Lavish Enterprises Acquires Exclusive, Perpetual Rights to FleetPath, an AI-Native Operating System for the Nearly $1 Trillion American Trucking Industry

Production-grade platform built, operational, and approaching beta deployment in a sector still running on fragmented, decades-old software. First in a series of structured disclosures issued under Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: VXIT). Full platform overview available at fleetpath.co.

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: VXIT) (“Lavish” or the “Company”) today announced it has executed a definitive agreement to acquire exclusive, perpetual, and irrevocable commercial rights to FleetPath, an AI-native operating system that connects every stage of the freight lifecycle for trucking carriers, brokers, shippers, and drivers inside a single intelligent platform.

FleetPath is built, operational, and approaching beta-stage deployment. This is not a concept, a roadmap, or a forward-looking pitch. The platform exists. It has been engineered through deep, full-time development across architecture, integrations, and the operational details that decide whether software actually works for trucking companies. Initial customer rollouts are targeted as the platform enters beta. A full overview of the platform, its capabilities, and its leadership team is available at fleetpath.co.

Trucking is the backbone of the American economy. It moves 72% of all freight by weight, generates close to $1 trillion in annual revenue according to the American Trucking Associations, and supports more than 500,000 active carriers nationwide. Despite its scale, the industry remains one of the most structurally underserved sectors in software. For two decades, the operational backbone of trucking, including dispatch, compliance, document handling, billing, fleet visibility, and driver tools, has been stitched together from disconnected systems that were never designed to function as one user friendly system. FleetPath was built to be that one system.

What FleetPath Does Today

FleetPath operates as a single connected system across the entire freight lifecycle. The platform handles intelligent load acquisition checked against equipment and driver qualifications, equipment-aware routing across multi-state permits and live road conditions, dispatch and driver pairing, a continuous 50-state compliance engine spanning IFTA, IRP, DOT inspections, MCS-150 updates, and driver qualification files, automated document capture and validation for BOLs, PODs, rate confirmations, and hazmat paperwork, real-time fleet visibility for dispatchers, owners, customers, and brokers, integrated billing that fires the moment a load is delivered, and purpose-built driver tools with truck-aware navigation, Hours of Service tracking, and a direct line to dispatch. Every component named here is operational today. Additional capabilities, modules, and integrations are also operational, but intentionally held back from this announcement as part of the Company’s disclosure-driven roadmap. They will be revealed progressively through future press releases under Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: VXIT) as the platform advances toward commercial launch. More information about FleetPath, the founders, and the Company’s disclosure strategy is available at fleetpath.co.

Founders Who Lived the Problem

FleetPath was built by Kevin Pachacki and Steffan Dalsgaard, technology partners who have been building ventures together since 2019, most recently developing FleetPath through Epic Advisory Group, LLC, the Delaware limited liability company that licenses the technology to Lavish. The Founders designed and built the platform after personally operating a multi-truck fleet across long-haul, refrigerated, and aggregate freight categories. Their hands-on operational experience shaped every architectural decision in the product. The platform is engineered to function as a unified operating system across the workflows that run a trucking business and to deliver measurable improvements in operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, financial performance, and decision-making speed for carriers of every size in every vertical.

“FleetPath was engineered from real operational experience, with a single focus: solve the problems carriers face every day. We did not approach this from a textbook. We built FleetPath because we lived the broken version of this industry, and we believe operators deserve software that finally understands how their business actually works. Everything about the platform is trucker-facing forward, focused directly on what operators need to get the job done, without the endless compliance paperwork that has always pulled them away from the road.”

Kevin Pachacki, Founder, Co-Chairman, Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

“Most American trucking companies are not losing money because freight got hard. They are losing money because the cost of running the business quietly outgrew the margin on the freight. The trucks themselves are no longer the expensive part of running a trucking company. Everything around them has become it. FleetPath was built to take that overhead apart, piece by piece, and hand operators back the margin this industry has been bleeding for years.”

