EUV Pellicle Market Size to Worth USD 2172.62 Million by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EUV Pellicle Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The EUV Pellicle Market Size was valued at USD 670.39 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2172.62 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR 12.48% during 2026–2035.”

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The growing tendency toward in-house manufacturing among companies aiming at enhancing cost-efficiency, ensuring supply stability, and improving the performance of processes is expected to push the demand for EUV pellicle market through the forecast period. This growth is driven by the fact that EUV pellicles need to be replaced at a high rate, which makes the control over manufacturing internal more beneficial in terms of quality assurance, reduction of reliance on external suppliers, and maintaining the constant supply. Recent innovations in materials, such as carbon nanotube membranes offer non-embrittlement and non-obstruction optical transparency, in addition to material strength that can enhance wafer yield and process efficiency.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ASML Holding N.V

Toppan Photomasks, Inc

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc

Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd

S&S Tech Co., Ltd

Entegris, Inc

SKC Co., Ltd

LG Chem Ltd

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

Tokyo Electron Limited

Lam Research Corporation

Applied Materials, Inc

KLA Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Intel Corporation

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC)

GlobalFoundries Inc

Canon Inc

Nikon Corporation

EUV Pellicle Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 670.39 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 2172.62 Million CAGR CAGR of 12.48% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Membrane Pellicles and Non-Membrane Pellicles)

• By Application (Semiconductor Manufacturing, Photomask Protection and Others)

• By End User (Integrated Device Manufacturers, Foundries and Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors & Resellers, OEM Partnerships and Online/Platform Sales)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The market segment of Membrane Pellicles will continue to hold the highest market share with a total of 59.88% in 2025 supported by its superior durability, transparency, and high usage in semiconductor lithography. The Non-Membrane Pellicles market segment will exhibit the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 12.74% due to an increased demand for pellicles that are advanced enough to be used in EUV lithography and wafer production.

By Application

The Semiconductor Manufacturing segment dominated the pellicles market with a market share of 50.00% in 2025 due to its importance in the wafer manufacturing process. Photo-mask protection market segment will exhibit the fastest growth rate at a CAGR of 13.54% due to the growing demand for pellicles that help to enhance the longevity of photo-masks.

By End-User

Foundries will continue to account for the largest market share of 50.50% in 2025 on account of their significant contribution in semiconductor manufacturing. They will also be the fastest-growing segment among end users with a CAGR of 13.29%, mainly due to the increasing investments in volume production, EUV technology, and sophisticated wafer processes.

By Distribution Channel

The Direct Sales method continues to be the most popular channel with the highest market share of 54.25%, which can be attributed to good relations between the manufacturers and their clients as well as the efficient functioning of the supply chains. The fastest growing channel will be the OEM Partnerships, which is expected to have a CAGR of 14.92%.

Regional Insights:

North America will emerge as the fastest-growing region within the EUV Pellicle market driven by the rising investments in semiconductor manufacturing and advanced lithography technologies and alliances between the manufacturers and foundries. Additionally, strong research & development activities and increasing demand for high-precision photomask protection also drive regional market growth.

Growing government backing for semiconductor production, rising R&D expenditures, and shifting trends towards the adoption of more advanced lithography methods are all contributing factors to the EUV Pellicles industry in Europe.

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Recent Developments:

In May 2024, Mitsui Chemicals announced the establishment of production facilities at Iwakuni-Ohtake Works for next-generation CNT EUV pellicles, enhancing semiconductor performance and productivity with high transmittance and durability .

Mitsui Chemicals announced the establishment of production facilities at Iwakuni-Ohtake Works for next-generation CNT EUV pellicles, enhancing semiconductor performance and productivity with high transmittance and durability In Dec 2025, TOPPAN and Tekscend Photomask showcased advanced semiconductor photomasks, FC-BGA substrates, and next-generation EUV-supporting technologies at SEMICON Japan 2025, highlighting expanded production capacity and development for AI, data center demand, and high-performance semiconductor packaging.

Exclusive Sections of the EUV Pellicle Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you evaluate advancements in EUV pellicle transmittance efficiency, thermal resistance, advanced membrane materials, and R&D intensity shaping next-generation semiconductor lithography

helps you evaluate advancements in EUV pellicle transmittance efficiency, thermal resistance, advanced membrane materials, and R&D intensity shaping next-generation semiconductor lithography PERFORMANCE & RELIABILITY BENCHMARKS – helps you assess pellicle durability, contamination protection efficiency, optical distortion control, and operational reliability under high-power EUV exposure conditions

helps you assess pellicle durability, contamination protection efficiency, optical distortion control, and operational reliability under high-power EUV exposure conditions MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS – helps you identify supplier capacity utilization, fabrication yield rates, production lead times, and dependency on specialty materials and deposition equipment

helps you identify supplier capacity utilization, fabrication yield rates, production lead times, and dependency on specialty materials and deposition equipment COST & PRICING STRUCTURE INSIGHTS – helps you understand ASP trends, membrane fabrication cost structures, defectivity-related pricing impacts, and total cost of ownership for semiconductor fabs

helps you understand ASP trends, membrane fabrication cost structures, defectivity-related pricing impacts, and total cost of ownership for semiconductor fabs FAB QUALIFICATION & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you track qualification success rates, cleanroom compliance standards, certification pass rates, and commercialization timeline challenges across fabs

helps you track qualification success rates, cleanroom compliance standards, certification pass rates, and commercialization timeline challenges across fabs COMPETITIVE TECHNOLOGY LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the innovation positioning of key market participants through patent activity, material adoption trends, product reliability, and advanced pellicle development strategies.

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