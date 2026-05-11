ROE Dental Laboratory Becomes First U.S. Lab to Deploy an Extensive Fleet of 3D Systems Jetted-Denture Printing Systems Across Multiple Sites

ROE triples its manufacturing capacity for high-precision, multi-material monolithic dentures, capitalizing on early success with the NextDent® 300 jetted-denture solution to meet accelerating U.S. demand.

Expansion highlights rapid commercial adoption of 3D Systems’ industry-first multi-material Jetted Denture Solution.

Reinforces 3D Systems’ leadership in digital dentistry as labs shift from conventional methods to scalable, high-margin digital workflows.





ROCK HILL, S.C., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) today announced that ROE Dental Laboratory, one of the nation’s premier full-service dental labs, has purchased additional NextDent® 300 3D printers to expand its digital denture manufacturing capacity. With multiple systems in multiple locations now coming online, ROE becomes the leading dental laboratory in the U.S. to scale at this pace with the NextDent Jetted Denture Solution, dramatically increasing throughput and validating the platform for digital denture production.

This fleet expansion enables ROE to triple production capacity for next-generation jetted dentures, meeting strong clinician demand for faster turnaround, superior fit, and attractive aesthetic outcomes.

NextDent 300: The Industry’s First True Multi-Material Jetted Denture Platform

The NextDent 300 powers 3D Systems’ breakthrough Jetted Denture Solution — the only system capable of producing monolithic dentures (base + teeth in one print) using two specialized materials in a single build. Key advantages include:

Exceptional precision and fit with minimal post-processing.

Multi-material jetting: NextDent Jet Base (high-impact, four shades) + NextDent Jet Teeth (rigid, esthetic, wear resistant, color-blended).

High-volume output with limited hands-on labor.

Full digital workflow: Seamless integration with leading CAD software for streamlined design-to-delivery.





This technology replaces labor-intensive traditional processes with a repeatable, scalable digital solution, reducing costs, improving fit and product consistency, and shortening turnaround times.

ROE Positions Itself at the Forefront of Digital Denture Innovation

ROE Dental Laboratory has long been an early leader in digital dentistry. Its rapid expansion of NextDent 300 systems since product launch in the Fall of 2025 demonstrates strong confidence in the platform’s clinical and operational performance.

“The NextDent 300 has exceeded our expectations in production efficiency, dentist acceptance, and patient satisfaction. Adding more systems at this early stage allows us to triple output while maintaining the high standards of quality and consistency. Being first to scale this technology gives us a competitive edge.” said BJ Kowalski, CEO of ROE Dental Laboratory.

3D Systems Strengthens Leadership in High-Growth Digital Dentistry

ROE’s aggressive adoption underscores the momentum behind 3D Systems’ digital dentistry portfolio. As more labs modernize, the NextDent platform is emerging as the preferred solution for high-volume, high-precision denture manufacturing. With U.S. and EU regulatory approvals now in place, the combined addressable market exceeds 60 million edentulous patients, representing a multi-billion-dollar opportunity.

“ROE’s rapid expansion of NextDent 300 systems is powerful validation of our Jetted Denture Solution,” said Jeff Graves, President and CEO of 3D Systems. “This technology is transforming denture production from a craft into a scalable, profitable digital workflow. Labs can now deliver a superior product with shorter lead times, getting better solutions to patients faster and more economically than ever before. We’re excited to support innovators like ROE as they capitalize on this shift.”

For more information about the NextDent Jetted Denture Solution, visit: www.3dsystems.com/dental-jetted-dentures

About 3D Systems

For nearly 40 years, Chuck Hull’s curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; AI infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

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