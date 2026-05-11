Gray Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

ATLANTA, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media, Inc. announced today that the company is currently scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences:



May 14, 2026: 21 st Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer

Conference (Virtual)

Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference (Virtual) May 27, 2026: Eleventh Annual Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance

Conference (Dana Point, CA)

Conference (Dana Point, CA) June 4, 2026: Gabelli 18th Annual Sports & Media Symposium

(8:30 AM, New York City, NY)

https://gabelli.com/event/18th-annual-sports-media-symposium/





Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 120 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 81 markets with the top-rated television station and 103 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 119 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 47 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com .



Gray Contacts:

Alan Gould, CFA, Vice President, Investor Relations, 404-266-8333

alan.gould@graymedia.com



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