United States Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Industry Research Report 2026-2034: Stringent Workplace Safety and Environmental Regulations Drive Consistent Demand for Supplies and Services

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market Report by Provider, MRO Type, States and Company Analysis, 2026-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market is expected to grow steadily, increasing from US$ 2.12 Billion in 2025 to US$ 4.45 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 8.56% from 2026-2034.

Growth is driven by rising industrial automation, aging infrastructure, and increased focus on equipment reliability and operational efficiency. Expanding manufacturing, energy, and transportation sectors, along with adoption of predictive maintenance technologies, further support sustained market expansion across the country.



In the United States, MRO is highly popular and strategically important due to the country's large industrial base, aging infrastructure, and strong emphasis on productivity and safety. U.S. companies increasingly invest in preventive and predictive maintenance to avoid costly equipment failures and unplanned shutdowns. The adoption of advanced technologies - such as IoT sensors, data analytics, and AI-driven maintenance systems - has further elevated the role of MRO in operational planning.



Additionally, stringent workplace safety and environmental regulations drive consistent demand for MRO supplies and services. With expanding manufacturing, energy production, and logistics networks, MRO remains a critical function that supports business continuity, cost control, and long-term asset management across the United States.



Growth Drivers in the United States Maintenance, Repair, and Operations Market

Aging Industrial Infrastructure and Equipment Modernization



A major growth driver of the U.S. MRO market is the aging industrial infrastructure across manufacturing plants, utilities, transportation systems, and energy facilities. Many factories and production units were built decades ago and continue to operate with legacy machinery that requires frequent maintenance and component replacement.

Rather than investing in complete equipment overhauls, organizations increasingly rely on MRO services to extend asset lifecycles and ensure operational continuity. Preventive and predictive maintenance practices are becoming critical to minimize downtime and avoid costly failures. Additionally, modernization efforts often involve retrofitting older machines with sensors, automation components, and energy-efficient parts, further increasing MRO demand.



Expansion of Manufacturing and Industrial Automation



The expansion of U.S. manufacturing, supported by reshoring initiatives and domestic production incentives, is significantly boosting MRO demand. As new factories are established and production capacity increases, the need for ongoing maintenance, spare parts, and operational supplies rises proportionally. Advanced manufacturing technologies such as robotics, CNC machinery, and automated assembly lines require specialized maintenance services and precision components.

Automation systems demand regular calibration, software updates, electrical maintenance, and mechanical servicing to maintain performance and safety standards. This creates sustained demand for OEM parts, technical services, and skilled MRO providers. Furthermore, as production cycles become faster and more complex, unplanned downtime becomes increasingly costly, encouraging manufacturers to invest heavily in preventive MRO strategies.



Rising Focus on Workplace Safety and Regulatory Compliance



Increasing regulatory scrutiny and workplace safety standards are driving higher MRO spending across U.S. industries. Federal and state agencies enforce strict regulations related to equipment safety, environmental compliance, electrical systems, and facility maintenance. Organizations must regularly inspect, maintain, and replace safety-critical components such as protective gear, fire suppression systems, ventilation units, and electrical infrastructure.

Failure to comply can result in operational shutdowns, legal penalties, and reputational damage. As a result, companies are proactively investing in MRO supplies and services to meet compliance requirements. In addition, employee safety programs emphasize the use of reliable tools, proper machine maintenance, and clean facilities, further increasing demand for MRO products.



Challenges in the United States Maintenance, Repair, and Operations Market

Skilled Labor Shortages and Workforce Aging



A critical challenge facing the U.S. MRO market is the shortage of skilled maintenance technicians and engineers. Many experienced workers are approaching retirement, while younger labor supply entering technical trades remains limited. Modern MRO activities increasingly require expertise in automation, electronics, data analytics, and digital maintenance systems, creating a skills gap that is difficult to fill.

This shortage leads to longer maintenance cycles, increased labor costs, and reliance on third-party service providers. Smaller facilities, in particular, struggle to retain qualified staff, impacting service quality and operational efficiency. Without sufficient training programs and workforce development initiatives, the labor constraint may slow MRO execution and increase downtime risks. Addressing this challenge is essential for sustaining long-term growth in the U.S. MRO ecosystem.



Supply Chain Disruptions and Inventory Management Complexity



Supply chain volatility presents a significant challenge for the U.S. MRO market. Many MRO products, including specialized components and OEM parts, rely on global supply networks that are vulnerable to disruptions. Delays in obtaining critical spare parts can extend downtime and disrupt operations, particularly in industries with just-in-time maintenance strategies.

Additionally, managing MRO inventories is complex due to the wide variety of SKUs, unpredictable usage patterns, and high carrying costs. Overstocking ties up capital, while understocking increases operational risk. Rising transportation costs and supplier consolidation further complicate procurement. Companies are increasingly investing in digital inventory management and supplier diversification, but implementation remains uneven. These supply-side challenges continue to pressure efficiency and cost control across the MRO market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $129.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $156.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.1% Regions Covered United States



Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis

AAR Corp.

AFI KLM E&M

General Electric Company

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited

Lufthansa Technik

MTU Aero Engines AG

Rexel Group Company

Rolls-Royce plc.

SIA Engineering Company

ST Engineering

Market Segmentations

Provider

OEM

Aftermarket

MRO Type

Industrial

Electrical MRO

Facility MRO

Others

Top States

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ibcyt8

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