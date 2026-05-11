Pecoy Copper Appoints Javier del Rio to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pecoy Copper Corp. (“Pecoy Copper” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PCU; FSE: D5E; OTCQB: PCUUF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Javier del Rio to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. del Rio brings extensive experience in the mining sector, with a background spanning operations, project development, executive leadership, and corporate strategy. His appointment adds further depth to Pecoy Copper’s board as the Company continues to advance its growth strategy and strengthen its technical and governance capabilities. As a Peruvian national with substantial in-country mining experience, Mr. del Rio also brings valuable local knowledge, relationships, and perspective that are particularly relevant to Pecoy Copper’s activities in Peru. He currently serves as Senior Vice President, US Business Unit at Hudbay Minerals Inc.

“We are very pleased to welcome Javier del Rio to the Board,” said Vincent Metcalfe, President & CEO of Pecoy Copper. “Javier brings valuable mining industry insight, operational perspective, and strategic judgment that will further support Pecoy Copper as we continue to evaluate and advance our opportunities. With tremendous experience working in-country, he adds important regional knowledge and perspective that we believe will be of significant benefit to Pecoy Copper.”

Mr. del Rio has built a distinguished career in the mining industry and is recognized for his leadership across the Americas and his experience working with mining companies through key phases of growth and development. Pecoy Copper believes his knowledge, in-country experience, and perspective will be a strong complement to the Board’s existing skill set.

“I am pleased to join the Board of Pecoy Copper at this important stage in the Company’s development,” said Mr. del Rio. “I look forward to serving and working with the Board and management team to help support the Company’s strategy and create long-term value for shareholders.”

The appointment of Mr. del Rio reflects Pecoy Copper’s continued focus on maintaining a strong and effective board with relevant industry, technical, strategic, and regional expertise.

Mr. del Rio’s appointment to Board of Directors is subject to receipt of Exchange approval.

Grant of share options

In connection with the appointment, the Board of Directors of the Company has granted today share options in respect of 40,000 common shares (the “Options”) to Javier del Rio pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. The Options have an exercise price of $1.66 per common share, being the closing price of the Company’s common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on May 08, 2026. The Options will vest equally over a three-year period and will expire five years from the date of the grant.

Qualified Persons and Technical Notes

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vincent Cardin-Tremblay, P.Geo., Chief Geological Officer of Pecoy Copper, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”)

An NI 43-101 technical report in respect of the Pecoy Project with an effective date of April 30, 2025 and dated July 23, 2025 was prepared by Mining Plus and is available on SEDAR+ under the Company’s profile. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

About Pecoy Copper

Pecoy Copper is advancing the 9,975-hectare Pecoy Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver Project, a large, undeveloped porphyry system located in southern Peru’s Arequipa region, within one of the world’s most prolific copper belts. The Pecoy deposit hosts a current copper inferred resource of 865 million tonnes at 0.34% Cu, with significant associated gold, molybdenum, and silver credits.

To date, less than 49,000 metres of historical drilling have been completed at Pecoy, defining a broad and continuous mineralized system with potential for expansion along strike and at depth. The project benefits from its favourable elevation of approximately 1,650 metres above sea level, providing year-round access and reduced operating complexity compared to many high-altitude Andean deposits.

Strategically located near the Pacific coast, Pecoy enjoys excellent infrastructure, with close proximity to highways, power lines, and water sources, and good access to the deep-water ports of Matarani (approximately 240 km southwest) and Ilo. This infrastructure advantage positions Pecoy Copper to advance the project efficiently from exploration toward future development within one of the world’s most established and mining-friendly jurisdictions.

The Company’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture under the symbol “PCU” and also trade on the OTCQB under the symbol “PCUUF”.

For further information, please contact:

Vincent Metcalfe, President & CEO

Pecoy Copper Corp.

Suite 1500, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7

Tel: (514) 249-9960 | Email: info@pecoycopper.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Pecoy Copper to control or predict, that may cause Pecoy Copper's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's listing application available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information