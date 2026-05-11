Tech Consultant Hylaine Presents at the Digital Insurance Summit on Building and Unifying Data, and Scaling Insurance Operations in the Cloud

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Hylaine, a values-first technology consulting firm, will present a keynote panel on “Building and Unifying Data – New Challenges and Opportunities” and an interactive roundtable discussion on “Scaling Insurance Operations in the Cloud” at the Digital Insurance Summit.

WHEN: May 18-19, 2026, at the Westin Copley Plaza in Boston, MA.

WHO: Hylaine works with property & casualty, life & annuity, health, specialty & Lloyd’s, and reinsurance to modernize and simplify the technology behind the insurance business. From outdated policy and claims systems to fragmented data and regulatory demands, Hylaine helps insurers accelerate adoption of digital-first operating models, reduce risk, and improve speed to market. Its capabilities span strategy, systems integration, process optimization, and enterprise technology modernization.

What sets Hylaine apart is its commitment to a values-first approach that stands for partnerships over transactions, doing what’s right over what’s easy, honesty without exception—no bait and switch—ever, and transparency in everything. This approach has helped Hylaine earn 4 straight appearances on the Inc. 5000 list—including the 2025 ranking—thanks to a reported 216% 3‑year revenue growth.

Ryan McElroy, VP, Technology, Hylaine

With deep experience in data governance, AI readiness, and data architecture, Ryan helps clients realize the real value of their data, for today’s reporting needs and for tomorrow’s innovations.

Justin Goff, Director of Technical Delivery, Hylaine

With nearly two decades of experience spanning data architecture, data engineering, data science, advanced analytics and AI-driven solutions, Justin delivers scalable, real-world outcomes—helping clients turn complex data challenges into operational results that drive performance and growth.

HYLAINE PRESENTATIONS, DATES, AND TIMES:

Monday, May 18 | 10 – 10:30 AM ET

Keynote Panel: Building and Uniting Data – New Challenges and Opportunities

Insurance organizations are drowning in data from countless sources, leaving insights fragmented and hard to act on. This disconnection slows decision-making, hampers customer experiences, and limits growth. This panel will illuminate how to turn scattered data into a cohesive, organized source to draw upon for decision-making and AI.

Hylaine will spotlight practical strategies for integrating diverse systems, improving data quality, and unlocking real-time insights that drive smarter decisions. By creating a seamless flow of information, insurers can streamline operations, anticipate customer needs, and respond faster to market shifts.



Attendees will leave the session with clear approaches to transform disconnected data into a powerful tool for engagement, efficiency, and growth—and equipped to:

Unify fragmented data sources into a cohesive, accessible framework for faster, smarter decisions

Boost data quality and governance to ensure insights are reliable and trusted

Turn scattered information into actionable intelligence that drives measurable business results





Monday, May 18 | 12:10 – 1 PM ET

Interactive Roundtable: Scaling Insurance Operations in the Cloud

While insurance organizations operate in very different environments, they share some challenges. These include data fragmentation, a compliance imperative, the burden of legacy systems, the AI readiness gap, and governance requirements. Scaling insurance operations in the cloud starts with a strong foundation of governance and reliability, followed by a 3-phase approach: (1) strategic planning, (2) technical standards and automation, and (3) enablement and adoption at scale.

Join Hylaine’s roundtable discussion for a rare opportunity to learn from insurance leaders about real-world engagements, and how a federated approach to data unification is a deliberate design choice that supports scale while respecting the constraints of players in the insurance industry.

Download Hylaine’s new whitepaper, Building & Unifying Data in the Cloud: An Execution Playbook for Insurance Leaders. Drawing on real-world engagements, the paper provides a practical framework on how the work of building, unifying, and scaling data in the cloud actually gets done.

Connect with Hylaine:

LinkedIn: Follow us @Hylaine for updates at the Digital Insurance Summit and follow the event @Digital Insurance using the hashtag #DigitalInsuranceSummit.

Schedule a meeting with Hylaine insurance experts and technology consultants at the event at info@hylaine.com.

YouTube