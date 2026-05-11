Haoxi Health Technology Ltd Announces $6.5 Million Registered Direct Offering

BEIJING, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haoxi Health Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: HAO) (“Haoxi” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain investors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of approximately $6.5 million of the Company’s securities, including 9,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0025 per share (the “Shares”) and 16,999,998 pre-funded warrants, at a purchase price of $0.25 per share in a registered direct offering. The purchase price for the pre-funded warrants is identical to the purchase price for Shares, less the exercise price of $0.0026 per share. Each pre-funded warrant is exercisable to purchase 10.355 Shares.

The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of this offering are expected to be approximately $6.5 million, before deducting placement agent commissions and other offering expenses. The transaction is expected to close on or about May 12, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Univest Securities, LLC is acting as the sole placement agent.

The registered direct offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3, as amended, (File No. 333-287686) previously filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on June 13, 2025, and a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering, which will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov . Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Univest Securities, LLC at info@univest.us , or by calling +1 (212) 343-8888.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the registered direct offering, together with the accompanying base prospectus will be filed by the Company and, upon filing, can be obtained at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

About Haoxi Health Technology Ltd

Haoxi Health Technology Ltd is a Beijing-headquartered online marketing solution provider in China, specializing in serving healthcare industry advertiser clients. The Company's growth is driven by the rise of news feed ads and the rapid development of the healthcare sector. The Company offers one-stop online marketing solutions, especially in online short video marketing, helping advertisers acquire and retain customers on popular platforms in China, such as Toutiao, Douyin, WeChat, and Sina Weibo. It is dedicated to reducing costs, increasing efficiency, and providing easy online marketing solutions to advertisers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Haoxi Health Technology Ltd

Investor Relations

ir@haoximedia.com