Aditum Lawyers Expands Into Melbourne, Strengthening National Commercial Litigation Capability

MELBOURNE, VIC, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aditum Lawyers, a leading Australian commercial law firm, today announced the opening of its Melbourne office, marking a significant milestone in the firm’s national expansion and reinforcing its capacity to support businesses across Victoria and the wider Australian market in complex commercial and dispute-related matters.



The expansion responds to growing demand from businesses operating across multiple jurisdictions, particularly in sectors such as construction, franchising, and commercial partnerships, where legal risk and dispute exposure continue to escalate.



With existing offices in Sydney, Brisbane, and the Gold Coast, the addition of a Melbourne practice positions Aditum Lawyers as a fully multi-jurisdictional commercial law firm, equipped to advise clients on matters spanning state and federal courts.



Supporting Victorian Businesses in Complex Commercial Matters



The Melbourne office is designed to support businesses navigating high-stakes legal challenges, including contract disputes, shareholder disagreements, construction-related litigation, and employment law matters.



Aditum Lawyers serves a diverse client base, from rapidly growing SMEs to established corporations, providing legal support across the full lifecycle of commercial issues from initial structuring and contract review through to dispute resolution and litigation.



A Strategic Approach to Dispute Resolution



Central to the firm’s offering is the principle that litigation, when approached strategically, is not merely a reactive measure but a powerful commercial tool. Rather than treating disputes as isolated events, Aditum Lawyers aligns legal strategy with commercial objectives from the outset, assessing each client’s factual position, legal standing, and desired business outcome before any formal proceedings are initiated.



“Disputes should be managed with a clear commercial objective in mind,” a spokesperson for Aditum Lawyers said. “Our approach ensures that every step whether negotiation, mediation, or litigation, is aligned with the broader outcome the client is trying to achieve.”



National Capability Across Multiple Jurisdictions



With its expansion into Victoria, Aditum Lawyers now supports clients across all major Australian jurisdictions. The firm’s litigation team regularly appears in Federal, Supreme, District, and Tribunal proceedings, offering businesses a single point of contact for disputes that cross state lines or require coordinated legal strategy.



End-to-End Commercial Legal Support



Beyond dispute resolution, Aditum Lawyers advises on a comprehensive range of commercial matters, including:

Contract drafting and negotiation

Construction and infrastructure agreements

Franchise and partnership structures

Employment and workplace issues

Intellectual property and insolvency matters

This integrated approach enables clients to engage the firm early, reducing the likelihood of disputes and ensuring continuity of representation if issues escalate.



Commitment to Cost Transparency



As part of its broader service offering, Aditum Lawyers maintains a structured approach to legal costs, including fixed fee stages where appropriate, detailed scoping, and ongoing cost visibility throughout each matter. This commitment is designed to give clients greater control over legal spend, particularly in complex disputes where costs can quickly escalate.



A Strategic Step Forward



The Melbourne expansion represents a natural progression for Aditum Lawyers as it continues to grow its national footprint and support clients operating in increasingly complex commercial environments. Businesses in Victoria seeking guidance on commercial disputes or legal risk management are encouraged to contact the firm.



About Aditum Lawyers



Aditum Lawyers is an Australian commercial law firm with offices in Sydney, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, and Melbourne. The firm advises businesses across a broad range of practice areas, including dispute resolution, commercial transactions, construction, franchising, employment, intellectual property, and insolvency, with a strong emphasis on strategic, outcome-driven legal advice.



Businesses of all sizes and across all industries facing commercial disputes or significant legal risk are invited to contact Aditum Lawyers for a confidential consultation. More information is available at https://www.aditum.com.au/, or via the firm’s LinkedIn and Facebook pages.



Contact Information



Aditum Lawyers



Address: 55 Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000



Email: info@aditum.com.au



Website: https://www.aditum.com.au/



https://thenewsfront.com/aditum-lawyers-expands-into-melbourne-strengthening-national-commercial-litigation-capability/