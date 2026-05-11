Nomagic and Brack.Alltron Expand Partnership to Include Vision-Language-Action Systems in Production

WARSAW, Poland, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nomagic , a leading robotics company applying advanced Physical AI to warehouse automation, today announced a partnership expansion with Swiss online retailer, Brack.Alltron , to include Vision-Language-Action (VLA) systems in live warehouse operations, highlighting the growing need for this industry-transforming innovation.

Brack, the second-largest e-commerce platform in Switzerland, has been increasingly adopting Nomagic’s robotic solutions to automate key fulfillment processes, including order picking and packing. Expanding on its first deployments , the company is now scaling the use of advanced VLA capabilities to enable robots to better understand complex environments, adapt to changing inventory, and execute tasks with greater autonomy.

A defining feature of this collaboration has been the ability to extend operations beyond traditional working hours. Nomagic systems support autonomous warehouse activity during nights and weekends, including Sunday shifts, helping Brack reduce peak pressure and increase overall throughput.



“We have built a real partnership with Nomagic to integrate robotic picking into our operations, but the addition of VLA systems takes this to a new level,” said Roland Brack, Founder and Owner of Brack.Alltron. “In the past, our goal was simply to minimize manual intervention. Today, we are seeing robots that truly understand their environment. This intelligence allows us to run autonomous shifts through nights and Sundays, ensuring we stay ahead of peak demand without increasing the pressure on our human workforce.”

“Brack is a strong example of how AI-driven robotics can deliver real, measurable impact in production,” said Kacper Nowicki, CEO of Nomagic. “By expanding the use of VLA models across a range of use cases, we are setting the stage for a new generation of automation technology in warehouses worldwide.”

The collaboration reflects Nomagic’s broader strategic focus on Switzerland as a hub for innovation and deployment. Close collaborations with partners like Brack, combined with ongoing research and development efforts in the region, including the company’s recent Chief Scientist hire from Google DeepMind , is accelerating the advancement of VLA systems and their adoption in real-world logistics environments.

Nomagic’s technology is built on a Physical AI platform that continuously learns from live operations, enabling robots to adapt to dynamic warehouse conditions and handle millions of product variations with minimal human intervention. As global supply chains face increasing complexity and labor challenges, the expansion of Nomagic’s systems at Brack signals a broader industry shift toward intelligent, always-on automation powered by advanced AI.

The announcement is made in conjunction with Web Summit Vancouver , May 11-14, during which Nomagic CEO, Kacper Nowicki, will discuss how breakthroughs in Physical AI, including VLA models, are enabling robots to bridge the gap between digital intelligence and real-world execution at scale. He is scheduled to speak on the panel, “ Humanoid vs. Purpose-built: What Wins in Robotics? ,” on May 13 at 11:25 am PDT.

About Nomagic

Nomagic is a leading warehouse robotics company, applying breakthrough general-purpose Physical AI to optimize warehouse operations. The company's deployed robots learn from a massive set of real operational data, built over millions of tasks in 24/7 environments, that trains an adaptable Physical AI platform handling a variety of warehouse tasks. Nomagic’s next-generation VLA (visual language action) models integrate automatically into the fleet of AI-powered robots, accelerating autonomy, improving efficiency, while setting the industry standard for the fastest deployment time. For more information visit nomagic.ai .

About Brack

Brack.Alltron comprises the brands Alltron, Brack, Brack Business, DayDeal, and Jamei, as well as the logistics service provider Brack.Alltron Logistik. The group currently employs 1,292 people and generated revenue of 1.16 billion Swiss francs in 2025. brackalltron.ch

Media Inquiries:

press@nomagic.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03824d99-411f-4c1b-b1ed-c530beea199b