NFI Announces Election of Directors

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (the Company or NFI), a leading manufacturer of buses and coaches and a provider of comprehensive aftermarket parts and service solutions, is pleased to announce that the ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 20, 2026, were elected as directors of the Board at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders (the Shareholder Meeting) held on Friday May 8, 2026. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Shareholder Meeting are set out below.
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Aziz Aghili
|65,295,690
|98.04%
|1,307,712
|1.96
|%
|Daniel Barclay
|65,358,106
|98.13%
|1,245,296
|1.87
|%
|Adam Gray
|65,474,202
|98.30%
|1,129,200
|1.70
|%
|Paulo Cezar da Silva Nunes
|64,517,362
|96.87%
|2,086,040
|3.13
|%
|Anne Marie O’Donovan
|64,422,031
|96.72%
|2,181,371
|3.28
|%
|Colin Robertson
|65,532,506
|98.39%
|1,070,896
|1.61
|%
|Maryse Saint-Laurent
|63,723,743
|95.68%
|2,879,659
|4.32
|%
|John Sapp
|65,356,540
|98.13%
|1,246,862
|1.87
|%
|John Scannell
|64,075,564
|96.20%
|2,527,838
|3.80
|%
|Jannet Walker-Ford
|64,440,099
|96.75%
|2,163,303
|3.25
|%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Shareholder Meeting will be available at www.nfigroup.com and will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.
After the meeting, the Board appointed members of the various Board committees as indicated in the table below:
Name
|Audit
Committee
|Human
Resources
and Corporate
Governance
Committee
|Operations
and
Technology
Committee
|Aziz Aghili
|■
|■
|Daniel Barclay
|■
|Adam Gray
|■
|Paulo Nunes
|■
|Maryse Saint-Laurent
(Chair of the Governance Committee)
|■
|■
|Anne Marie O’Donovan
(Chair of the Audit Committee)
|■
|■
|Colin Robertson, CBE
(Chair of the Board and Chair of the Operations
and Technology Committee)
|■
|John Sapp
|John Scannell
|■
|Jannet Walker-Ford
|■
|■
About NFI
NFI is a leading independent global bus and coach manufacturer and a provider of aftermarket parts and service solutions. With more than 9,000 team members across ten countries and operations spanning over 40 facilities, NFI delivers a comprehensive portfolio of bus and coach platforms.
Through its brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™, NFI supports a diverse and extensive portfolio, serving public transit, commuter, and coach markets. In total, NFI supports an installed base of more than 100,000 buses and coaches worldwide. NFI offers a broad range of propulsion systems, including zero-emission electric (referring to propulsion systems that do not utilize internal combustion engines, such as trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and advanced diesel technologies, providing agencies with multiple fleet technology options. NFI’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NFI) and its convertible unsecured debentures trade under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, arbocsv.com, and carfaircomposites.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Stephen King
P: 204.792.1300
Stephen.King@nfigroup.com