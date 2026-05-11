Portable Water Purifier Market: $5.23 Billion by 2031 with Asia-Pacific Projected to Grow at 11.1% CAGR, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s report, the portable water purifier market size is set for steady expansion, growing from USD 3.24 billion in 2025 and USD 3.36 billion in 2026 to reach USD 5.23 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.25%. This growth is being fueled by a widening customer base that includes emergency preparedness buyers, outdoor enthusiasts, and institutional procurement teams seeking reliable solutions for both microbiological and chemical contamination. Increasing regulatory focus on water safety, such as stricter limits on contaminants like PFAS, is influencing product innovation and purchasing decisions, pushing demand toward certified purification technologies. At the same time, advancements in portable, high-efficiency systems that operate without fixed infrastructure are accelerating adoption, leading to faster replacement cycles and a shift toward higher-quality, performance-driven products.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says “The portable water purifier market continues to reflect evolving demand patterns across outdoor, emergency preparedness, and decentralized water access applications. Mordor Intelligence combines structured primary research, multi-source validation, and consistent tracking frameworks to deliver commercially grounded analysis aligned with observable market developments.”

Portable Water Purifier Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth region as rapid urban development, increasing outdoor activities, and stronger disaster preparedness initiatives drive demand. Both households and institutions are seeking portable purification solutions that offer protection against contaminants while remaining easy to use without fixed infrastructure. Governments are also emphasizing resilient water systems that can be quickly deployed during natural disasters such as floods and storms. At the same time, user-friendly features like app-based alerts and maintenance indicators are making these products more accessible. The market is responding with a range of compact technologies, including gravity-based, UV, and RO systems, designed for urban living as well as travel, with growing interest in lightweight options among outdoor enthusiasts.

North America remains a dominant region, driven by a strong outdoor lifestyle and growing concerns around water service reliability. Frequent boil-water advisories, often linked to aging infrastructure, have encouraged households to invest in portable purification systems as a backup solution. Consumers in the United States and Canada pay close attention to certifications and performance claims, often opting for larger units that offer broader contaminant protection. There is also a clear preference for easy-to-use, countertop-style devices that can function during outages. Retail trends reflect this shift, with increased focus on verified performance and higher-capacity systems, supporting a market that values reliability, transparency, and convenience.

Portable Water Purifier Market Growth Drivers

Stricter PFAS Standards and Chemical Safety Concerns Drive Preference for Certified Water Purification Solutions

Growing regulatory focus on chemical contaminants is reshaping demand in the portable water purifier market, with stricter limits on substances like PFOA and PFOS pushing consumers and institutions to prioritize certified solutions that address both chemical and microbiological risks. Buyers are increasingly evaluating products based on verified performance, leading to stronger adoption of technologies such as activated carbon, reverse osmosis, anion exchange, and nanofiltration. In response, manufacturers are emphasizing third-party certifications and standardized claims to build credibility across retail and institutional channels. This shift is accelerating interest in compact, multi-functional purifiers capable of delivering comprehensive protection, expanding the market beyond outdoor users to include urban households, renters, and preparedness-focused consumers seeking reliable, everyday water safety solutions.

Growing Adventure Travel and Off-Grid Lifestyles Boost Adoption of Portable Water Purifiers

The rise in outdoor travel, including activities like hiking, camping, paddling, and overlanding, is significantly driving demand for portable water purification solutions. As more travelers embark on multi-day and off-grid journeys, there is a growing need for compact and reliable systems that can handle diverse water sources across varying terrains. This shift is encouraging the adoption of versatile, modular purification kits that can function in multiple modes, such as straw, squeeze, or gravity, while maintaining efficiency and portability. Consumers are increasingly favoring solutions that balance performance with convenience, allowing a single device to meet both lightweight travel and basecamp requirements. As a result, purchasing decisions are becoming more performance-driven, with buyers focusing on factors like flow rate, durability, and contaminant removal capabilities, rather than brand familiarity, thereby strengthening demand for certified and multifunctional products.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Portable Water Purifier Market Report

By Product Type



Extrusion Water Purifier

Pump Water Purifier

Suction Water Purifier

UV-Pen Purifier

Others (Filter Bottles, Gravity Bags)



By Technology



Gravity Purifier

UV Purifier

RO Purifier

Others (Electro-adsorption, Nano-filtration)



By End-User

Residential

Commercial (schools, military, hospitals)



By Distribution Channel



B2C/Retail

Multi-brand Stores (big box retailers, department stores, electronics chains, home improvement centers)

Exclusive Brand Outlets

Online

Other Distribution Channels



B2B/Directly from Manufacturers



By Geography



North America

Canada

United States

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Peru

Chile

Argentina

Rest of South America

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines)

Rest of APAC

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)



Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Overview – Portable Water Purifier Industry

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 3.36 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 5.23 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 9.25% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Product Type, By Technology, By End-User, By Distribution Channel and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Portable Water Purifier Companies: Covers a global overview, market insights, key segments, available financial data, strategic analysis, market positioning and share of major players, overview of products and services, along with recent developments

Katadyn Group

LifeStraw (Vestergaard)

Sawyer Products, Inc.

MSR

Platypus

GRAYL, Inc.

Aquamira

HydroBlu

Survivor Filter

Icon LifeSaver Systems

Water-to-Go

Epic Water Filters

LARQ

WAATR (CrazyCap)

GoSun

PureHydration (Aquapure Traveller)

Waterdrop

SteriPEN (a Katadyn brand)

RapidPure

Platypus (QuickDraw / GravityWorks series)

Get in-depth industry insights on the portable water purifier market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/portable-water-purifier-market?utm_source=globenewswire

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