FTI Consulting Appoints Financial Services Transactions Expert Emanuele Grasso to Lead in Italy

MILAN, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Emanuele Grasso as a Senior Managing Director and Leader of the firm’s Corporate Finance segment in Italy.

Based in Milan, Mr. Grasso returns to Italy after nearly a decade in New York, bringing more than 30 years of experience advising private equity firms, insurers, asset managers, payment services providers and other global financial services institutions on complex corporate transactions. During his time in New York, he advised leading international clients on several high-profile cross-border deals, further strengthening his global perspective. His expertise is particularly focused on financial due diligence, M&A and all aspects of special purpose acquisition company transactions. Mr. Grasso has worked on deals in more than 20 countries worldwide, including Italy, the UK, Germany, France and the United States.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Grasso will lead the growth of the firm’s corporate finance capabilities in Italy, focusing on transactions and transformation. He also will play a key role in driving the expansion of dedicated financial services teams across the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region, and will contribute to cross-border projects.

“Emanuele has built high-performing teams and brings decades of experience advising financial services clients on transactions around the world,” said Jean-Werner de T’Serclaes, EMEA Co-Chair and Leader of EMEA Financial Services at FTI Consulting. “He joins us at a great time, as we are investing in our capabilities in Italy and our financial services offering globally. In areas like transactions, we are adding more depth to assist clients with critical commercial decisions and help them get complex deals over the line with speed and confidence. Emanuele’s technical and leadership skills will be a valuable asset as we continue to expand our EMEA-wide offering.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Grasso was a Partner on the Transaction Services team at PwC in New York. Before that, he was based in Milan, where he helped PwC expand its European financial services transactional team and built a successful sports unit focused on football finance.

Diederick van de Plas, EMEA Co-Chair and EMEA Head of the Corporate Finance segment at FTI Consulting, added, “Our focus is on strengthening our presence in Italy and across EMEA. Hiring exceptional talent like Emanuele reflects that. His arrival is an important step as we expand our work with clients in Italy and broaden our support across financial services transactions and corporate finance activity across our markets. We are very pleased to have him join our team.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Grasso said, “Returning to my hometown to join FTI Consulting is an exciting move for me. We are entrepreneurial and have the global reach and multidisciplinary integration that global clients today demand. I look forward to contributing to the growth of our capabilities, both here in Italy and across Europe, building teams of experts that can consistently deliver at the highest standard for our clients.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of March 31, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

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