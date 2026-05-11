Mount Logan Capital Inc. Schedules Release of First Quarter 2026 Results

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: MLCI) (“Mount Logan” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, after market close on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 15, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. Shareholders, prospective investors, and analysts are welcome to listen to the conference call. To join the call, please use the dial-in information below. A recording of the conference call will be available following the event on Mount Logan’s Investor Relations website https://ir.mountlogan.com in the Financial Info section under “Financial Results”.

To Participate in the Conference Call:

Dial-in at least five minutes prior to start time:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI44a527c38fef476287ac448d7f6b2dde

Webcast link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8xsm3ahh

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an integrated alternative asset management and insurance solutions firm focused on generating durable, fee-based revenue and long-term value creation. The Company leverages differentiated investment strategies alongside permanent insurance capital to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns across market cycles.

Through its subsidiaries, Mount Logan Management LLC and Ability Insurance Company, Mount Logan manages and invests across private and public credit markets in North America and operates an insurance platform that provides long-duration liabilities to support its credit investment strategies. This integrated platform is designed to provide stable earnings, downside protection, and a low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

As of December 31, 2025, Mount Logan Capital had over $2.1 billion in assets under management.

To learn more, visit https://ir.mountlogan.com.

Contacts:

Mount Logan Capital Inc.

650 Madison Avenue, 3rd Floor

New York, New York 10022

mlc.ir@mountlogan.com

Andrew Berger

SM Berger & Company

andrew@smberger.com