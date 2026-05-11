Meridian, ID, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



EventRent, an Idaho-based event and tent rental company operating since 2007, has been named Idaho Bride’s 2025 Vendor of the Year for Wedding Rentals. The designation recognizes the company’s dedication to delivering seamless wedding rental experiences for couples across the state, including those planning celebrations in Boise, Sun Valley, McCall, and surrounding areas.



Idaho Bride’s annual Vendor of the Year award highlights vendors that demonstrate consistent quality and reliability within Idaho’s wedding industry. EventRent’s selection follows nearly two decades of continuous operation in the state’s event rental market.



“We are grateful to be named Idaho Bride’s 2025 Vendor of the Year for Wedding Rentals,” a company representative said. “This recognition reflects our team’s ongoing dedication to delivering high-quality, memorable rental experiences for couples across Idaho. Every wedding is an opportunity to help create something special, and we take that responsibility seriously.”



A Comprehensive Rental Inventory for Weddings



The award-recognized service is supported by an inventory that spans the full scope of wedding needs. EventRent’s catalog includes tents and structures, staging and flooring, dancefloors, seating, tables, furniture, lighting, linens, dishware, glassware, tabletop items, and decor. The company also carries audio and visual equipment, heating and cooling units, power generators, food and beverage service items, backdrops, and crowd control equipment allowing couples to source multiple rental categories from a single vendor.



Professional Setup and On-Site Service



Customer testimonials published on EventRent’s website cite the company’s setup crew as a defining factor in the wedding experience. One testimonial notes that “Event Rent’s crew made setting up our wedding seamless” and describes the team as “extremely professional and accommodating.” The Idaho Bride recognition aligns with this documented feedback about the company’s on-site execution.



Serving Couples Across Idaho’s Geographic Range



EventRent provides rental services across varied Idaho venues and terrain, from mountain and lakeside settings to urban locations. The company’s service area includes Boise, Sun Valley, McCall, and surrounding communities, meaning the award reflects a track record built across diverse event environments rather than a single market.



Broader Event Experience Backing the Award



While the Idaho Bride award specifically honors EventRent’s wedding rental work, the company also supplies rentals for corporate events, community gatherings, trade shows, and concerts. This broader operational experience informs the logistical expertise the company brings to wedding events of varying scale and complexity.



Couples planning weddings in Idaho can view EventRent’s full rental inventory and learn more about available services at idahoeventrent.com.



About EventRent



EventRent is an Idaho event and tent rental company that has provided rental services for weddings, corporate events, community gatherings, and other occasions since 2007. Named Idaho Bride’s 2025 Vendor of the Year for Wedding Rentals, the company serves clients across the state, including Boise, Sun Valley, and McCall.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS



Q1: What types of wedding rental items does EventRent provide?



A: EventRent offers a comprehensive inventory that includes tents, staging, dancefloors, seating, tables, linens, and lighting. They also supply specialized equipment such as heating and cooling units, power generators, audio and visual gear, dishware, and various decor items.



Q2: What geographic areas in Idaho does the company serve?



A: EventRent provides rental services for various venues across the state, including Boise, Sun Valley, McCall, and surrounding communities. Their team is experienced in delivering and setting up equipment in diverse environments ranging from urban locations to mountain and lakeside settings.



Q3: Does EventRent offer professional setup services for events?



A: Yes, EventRent employs a professional crew that handles the on-site setup of rental equipment. Customer feedback highlights the team’s ability to provide seamless and accommodating service when installing items like tents, tables, and chairs for weddings.



CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: EventRent

Address: 600 N. Eagle Rd., Meridian, ID 83642

Phone: (208) 695-2121

Website: https://idahoeventrent.com/

https://thenewsfront.com/eventrent-named-idaho-brides-2025-vendor-of-the-year-for-wedding-rentals/