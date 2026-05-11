MADD Canada Honours Nova Scotia Police Officers at Fourth Annual Constable Heidi Stevenson’s Watch Awards Ceremony

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, MADD Canada will recognize Nova Scotia police officers with Constable Heidi Stevenson’s Watch Awards for their dedication in preventing impaired driving and protecting communities from a crime that is entirely preventable.

Impaired driving remains one of the leading criminal causes of death in Canada. Every year, hundreds of people are killed and thousands more are injured in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis, and/or other drugs. Behind every number is a family whose life has been forever shattered.

Now in its fourth year, the award program is named in honour of Cst. Heidi Stevenson, who was a 23-year veteran of the RCMP. Cst. Stevenson loved her career and spent most of it in Nova Scotia. She held many different roles throughout her career, including as a dedicated Drug Recognition Expert. Cst. Stevenson was especially proud of her expertise in that area and was deeply committed to helping make Nova Scotia’s roadways safer. Cst. Stevenson was killed in the line of duty. She was one of the 22 people killed by a gunman in April 2020 in Nova Scotia. She was posthumously awarded MADD Canada’s Terry Ryan Memorial Award for Excellence in Police Service in honour of her work to prevent impaired driving.

“The police officers we honour are preventing tragedies most of us will never see,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt, whose mother, Beryl, was killed in an impaired driving crash in 1999. “Every impaired driver they stop represents lives saved and injuries prevented. We are grateful for their outstanding commitment to road safety. Thank you to our partners for their shared commitment to ending impaired driving.”

“Heidi’s dedication to impaired driving enforcement set a standard for others and played a meaningful role in improving road safety across Nova Scotia,” said Assistant Commissioner Dan Morrow, Commanding Officer, Nova Scotia RCMP. “This award, and the partnership that made it possible, honours her lasting impact while recognizing the continued commitment of officers who carry this important work forward.”

Today’s award ceremony at Nova Scotia RCMP Headquarters in Dartmouth is being held during National Police Week (May 10-16) to celebrate the dedication of all police officers, and just after Mother’s Day to recognize Heidi’s most important role as a mother. Special guests will attend the ceremony including Nova Scotia Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Scott Armstrong; Nova Scotia RCMP Assistant Commissioner Dan Morrow, Commanding Officer; Nova Scotia Chiefs of Police Association, Chief Mark Kane; MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer Dawn Regan and MADD Canada Atlantic Regional Manager Shayla Morag Steeves.

This year, 75 police officers are being honoured for their efforts in impaired driving enforcement in 2025. The Top Performer Award is presented to the officer who removed the most impaired drivers from the roadways, waterways, and trails. Gold Coin Awards are given to officers who removed 24 or more impaired drivers, while Silver Coin Awards recognize those who removed between 15 and 23. Several more officers receive Bronze recognition for removing between six and 14 impaired drivers, and they will be recognized with a special Certificate of Appreciation at their local detachments.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

For more information, contact:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca