SBA Eliminates Automated Credit Scoring for Small Business Loans; Now Every Lender Must Manually Review the Three Commercial Credit Bureaus; CredFin, Inc. Says Most Business Owners Have Never Heard of Any of Them

MIAMI, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective March 1, 2026, the U.S. Small Business Administration's updated Standard Operating Procedure 50 10 8 made a fundamental change to how SBA 7(a) small loans are evaluated. The SBA discontinued its automated Small Business Scoring Service, known as the SBSS score, for federally regulated lenders. In its place, lenders must now conduct full commercial credit analysis using the same standards applied to conventional commercial loans. The practical effect is significant: every SBA lender in the country is now required to manually evaluate a borrower's commercial credit profile with greater depth and rigor than at any previous point in the program's history.

The three primary sources lenders are now required to evaluate are the same three commercial credit bureaus that have always powered the underlying data: Dun and Bradstreet, Equifax Business, and Experian Business. The difference is that under the old SBSS system, an automated score summarized those profiles into a single number and lenders used that number to make rapid go or no-go decisions. Under the new standard, lenders must go deeper. The profiles themselves, their completeness, their accuracy, and their strength across all three bureaus, now carry more direct weight than at any prior point in the history of SBA lending.

CredFin, Inc., a national business credit and funding advisory firm headquartered in Miami, Florida, says this change has enormous implications for the millions of small business owners who have never been introduced to these three bureaus, let alone actively managed their business credit profiles with them.

Free Business Funding Ready™ Workshop

In direct response to the SOP 50 10 8 changes that took effect March 1, 2026, CredFin, Inc. has expanded access to its free 60-minute Business Funding Ready™ Workshop. The workshop walks small business owners through the specific commercial credit profile requirements that lenders are now mandated to evaluate, and provides a clear action plan for building a profile that meets the new standards.

Registration is available at Workshop.CredFin.ai as part of the company's national Fund Your Freedom initiative.

Participation in the workshop does not constitute a guarantee of any financing outcome.

What Business Owners Are Walking Into Without Knowing It

Dun and Bradstreet generates a Paydex score, a DUNS business identity record, and a Supplier Evaluation Risk rating. Equifax Business produces a Business Credit Risk Score and a Business Failure Score. Experian Business generates an Intelliscore Plus. These are the profiles that SBA-approved lenders are now reviewing under the SOP 50 10 8 standard. If any of these profiles is incomplete, inaccurate, outdated, thin, or nonexistent, the lender's commercial credit analysis will reflect it. Under the new standards, that analysis is now a mandatory part of every loan file.

The SBSS floor was also raised from 155 to 165 as part of the same update, automatically disqualifying business owners who scored in the previously acceptable range before a human underwriter ever reviews their application. And the minimum score required by most individual lenders for serious consideration is typically 175 to 180, well above the SBA's new floor.

“The SBA’s March 1st rule changes confirmed what I have been telling business owners for years. Commercial credit profiles and lenders using A.I. for data gathering from public records, now drive lending decisions, yet most entrepreneurs have never even seen the data lenders use to approve or deny them.

Business credit can be five to ten times more powerful than relying on personal credit, but because most owners were never taught how to properly build and use it, thousands of small business owners are struggling unnecessarily.

This is why we built CredFin. We saw this shift coming years ago and created a platform designed to help business owners navigate this broken system, correct the issues lenders see, and become Funding Ready™ before they apply for capital.”

Ray A. Smith, Founder and CEO, CredFin, Inc.

The SOP 50 10 8 Checklist Every Business Owner Needs to Know

Under the March 1, 2026 update, SBA lenders must now document and analyze the following for every 7(a) small loan application: a debt service coverage ratio of at least 1.1 to 1, calculated on an historical or projected cash flow basis; two months of commercial bank statements or activity; projected earnings where applicable; and a full commercial credit analysis using bureau data or internal scoring models that do not rely solely on consumer credit scores. The "Do What You Do" policy that previously allowed lenders to apply their own flexible standards has been eliminated.

Each of these requirements puts direct pressure on the borrower's commercial credit profile. A business with incomplete bureau records, unverified trade lines, outdated information at the Secretary of State and IRS, or an entity structure that does not reflect the operational reality of the business will struggle under the new standard in ways that were not necessarily disqualifying under the old automated system.

CredFin, Inc.'s Funding Ready™ system was built to address exactly these factors. The company audits each client's commercial profiles across all three bureaus, identifies and corrects incomplete or inaccurate records, reviews Secretary of State filings and IRS data that lenders cross-reference, and delivers a structured improvement plan before any application is submitted. Once the profile meets the new SOP 50 10 8 standard, CredFin, Inc. matches each client to the most appropriate lenders and funding sources.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Words such as "may," "expects," "positioned," "designed to," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. CredFin, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

DISCLAIMER

CredFin, Inc. is not a lender and does not make credit decisions. The company may, in certain circumstances, introduce business owners to independent third-party financing providers. All financing decisions, terms, and approvals are made solely by those independent providers and are subject to their own underwriting criteria. Participation in the workshop and use of CredFin, Inc.'s advisory services are voluntary and may not be suitable for all businesses. Outcomes vary based on individual business circumstances, creditworthiness, lender criteria, and market conditions, and there is no assurance that any business will obtain financing as a result of participation.

ABOUT CREDFIN, INC.

CredFin, Inc. is a business credit and funding advisory firm headquartered at 1395 Brickell Ave, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131. The company provides educational resources and advisory services designed to help small business owners understand commercial credit data and prepare for potential financing opportunities. Founded by Ray A. Smith, CredFin integrates data from three business credit bureaus (Dun and Bradstreet, Equifax Business, and Experian Business), the Secretary of State, IRS and various other public databases, to help clients identify areas of their business credit profile that may benefit from correction or improvement. CredFin, Inc. is not a lender and does not provide credit directly. It may introduce clients to independent third-party financing providers whose decisions are made subject to their own underwriting standards. For more information, visit CredFin.ai.

MEDIA CONTACT

CredFin, Inc.

1395 Brickell Ave, Ste 800

Miami, FL 33131

Email: success@credfin.ai

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