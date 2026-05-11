Clearmind Medicine Announces “Inside MEAI” Webinar Featuring New Insights from CMND-100 Psychedelic Clinical Trial

Registration Now Open - Join the Live Webinar on June 10, 2026

Vancouver, Canada, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND) (“Clearmind” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel, non-hallucinogenic, second generation, neuroplastogen-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced it will host a live webinar titled “Inside MEAI: New Insights from the CMND-100 Psychedelic Clinical Trial” on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM IDT.

Interested participants are invited to register and secure their spot in this exclusive session.

The webinar will provide an in-depth review of the latest clinical data from the Company’s ongoing FDA-approved Phase I/IIa multi-center trial evaluating CMND-100, its proprietary non-hallucinogenic MEAI-based oral drug candidate, for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

The webinar will feature presentations and discussions by leading clinical investigators from the CMND-100 multi-center trial. Dr. Anahita Bassir Nia, MD, an addiction psychiatrist and Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine, will share insights from the Yale trial site. Her research focuses on developing novel treatments for addiction and stress-related disorders, with a particular emphasis on cannabinoids and psychedelics. She leads clinical trials examining the therapeutic potential of psychedelics and other novel compounds for alcohol use disorder, depression, and PTSD, while conducting mechanistic studies using advanced brain imaging to explore neuroplasticity, functional connectivity, and endocannabinoid system dysregulation in addiction and trauma-related conditions.

Joining her will be Dr. Jennifer Ellis, Ph.D., Assistant Professor and licensed clinical psychologist at Johns Hopkins Medicine, who serves as a principal investigator at the Johns Hopkins trial site. Dr. Ellis’s research centers on identifying new therapeutics for substance use disorders and optimizing treatment outcomes for individuals with co-occurring psychiatric conditions.

Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Clearmind Medicine, who will moderate the session and provide an overview of the clinical development strategy and corporate updates, said: “The positive safety data and encouraging signals we have seen, together with the expertise of our distinguished clinical investigators, reinforce our belief in MEAI’s potential as a transformative, non-hallucinogenic treatment option for Alcohol Use Disorder.”

The event is open to the public and will include a live Q&A session. Registration is available via Eventbrite.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a clinical-stage neuroplastogens pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of non-hallucinogenic, second generation, neuroplastogen-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods, or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families, including 31 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “CMND.”

For further information, visit: https://www.clearmindmedicine.com or contact:

Investor Relations

invest@clearmindmedicine.com

www.Clearmindmedicine.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its belief in MEAI’s potential as a transformative, non-hallucinogenic treatment option for Alcohol Use Disorder.. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Clearmind is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.