United States Sea Freight Forwarding Industry Report 2026-2034: Increase in the Volume of International Trade and Imports, & Growth of Retail, E-commerce, and FMCG Supply Chains Fuel Growth

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Sea Freight Forwarding Market Report by Type, Services, Vertical, States and Company Analysis, 2026-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States sea freight forwarding market is anticipated to witness a sluggish growth from US$ 22.68 billion in 2025 to US$ 34.85 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.89% during 2026-2034.

Some of the factors that contribute to the market growth include growing international trade, increasing import-export activities, increasing movement of containerized cargo, and further growing reliance on third-party logistics providers for managing complex global supply chains efficiently.







Sea freight forwarding is a logistics service that takes charge of the shipment of goods by ocean from one country to another for shippers. The freight forwarders operate between exporters and importers, shipping lines, and port authorities, undertaking tasks like cargo booking, documentation, customs coordination, warehousing, and shipment tracking. Large-volume, heavy, or non-urgent cargo usually comes with sea freight forwarding because it provides a more economical alternative to transport by air. It accommodates various shipping methods, such as FCL, LCL, and even bulk shipments.



In the United States, sea freight forwarding is in high demand because of the country's heavy reliance on international trade and the long coastline with major ports along both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. U.S. companies depend on sea freight forwarders for efficient handling of complicated global supply chains, reducing transportation costs, and dealing with regulatory requirements. Increased e-commerce, manufacturing imports, and export-oriented industries have further strengthened demand for sea freight forwarding services across the United States.



Growth Driver in the United States Sea Freight Forwarding Market

Increase in the Volume of International Trade and Imports



Increased international trade is the main growth driver for the United States sea freight forwarding market. The U.S. continues to be one of the world's largest importers and exporters, heavily dependent upon ocean transport for bulk commodities, manufactured goods, and consumer products. For long-distance transportation in huge volumes, the sea is a much more cost-efficient way of delivering goods than any other mode of shipment. Therefore, it continues to be the most suitable mode of shipment for international trade.

Freight forwarders professionally arrange shipping lines and inland transportation and customs clearance, enabling companies to coordinate the logistics involved in cross-border transactions. Companies will also continue to benefit from diversifying their sources and increasing the number of global trade partners. Continued volume growth in imports and exports fuels this market directly. According to the Census Bureau, the U.S. exported USD 278.5 billion and imported USD 419.0 billion worth of goods in March 2025, indicating a huge requirement for shipping services.



Growth of retail, e-commerce, and FMCG supply chains



The strong growth in retail, e-commerce, and FMCG is driving the demand for sea freight forwarding services in the United States. Retailers and online sellers alike rely on ocean freight for the economical transportation of large volumes from international suppliers. Sea freight forwarders support customers in managing inventory flow, seasonal peaking demand, and distributing stock to domestic warehouses and fulfillment centers. With the growth in e-commerce, more retailers seek reliable freight partners that can cater to the increasing demand for wider product availability.

This makes the demand for sea freight and integrated logistics services stronger over the long term. Nov 2025, Maersk has opened a new ground freight station and integrated linehaul operations hub in Georgia, strategically located just south of Atlanta. The move further enhances Maersk's national logistics coverage across the Southeastern United States and integrates into the company's wider portfolio of end-to-end logistics and value-added supply chain services.



Increasing demand for integrated logistics services



Businesses increasingly seek end-to-end logistics solutions rather than stand-alone transportation services. Today, sea freight forwarders offer integrated services, including warehousing, inland trucking, customs brokerage, and shipment tracking. Such value-added services will improve supply chain visibility, reduce delays, and lower the overall cost of logistics. Companies like to deal with a single provider that can manage complex global shipments. This move toward integrated logistics solutions further strengthens the strategic role of freight forwarders and sustains growth in the marketplace.



Challenge in the United States Sea Freight Forwarding Market

Port Congestion and Infrastructure Constraints



The main difficulties faced by the U.S. sea freight forwarding market are port congestion and a lack of infrastructure. With surging consignment volume, labor shortage, and beached capacity in large ports, shipment delays and increased costs can be experienced. Congestion disrupts delivery schedules, affects inventory planning, and reduces supply chain reliability. Freight forwarders have to invest more in managing the delay, rerouting cargo, and coordinating inland transport, which adds operational complexity. These issues dent the efficiency of services and satisfaction of customers, thereby restricting the performance of the market during peak periods.



Freight Rate Volatility and Cost Pressures



One of the major headaches that sea freight forwarding companies and their customers face is freight rate volatility. In addition, global ocean freight rates are influenced by fuel costs, ups and downs of demand, capacity imbalances, and geopolitical influences. When these sudden cost jumps happen unexpectedly, it makes pricing unpredictable and leads to involved complications with long-term contracts. It has a challenge for forwarders in balancing cost competitiveness with profitability while managing the expectations of the clients. This volatility results in increased financial and operational risk, especially to the small and mid-size freight forwarding firms.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $22.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $34.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered United States



Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis

Agility Logistics

Bollore Logistcs

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post AG

Expeditors International

Geodis

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

Market Segmentations

Type

Full Container Load (FCL)

Less-than Container Load (LCL)

Others

Services

Packaging and Labelling

Documentation and PO Management

Charter Services

Transportation and Warehousing

Others

Vertical

Retail and FMCG

Manufacturing

Consumer Appliances

Healthcare

Textile

Others

Top States

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z9yscw

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