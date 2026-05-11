Pasqal Selected as Finalist in XPRIZE Quantum Applications Competition

PARIS, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasqal, a global leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, today announced that it has been selected as a finalist in the XPRIZE Quantum Applications competition for its work toward reaching quantum advantage. Pasqal recently announced plans to go public through a business combination with Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. II.

XPRIZE Quantum Applications is a three-year global competition with a grand prize of $5 million, designed to accelerate the development of quantum computing algorithms capable of addressing real-world challenges. Sponsored by Google Quantum AI and the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA), the competition highlights growing global engagement in quantum innovation and reflects the field’s increasing technical maturity and feasibility. Pasqal was selected from a highly competitive pool of 62 Wildcard Registration submissions, and is one of five teams selected to move forward.

“Being named a Finalist in the XPRIZE Quantum Applications competition is a strong validation of Pasqal’s mission to turn quantum innovation into real-world value,” said Loïc Henriet, Chief Technology Officer at Pasqal. “This recognition reflects the strength of our science, the rigor of the independent judging process, and our focus on delivering measurable quantum advantage for applications that matter—across energy, climate, and human health.”

Teams across the competition are addressing 11 pressing societal challenges, including clean energy, climate adaptation, and public health, demonstrating how quantum innovation can help advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

In the next phase of the competition, Pasqal will undergo deeper technical evaluation focused on demonstrating credible progress toward measurable quantum advantage, supported by clear evidence of real-world impact and technical feasibility. Final competition results will be announced in 2027.

About Pasqal

Pasqal is a global leader in delivering practical quantum computing at scale utilizing neutral atom technology and dedicated software for industry, science, and governments. Since its founding in 2019, Pasqal has leveraged Nobel Prize winning research to build high-performance quantum systems and cloud-ready software designed to address complex challenges in optimization, simulation, and artificial intelligence.

Headquartered in France, Pasqal employs over 275 people and serves over 25 clients and partners, including CMA CGM, OVHcloud, Thales, IBM (Pasqal is part of the IBM Quantum Network), and Sumitomo.

Backed by more than USD 500 million in total funding from leading international investors, Pasqal is accelerating the adoption of scalable, high-performance quantum computing worldwide.

Contacts

Investors

investors@pasqal.com

Media

pr@pasqal.com

About XPRIZE

XPRIZE is the recognized global leader in designing and executing large scale competitions to solve humanity’s greatest challenges. For over 30 years, our unique model has democratized crowd-sourced innovation and scientifically scalable solutions that accelerate a more equitable and abundant future. Donate, learn more, and co-architect a world of abundance with us at XPRIZE.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “might”, “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “plan,” “predict,” “project”, “forecast,” “believe,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “target,” “possible,” “future,” “outlook” or similar terminology or expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, and the proposed business combination between Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. II (“Bleichroeder”) and Pasqal Holding SAS (“Pasqal”).

These statements are based on current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. They are provided for illustrative purposes only and must not be relied on as a guarantee, prediction or definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the control of Bleichroeder and Pasqal. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding Pasqal’s business and the business combination, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, political, social and business conditions; uncertainty or changes with respect to laws and regulations; the inability of the parties to consummate the business combination failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; the risk that the business combination disrupts Pasqal’s current plans and operations; the risk from Pasqal pursuing an emerging technology, facing significant technical challenges and the potential that it may not achieve commercialization or market acceptance; Pasqal’s reliance on strategic partners and other third parties; Pasqal’s ability to maintain, protect and defend its intellectual property rights; and other risks that will be detailed from time to time in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. There may be additional risks that Pasqal and Bleichroeder presently do not know or currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Pasqal’s and/or Bleichroeder’s expectations, plans and forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. While Pasqal and/or Bleichroeder may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Pasqal and Bleichroeder specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

The business combination will be submitted to shareholders of Bleichroeder for their consideration. In connection with the business combination, Bleichroeder intends to file a registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Registration Statement”) with the SEC, which will include a proxy statement/prospectus and certain other related documents, which will serve as both the proxy statement/prospectus to be distributed to its shareholders in connection with its solicitation for proxies for the vote by its shareholders in connection with the business combination and other matters to be described in the Registration Statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer and sale of the securities to be issued to Pasqal’s shareholders in connection with the completion of the business combination. This communication is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus or any other document that Bleichroeder will send to its shareholders in connection with the business combination.

BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR VOTING DECISION, INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ, WHEN AVAILABLE, THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS AND, IN EACH CASE, ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE BUSINESS COMBINATION, RELATED TRANSACTIONS AND THE PARTIES TO THE BUSINESS COMBINATION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain copies of these documents (if and when available) and other documents filed with the SEC free of charge at www.sec.gov.

Participants in the Solicitation

Bleichroeder, Pasqal and certain of their respective directors, executive officers, and other members of management, employees and consultants, under SEC rules, may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Bleichroeder’s shareholders with respect to the business combination. A list of the names of Bleichroeder’s directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in Bleichroeder and the business combination is contained in the sections entitled “Management,” “Principal Shareholders,” and “Certain Relationships and Related Party Transactions” of the Final Prospectus filed by Bleichroeder with the SEC on January 8, 2026 and the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 9, 2026, each of which is available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Bleichroeder’s shareholders with respect to the business combination, and their direct and indirect interests, will be contained in the Registration Statement and the proxy statement/prospectus when they become available.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not (i) an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law nor (ii) the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction pursuant to the business combination or otherwise. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933 or exemptions therefrom. No securities commission or securities regulatory authority has in any way passed upon the merits of the business combination or the accuracy or adequacy of this communication.