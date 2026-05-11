London, ENGLAND, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clash Creation, the UK-based media management company and talent representation group, has launched a managed speaker booking route designed around a thesis the speaker bureau category cannot match: the best keynote speaker for a modern corporate audience is not a name on a directory, but a leader who has been actively grown through the same media environment the audience lives in.

A live leadership event setting used to illustrate why event bookers need audience-proven speakers, visible authority, and managed production proof before committing to a keynote booking.

The bureau model has been the default route for corporate keynote booking for decades. Clash Creation argues it has also been overtaken. Bureaus operate as static directories: an event team browses long lists of similar bios, compares headshots, chases availability, guesses whether a speaker fits the room, and then carries the internal risk of recommending the wrong name to their CEO or board. Most bureau speakers are represented non-exclusively across six or seven competing rosters, which means no single bureau has the operational depth to manage them properly. The "proof" offered to buyers is a stale showreel and a paragraph of bio, often built on credibility a decade old. Commercial handling typically stops at sending the contract.

Clash Creation works the opposite way. It does not list speakers; it grows them. Every represented talent is built through the same content engine that has generated more than 1.5 billion organic views and over $75M in earned media value across the company's managed roster. The speaker list is deliberately small, the discipline deliberately high, and every speaker passes through a filter that bureau rosters do not: the open, hostile, audience-tested environment of online video.

That filter matters because short-form video has become the most ruthless test of authentic authority in modern media. A speaker either has the presence, ideas, and discipline to hold real attention in 30 seconds, or they do not. No PR firm, wire syndication, or bureau bio can fake it. Clash Creation has spent years operating in that environment, which is why every represented speaker arrives at the keynote stage with four guarantees the bureau model cannot offer:

They are camera-trained, because they perform on camera as part of the management contract, not just on event days. They are still culturally and technologically current, because the content engine forces them to engage with how audiences actually think and consume now, rather than recycling material from a 2015 TED talk. They are recognisable faces audiences already respond to, because the audience-building work is upstream of the booking, not separate from it. And they are leaders who care – because razor-sharp authenticity is the only thing that travels online, and speakers who phone it in get filtered out long before they reach the Clash roster.

The contrast with the bureau status quo is sharp. Most directory speakers built their authority a decade ago and have been recycling it ever since – relying on stale showreels, traditional-media bylines, op-eds inside a closed bubble of conferences talking to other conferences. Clash speakers work in the open. Their content is tested against real audiences daily. They evolve. They stay current. They keep skin in the game.

"The bureau model lists speakers. We grow them," said Joden Newman, founder and CEO of Clash Creation. "Every speaker we represent has been tested by hostile internet audiences first and corporate stages second. They have recognised faces, current ideas, the discipline to perform on camera, and the cultural awareness to read a 2026 room. That is not something a bureau bio can manufacture, and it is not something a directory model can replicate. Event bookers can feel the difference within 60 seconds of a keynote starting."

The Clash route also collapses the booker-to-speaker distance. Bureau bookings typically go through an agent who has never met the speaker, has limited operational access, and cannot brief them properly for a specific room. Clash Creation books its speakers through the same content team that grew them. The team knows the talent intimately – their material, their stories, their formats, what works for which audience – because the team has been building the speaker's audience alongside them for months or years. Buyers brief once. The team handles the rest. Matched speaker options come back within 24 hours.

The argument is expanded in Clash Creation's supporting insight, Audience-Tested Authority for Speaker Representation, which sets out why audience-tested authority – books, search credibility, owned media, broadcast presence, and visible audience response – has become a baseline requirement for keynote booking rather than a nice-to-have.

Two of Clash Creation's represented speakers illustrate the standard.

Chris Hirst is the former Global CEO of Havas Creative Group, where he led 10,000 people and a $1bn P&L to record growth. He is the bestselling author of No Bullsh*t Leadership (Best Business Book of the Year 2020), No Bullsh*t Change, and Indispensable, and has delivered leadership keynotes for FTSE 100 boards, Fortune 500 leadership teams, and major international creative-industry conferences. He is represented exclusively by Clash Creation.

George Stern is a Harvard Law graduate, former Obama White House Counsel's Office attorney, McKinsey alumnus, former elected Jefferson County, Colorado Clerk and Recorder, CEO, and volunteer firefighter at 9,000 feet in the Colorado Rockies – a multi-hyphenate leader whose firehouse-tested keynotes on leadership under pressure have been delivered for senior leadership audiences across Fortune 500, federal-contractor, and public-sector settings. He is represented exclusively by Clash Creation.

"A famous name from a directory is not a current speaker, and a long bureau roster is not a strong one," Newman said. "The right speaker for a room in 2026 is a current, camera-trained, culturally awake leader with the authority to make the buyer look smart for choosing them. That is what we represent, and that is what we are growing. The bureau model was not built for this market. We were."

Companies can send an event brief at https://clash.cc/book-keynote-speaker.

About Clash Creation

Clash Creation (https://clash.cc) is a UK-based media management company and talent representation group. The company actively grows founders, leaders, and represented talent through organic content, digital credibility, and real-world authority – and represents its talent commercially for keynote speaking, brand partnerships, and media appearances. Founded by Joden Newman, Clash Creation has generated over 1.5 billion organic views and over $75M in earned media value across its roster. The company operates from Bermondsey, London.

Media Contact

Clash Creation

Website: https://clash.cc

Speaker booking briefs: https://clash.cc/book-keynote-speaker

General contact: https://clash.cc/contact

Clash Creation’s active management model contrasts with traditional speaker bureaus by prioritising relevance, production proof, event fit, and reduced buyer risk over broad directory-style roster access.

Press Inquiries

Clash Creation Press

press [at] clash.cc

https://clash.cc

167-169 Great Portland Street,

London

United Kingdom

W1W 5PF