iVisa study: the travelers more likely to get approved aren’t who you’d expect

 | Source: iVisa iVisa

Miami, Florida, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelers aged 25 to 44 face almost double the visa rejection rate of those aged 65 and older, according to new data from iVisa’s 2025 Visa Rejection Report. A finding that points more to how different generations approach the application process than to age itself.

The analysis is based on 726,824 finalized visa applications submitted between October 2024 and October 2025, covering 232 nationalities and multiple visa types. Only applications that received a final government decision were included.

Age emerged as one of the strongest predictors of visa outcome in the dataset, alongside gender and group size. Travelers aged 25 to 44 recorded the highest rejection rates across the board, while those aged 65 and older recorded the lowest.

visa rejection age and gender

According to iVisa, the gap is partly driven by how applicants approach the process. Younger travelers are more likely to apply close to their departure date and less likely to include supporting documents, such as accommodation details, return travel arrangements, or a clear itinerary. Older travelers tend to apply earlier and submit more complete applications.

“Younger travelers often apply at the last minute and often rush their applications and lack adequate travel plans, while seasoned travelers tend to be well prepared,” said Victor Gimenez, Director of Customer Experience at iVisa

Age is one piece of a broader picture. The report also found that men face a 62 percent higher rejection rate than women. A gap that may reflect differences in perceived ties to home countries,financial documentation, or travel history. Solo travelers, meanwhile, are five times more likely to be rejected than those applying in pairs. Likely because group applications signal stronger social anchors and shared itineraries that reassure consular officers.

Based on the findings, iVisa recommends applying at least three weeks before departure, submitting all required and supporting documentation accurately and on time. Including meeting or exceeding the minimum financial requirements, ensuring certificates are valid and up to date. Providing all necessary signatures and supporting details, as well as reviewing applications carefully for errors or omissions before submission. 

The full report, New insights on visa refusals: The top 3 factors driving rejection risk, is available on the iVisa blog.

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                Copy of Rejection rates by age and gender

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
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