SEON Appoints Sagnik Nandy, CTO of Docusign, to Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON , the AI Command Center for Fraud Prevention and AML Compliance , today announced the appointment of Sagnik Nandy, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Engineering at Docusign, to its Board of Directors.

The appointment reflects SEON's continued investment in growing its AI-driven platform across fraud prevention, identity verification and AML compliance.

Nandy has led engineering and product organizations at some of the largest enterprise technology companies. During 15 years at Google, he oversaw critical components of the core advertising business and helped build the company's measurement and analytics offerings. At Okta, he served as CTO and later as President and Chief Development Officer, leading engineering, product and design for the identity and access management platform. He joined Docusign as CTO in 2024, where he leads engineering, cloud operations and technology strategy.

Across these roles, Nandy has operated at the intersection of high-volume systems, AI and user trust, building platforms that process billions of transactions while maintaining the security and reliability that enterprise customers require. He also serves as an operating advisor at Bessemer Venture Partners and a board member at Smarsh.

“Sagnik has built and grown incredible engineering teams at some of the most important enterprise technology companies of the last two decades,” said Tamas Kadar, CEO and Co-Founder, SEON. “His experience with AI, large-scale infrastructure and identity is directly relevant to where we're taking SEON. Having that perspective on our board sharpens how we’re building the platform.”

“We're at a point where AI is transforming both sides of the trust equation; fraud is faster and more adaptive, but so is the ability to detect it without adding friction for legitimate customers. The companies that win will be the ones that unify fraud, identity and compliance intelligence in a single platform rather than bolting together point solutions,” said Nandy. “That's the model SEON is building, and I'm looking forward to working with the team as they scale their command center globally.”

About SEON

SEON is the command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance , helping thousands of companies worldwide stop fraud, reduce risk and protect revenue. Powered by 900+ real-time, first-party data signals, SEON enriches customer profiles, flags suspicious behavior and streamlines compliance workflows. With integrated fraud and AML capabilities, SEON operates globally from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io .