United States Sea Freight Forwarding Industry Report 2026-2034: Increase in the Volume of International Trade and Imports, & Growth of Retail, E-commerce, and FMCG Supply Chains Fuel Growth

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Sea Freight Forwarding Market Report by Type, Services, Vertical, States and Company Analysis, 2026-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States sea freight forwarding market is anticipated to witness a sluggish growth from US$ 22.68 billion in 2025 to US$ 34.85 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.89% during 2026-2034.
Some of the factors that contribute to the market growth include growing international trade, increasing import-export activities, increasing movement of containerized cargo, and further growing reliance on third-party logistics providers for managing complex global supply chains efficiently.
Sea freight forwarding is a logistics service that takes charge of the shipment of goods by ocean from one country to another for shippers. The freight forwarders operate between exporters and importers, shipping lines, and port authorities, undertaking tasks like cargo booking, documentation, customs coordination, warehousing, and shipment tracking. Large-volume, heavy, or non-urgent cargo usually comes with sea freight forwarding because it provides a more economical alternative to transport by air. It accommodates various shipping methods, such as FCL, LCL, and even bulk shipments.
In the United States, sea freight forwarding is in high demand because of the country's heavy reliance on international trade and the long coastline with major ports along both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. U.S. companies depend on sea freight forwarders for efficient handling of complicated global supply chains, reducing transportation costs, and dealing with regulatory requirements. Increased e-commerce, manufacturing imports, and export-oriented industries have further strengthened demand for sea freight forwarding services across the United States.
Growth Driver in the United States Sea Freight Forwarding Market
Increase in the Volume of International Trade and Imports
Increased international trade is the main growth driver for the United States sea freight forwarding market. The U.S. continues to be one of the world's largest importers and exporters, heavily dependent upon ocean transport for bulk commodities, manufactured goods, and consumer products. For long-distance transportation in huge volumes, the sea is a much more cost-efficient way of delivering goods than any other mode of shipment. Therefore, it continues to be the most suitable mode of shipment for international trade.
Freight forwarders professionally arrange shipping lines and inland transportation and customs clearance, enabling companies to coordinate the logistics involved in cross-border transactions. Companies will also continue to benefit from diversifying their sources and increasing the number of global trade partners. Continued volume growth in imports and exports fuels this market directly. According to the Census Bureau, the U.S. exported USD 278.5 billion and imported USD 419.0 billion worth of goods in March 2025, indicating a huge requirement for shipping services.
Growth of retail, e-commerce, and FMCG supply chains
The strong growth in retail, e-commerce, and FMCG is driving the demand for sea freight forwarding services in the United States. Retailers and online sellers alike rely on ocean freight for the economical transportation of large volumes from international suppliers. Sea freight forwarders support customers in managing inventory flow, seasonal peaking demand, and distributing stock to domestic warehouses and fulfillment centers. With the growth in e-commerce, more retailers seek reliable freight partners that can cater to the increasing demand for wider product availability.
This makes the demand for sea freight and integrated logistics services stronger over the long term. Nov 2025, Maersk has opened a new ground freight station and integrated linehaul operations hub in Georgia, strategically located just south of Atlanta. The move further enhances Maersk's national logistics coverage across the Southeastern United States and integrates into the company's wider portfolio of end-to-end logistics and value-added supply chain services.
Increasing demand for integrated logistics services
Businesses increasingly seek end-to-end logistics solutions rather than stand-alone transportation services. Today, sea freight forwarders offer integrated services, including warehousing, inland trucking, customs brokerage, and shipment tracking. Such value-added services will improve supply chain visibility, reduce delays, and lower the overall cost of logistics. Companies like to deal with a single provider that can manage complex global shipments. This move toward integrated logistics solutions further strengthens the strategic role of freight forwarders and sustains growth in the marketplace.
Challenge in the United States Sea Freight Forwarding Market
Port Congestion and Infrastructure Constraints
The main difficulties faced by the U.S. sea freight forwarding market are port congestion and a lack of infrastructure. With surging consignment volume, labor shortage, and beached capacity in large ports, shipment delays and increased costs can be experienced. Congestion disrupts delivery schedules, affects inventory planning, and reduces supply chain reliability. Freight forwarders have to invest more in managing the delay, rerouting cargo, and coordinating inland transport, which adds operational complexity. These issues dent the efficiency of services and satisfaction of customers, thereby restricting the performance of the market during peak periods.
Freight Rate Volatility and Cost Pressures
One of the major headaches that sea freight forwarding companies and their customers face is freight rate volatility. In addition, global ocean freight rates are influenced by fuel costs, ups and downs of demand, capacity imbalances, and geopolitical influences. When these sudden cost jumps happen unexpectedly, it makes pricing unpredictable and leads to involved complications with long-term contracts. It has a challenge for forwarders in balancing cost competitiveness with profitability while managing the expectations of the clients. This volatility results in increased financial and operational risk, especially to the small and mid-size freight forwarding firms.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$22.68 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$34.85 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.8%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis
- Agility Logistics
- Bollore Logistcs
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
- CEVA Logistics
- Deutsche Bahn AG
- Deutsche Post AG
- Expeditors International
- Geodis
- Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG
- Kerry Logistics Network Limited
Market Segmentations
Type
- Full Container Load (FCL)
- Less-than Container Load (LCL)
- Others
Services
- Packaging and Labelling
- Documentation and PO Management
- Charter Services
- Transportation and Warehousing
- Others
Vertical
- Retail and FMCG
- Manufacturing
- Consumer Appliances
- Healthcare
- Textile
- Others
Top States
- California
- Texas
- New York
- Florida
- Illinois
- Pennsylvania
- Ohio
- Georgia
- New Jersey
- Washington
- North Carolina
- Massachusetts
- Virginia
- Michigan
- Maryland
- Colorado
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- Arizona
- Minnesota
- Wisconsin
- Missouri
- Connecticut
- South Carolina
- Oregon
- Louisiana
- Alabama
- Kentucky
- Rest of United States
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z9yscw
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