13% 1,245,296 1.87 % Adam Gray 65,474,202 98.30% 1,129,200 1.70 % Paulo Cezar da Silva Nunes 64,517,362 96.87% 2,086,040 3.13 % Anne Marie O’Donovan 64,422,031 96.72% 2,181,371 3.28 % Colin Robertson 65,532,506 98.39% 1,070,896 1.61 % Maryse Saint-Laurent 63,723,743 95.68% 2,879,659 4.32 % John Sapp 65,356,540 98.13% 1,246,862 1.87 % John Scannell 64,075,564 96.20% 2,527,838 3.80 % Jannet Walker-Ford 64,440,099 96.75% 2,163,303 3.25 %



Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Shareholder Meeting will be available at www.nfigroup.com and will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

After the meeting, the Board appointed members of the various Board committees as indicated in the table below:



Name Audit

Committee Human

Resources

and Corporate

Governance

Committee Operations

and

Technology

Committee Aziz Aghili ■ ■ Daniel Barclay ■ Adam Gray ■ Paulo Nunes ■ Maryse Saint-Laurent

(Chair of the Governance Committee) ■ ■ Anne Marie O’Donovan

(Chair of the Audit Committee) ■ ■ Colin Robertson, CBE

(Chair of the Board and Chair of the Operations

and Technology Committee) ■ John Sapp John Scannell ■ Jannet Walker-Ford ■ ■



About NFI

NFI is a leading independent global bus and coach manufacturer and a provider of aftermarket parts and service solutions. With more than 9,000 team members across ten countries and operations spanning over 40 facilities, NFI delivers a comprehensive portfolio of bus and coach platforms.

Through its brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™, NFI supports a diverse and extensive portfolio, serving public transit, commuter, and coach markets. In total, NFI supports an installed base of more than 100,000 buses and coaches worldwide. NFI offers a broad range of propulsion systems, including zero-emission electric (referring to propulsion systems that do not utilize internal combustion engines, such as trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and advanced diesel technologies, providing agencies with multiple fleet technology options. NFI’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NFI) and its convertible unsecured debentures trade under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, arbocsv.com, and carfaircomposites.com.