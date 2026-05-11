CareCloud to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell, Host 2026 Analyst Day on May 19

Capital Structure Simplification, AI Product Strategy, and Path to Sustainable Growth in Focus

SOMERSET, N.J., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO) ("CareCloud" or the "Company"), a leader in healthcare technology and AI-powered solutions, today announced it will host its 2026 Analyst Day on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City. The event will bring together analysts, investors, customers, and CareCloud leadership to explore the Company's strategic direction, product innovation, and financial performance.

Capital Structure Simplification

A key highlight will be the most significant simplification of the Company’s capital structure since its IPO. On April 13, CareCloud closed a $50 million credit facility with Citizens Bank and Provident Bank—a $40 million term loan and a $10 million revolving line—and has prefunded approximately $41.6 million to fully redeem all outstanding Series B Preferred Stock on May 15. This transaction largely removes the preferred equity overhang that has shaped the balance sheet for years, exchanging high-cost preferred dividends for lower-cost senior debt with zero common shareholder dilution—broadening the Company’s institutional investor appeal, improving the visibility of common shareholder economics, and lowering its weighted average cost of capital.

At-The-Market Offering Facility

Management will also discuss the Company's At-The-Market ("ATM") equity offering facility, which the Company does not presently intend to use until its share price returns above the $5.00 IPO price.

AI Product Portfolio and Strategic Priorities

The Company will showcase its growing stratusAI and cirrusAI product portfolio, highlighting key offerings and their alignment with the Company's long-term growth strategy.

The event agenda will include:

Financial performance overview

AI product showcase and automation strategy

Growth engine and cross-sell strategy

Client success stories and impact

Capital structure simplification update

Leadership Q&A and strategic outlook





"We are excited to welcome our investors, analysts, customers, and the broader investment community to Nasdaq MarketSite for an in-depth look at CareCloud's strategic priorities and momentum," said Stephen Snyder, Chief Executive Officer of CareCloud. "This is an important opportunity to showcase how we are leveraging AI-powered innovation, strategic acquisitions, and proven operational execution to deliver measurable productivity gains and improved provider economics for healthcare providers while creating long-term shareholder value."

"We are eager to share the full picture of our financial strength and the meaningful progress we have made in simplifying our capital structure," said Norman Roth, Interim Chief Financial Officer. "With the elimination of our Series B Preferred Stock, a well-structured credit facility, and a disciplined approach to equity capital, CareCloud enters its next phase with a cleaner balance sheet, lower cost of capital, and the financial flexibility to fund growth."

Virtual attendance is available via webcast. Investors, analysts, shareholders, and members of the investment community can register here to receive access credentials and presentation materials. Follow the conversation at #CareCloudAnalystDay.

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 45,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at carecloud.com.

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn , X and Facebook .

For additional information, please visit our website at carecloud.com. To listen to video presentations by CareCloud's management team, read recent press releases and view the latest investor presentation, please visit ir.carecloud.com .

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only, and does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "could", "intends," "expects," "plans," "goals," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," “forecasts,” "predicts," "possible," "potential," "target," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions. Past operational or stock price performance is not an indication of future performance.

These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry's) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective global operations, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, develop new technologies, upgrade and adapt legacy and acquired technologies to work with evolving industry standards, compete with other companies' products and services competitive with ours, and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE: CareCloud

Company Contact:

Norman Roth

Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller

CareCloud, Inc.

nroth@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Stephen Snyder

Chief Executive Officer

CareCloud, Inc.

ir@carecloud.com