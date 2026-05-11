Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 14 – 2026

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

11 May 2026

ROCKWOOL adjusts upwards its outlook for full-year revenue growth and investments for 2026

To reflect a positive activity development and the effect from the sales price increases that are needed to offset higher energy and logistics costs and newly approved investments, ROCKWOOL adjusts upwards the 2026 outlook for revenue growth and investments as follows:

Revenue growth is expected to be between 3-6 percent, changed from previously between 2-4 percent.

The investment level is expected to be around 700 MEUR excluding acquisitions, changed from previously around 650 MEUR.

Main highlights for Q1 2026:

Revenue in Q1 2026 reached 906 MEUR, an increase of 2.3 percent measured in local currencies and stable in reported figures compared to last year.



EBIT margin of 13.2 percent in Q1 2026, down 2.2 percentage points compared to last year.

Investment in Q1 2026 reached 154 MEUR, an increase of 67 MEUR compared to last year.



Outlook 2026:

After a slow start of the year, affected by the weather in Europe, volume demand has picked up from March into the second quarter, and we now expect the higher revenue level to continue in the second half of the year.

To protect margins against elevated oil, gas, and other prices, we have implemented additional sales price increases in the range of 6-8 percent, mainly effective from mid-year. The announced sales price increases are expected to offset input costs and logistics inflation, maintaining profitability margins.

In Q1 2026, EBIT margin reached 13.2 percent, a satisfactory result even if this is 2.2 percentage points lower than last year. Compared to last year, the margin was impacted by weak construction markets notably in Canada and the United Kingdom, higher logistics costs and an increased cost base. Additional contributing factors included the production incident in Switzerland and the planned production stop related to the electrical conversion in the Netherlands.

In April 2026, a new warehouse investment in Norway was approved, which was not part of the initial investment forecast.

Based on this, we forecast full-year revenue growth to be between 3-6 percent, changed from previously between 2-4 percent and the investment level to be around 700 MEUR excluding acquisitions, changed from previously around 650 MEUR.

The outlook for the EBIT margin is maintained between 13-14 percent.

ROCKWOOL Group will publish its full Q1 2026 results on 19 May 2026.



Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Chief Financial Officer

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 56 03 00

Attachment