Steffan Dalsgaard, Founder, Co-Chairman, Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

Transaction Structure and Related-Party Disclosure

The FleetPath Technology and associated intellectual property is being licensed to Lavish Enterprises, Inc. by Epic Advisory Group, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company wholly owned in equal shares by Founders Kevin Pachacki and Steffan Dalsgaard. Because the Founders serve as the directors and principal officers of Lavish Enterprises, the transaction constitutes a related-party transaction. The terms of the transaction were structured to align long-term economic incentives between the Founders, Lavish Enterprises, and its shareholders.

In consideration for the exclusive, perpetual, and irrevocable license, Lavish has agreed to: (i) issue Series A Preferred Stock to the Founders, convertible into the economic equivalent of an aggregate one billion (1,000,000,000) shares of Lavish common stock on a fully-diluted basis; (ii) pay Epic Advisory Group, LLC an ongoing royalty equal to fifteen percent (15%) of Net Revenue generated from the FleetPath Technology; and (iii) enter into 3-year Employment and Director Agreements with each of the Founders, anchoring continuity of leadership through the platform’s commercialization phase, with automatic annual renewals thereafter. Governance arrangements include a Voting and Shareholders Agreement establishing mutual founder consent for board composition changes and any transaction involving the Lavish control block.

FleetPath will be commercialized through Fleet Path Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: VXIT) to be formed in connection with the transaction, which will hold full commercial control over the platform and its go-to-market strategy. The transaction will be reflected in the Company’s forthcoming material event and quarterly disclosures filed through the OTC Markets Disclosure & News Service.

Please visit the FleetPath website: https://fleetpath.co/

A Disciplined, Disclosed Path Forward

The Company views this announcement as the first in an ongoing series of disclosures designed to demonstrate FleetPath’s underlying capabilities, validate key milestones, and outline Lavish’s execution strategy as the platform advances toward commercial deployment. Subsequent updates will be released through formal press releases under Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: VXIT), providing shareholders, prospective customers, and strategic partners with consistent visibility into FleetPath’s development. The Company is committed to a disciplined, transparent path to commercial launch.

We are not asking for belief.

We are asking for the patience to watch what unfolds.

About FleetPath

FleetPath is the operating system layer for the American freight economy. The platform unifies the entire freight lifecycle, including load acquisition, intelligent routing, dispatch, compliance, document processing, real-time fleet visibility, billing, and driver tools, inside a single intelligent system. It replaces the fragmented stack of disconnected tools that has defined trucking software for the past two decades. Built by operators who ran their own multi-truck fleet, FleetPath is operational and approaching beta deployment. The platform will be operated through Fleet Path Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company to be formed for this purpose. For a full platform walkthrough, founder background, and ongoing development updates, visit fleetpath.co.

About Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: VXIT) is a publicly traded diversified holding company building, acquiring, and scaling integrated businesses across three core verticals: Infrastructure, Entertainment, and Technology. The acquisition of FleetPath establishes the Company’s inaugural Technology vertical holding, positioning Lavish at the operational layer of the American freight economy, a nearly trillion-dollar sector. The Company maintains centralized oversight of capital allocation and strategic direction while its operating businesses execute within their respective markets, with every milestone documented and made public through formal communications issued under OTC: VXIT. To learn more about Lavish Enterprises, Inc., visit www.LavishEnterprises.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: VXIT) ("Lavish" or the "Company") with respect to future events, business strategy, commercialization plans, the formation of Fleet Path Technologies, Inc., the FleetPath platform’s beta-stage and subsequent commercial deployment, the planned issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, the structure of the related-party license arrangement with Epic Advisory Group, LLC, and the Company’s disclosure cadence under OTC: VXIT.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to form and capitalize Fleet Path Technologies, Inc.; the outcome of the Company’s ongoing OTC Markets Disclosure & News Service filings; the timing and success of beta and commercial deployment; the Company’s ability to retain key personnel, including its Founders, under the proposed three-year Employment and Director Agreements; the related-party nature of the licensing transaction with Epic Advisory Group, LLC; market acceptance of the FleetPath platform; competitive responses; regulatory developments affecting the trucking industry; and general economic and capital-markets conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All information should be read in conjunction with the Company’s filings and disclosures available through the OTC Markets Group at otcmarkets.com/stock/VXIT.

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CONTACT INFORMATION:

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www.LavishEnterprises.net

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