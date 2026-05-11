DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP. PARTICIPATES IN THE 2026 OTC CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON, TEXAS

Vancouver, BC, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Sea Minerals Corp. (CSE: SEAS) (OTCQB: DSEAF) (FSE: X450) ("Deep Sea Minerals" or the "Company"), a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing critical mineral opportunities from the deep ocean, is pleased to recap its participation at the 2026 Offshore Technology Conference (“OTC”), held May 4 – 7, 2026, at the NRG Center in Houston, Texas.

Deep Sea Minerals was represented at the conference by James Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer, and Dan McConnell, Vice President of Exploration. Mr. McConnell also serves as Chair of the OTC Board of Directors, reflecting the Company’s continued engagement with the broader offshore technology and marine resources community.

OTC 2026 brought together offshore energy, marine technology, government, engineering, environmental, and service-sector participants from across the global offshore industry. The conference provided a valuable platform for Deep Sea Minerals to engage with regulators, service providers, technical advisors, and other key stakeholders across the marine minerals sector.

“I was happy to see the strong marine minerals programming and engagement this year. We want the offshore service industry to be ready to roll-out services for us. OTC is a place to do that. The excitement was tangible with side meetings happening all week, a direct indicator of the upward trajectory the sector has. I was also pleased to see the U.S. Department of the Interior rolling out their plans for marine minerals lease sales on the exhibit floor,” said Dan McConnell, VP of Exploration of Deep Sea Minerals Corp.

One of the key themes at the conference was the continued growth of marine minerals as an increasingly visible component of the offshore technology landscape. Marine minerals panels and technical sessions attracted strong participation, highlighting the expanding role of offshore expertise in supporting future exploration, environmental assessment, subsea systems development, and responsible resource advancement.

“OTC 2026 demonstrated the growing importance of marine minerals within the broader offshore industry,” said James Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer of Deep Sea Minerals Corp. “The conference provided a valuable opportunity to engage with regulators, service providers, technology groups, and industry participants as the sector continues to mature.”

Deep Sea Minerals believes the increased attention on marine minerals at OTC 2026 reflects broader recognition of the strategic importance of critical minerals and the role offshore technology may play in supporting secure, diversified, and responsible developed supply chains.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. remains committed to advancing its role within this evolving landscape through disciplined environmental, technical excellence, regulatory engagement, and collaboration with experienced offshore and environmental partners.

ABOUT DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.

The Company’s strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that may be relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.

As part of this process, the Company has commenced early-stage engagement with selected governments and regulatory bodies in the Pacific Ocean region to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives, subject to applicable international, national, and environmental frameworks.

For further information, please see the Company’s website: https://www.deepseamineralscorp.com

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ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“James A. Deckelman”

James A. Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

James A. Deckelman

Chief Executive Officer



Phone: 1-281-467-1279

Email: info@deepseamineralscorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to Company’s plans, objectives and strategies, expected benefits of subsea mineral exploration and development, and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.