Terra Innovatum Partners with Sant’Anna University to Advance Autonomous Operations and AI Integration for SOLO™

Collaboration focused on predictive maintenance, robotics, and advanced modeling to enhance performance, and lifecycle management of the SOLO™ platform

Supports development of a data-driven operating models for scalable fleet deployment

Highlights Sant’Anna’s leadership in advanced robotics, including medical robotics, a field exemplified by globally recognized systems such as the da Vinci Surgical System

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (NASDAQ: NKLR) (“Terra” or the “Company”), developer of the SOLO™ Micro-Modular Reactor, today announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Scuola Universitaria Superiore Sant’Anna of Pisa (or “Sant’Anna”), a leading institution in robotics and artificial intelligence. Sant’Anna is widely recognized for its contributions to advanced robotics, including work in the broader field that produced systems such as the da Vinci Surgical System, one of the most widely deployed surgical robotics platforms in the United States.





From left to right: Nicola Vitiello (Rector of Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna University), Alessandro Petruzzi, Marco Frey (Professor, Scientific responsible for the Terra-Sant'Anna Project), Marco Cherubini, Francesco Montomoli (Professor)

The collaboration will focus on the development of artificial intelligence solutions for predictive and condition-based maintenance, as well as robotic systems for non-destructive testing and inspection. These capabilities are intended to enhance system reliability, enable advanced anomaly detection, and support optimized maintenance planning across the operational lifecycle of the SOLO reactor.

In parallel, the collaboration will support structural mechanics analysis and advanced modeling activities to further validate and optimize key components of the SOLO system, reinforcing performance and design robustness as the platform advances toward deployment.

“The collaboration with Sant’Anna enables Terra Innovatum to work alongside a leading institute in robotics and artificial intelligence,” said Alessandro Petruzzi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Terra Innovatum. “It supports the continued advancement of the SOLO platform across performance, operability, and lifecycle management. The initiative will also explore robotic applications for decommissioning, with the goal of enabling more automated and efficient end-of-life operations and stronger lifecycle integration.”

“This collaboration represents an important opportunity to apply our expertise in robotics and artificial intelligence to advanced energy systems in support of what we believe to be the future of easy-to-deploy micro-reactor nuclear technology,” said Nicola Vitiello, Rector and Associate Professor with The BioRobotics Institute at Sant’Anna. “We look forward to developing solutions that can enhance system performance, monitoring, and lifecycle management for the SOLO Micro-Reactor.”

Marco Frey, Professor and Scientific responsible for the Terra-Sant'Anna Project at Sant’Anna added, “We look forward to applying our expertise in robotics and artificial intelligence to advanced energy systems in ways that support enhanced performance, monitoring, and lifecycle management, with the potential to improve system reliability, reduce operating costs, and strengthen long-term asset performance.”

ABOUT SANT’ANNA

Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies is a public university institute - with special autonomy - working in the field of applied sciences: Economics and Management, Law, Political Sciences, Agricultural Sciences and Plant Biotechnology, Medicine, and Industrial and Information Engineering. The School promotes the internationalization of didactics and research with innovative paths in the fields of university education, scientific research and advanced training.

The “Robotics & AI” Program is the result of a collaboration between the Institute of BioRobotics, the TeCIP Institute (Communication, Information and Perception Technologies), and the Institute of Mechanical Intelligence, positioning Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies as a leading international center of excellence in advanced robotics and artificial intelligence.

The program aims to develop a new generation of autonomous, intelligent robotic systems capable of operating effectively in complex, real-world environments. By integrating artificial intelligence (AI), materials science and technology (MST), and advanced engineering, the initiative enables the design of cutting-edge solutions across key sectors, including ground and space transportation, energy, healthcare, agriculture, and emerging creative technologies.

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLO™

Terra Innovatum's mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 MWe at a time.

Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLO™ Micro-Modular Reactor (SMR™) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLO™ are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

It is anticipated that SOLO™ will be available globally within the next three years. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLO™ addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the proven licensing path for SOLO™ enables rapid deployment and minimizes supply chain risks, ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLO™ supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLO™ will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLO™ can easily scale to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLO™ can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

To learn more, visit: https://investors.terrainnovatum.com/. Follow us on X: https://x.com/TerraInnovatum and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/terra-innovatum-solo/.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, opinions and projections prepared by Terra Innovatum’s management. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance, including pro forma and estimated financial information, and other “forward-looking statements” (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). For example, projections of future sales, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and other metrics are forward-looking statements. The recipient can identify forward-looking statements because they typically contain words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “ will,” “projected,” “continue,” “increase,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words and/or similar expressions (but the absence of these words and/or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking). These forward-looking statements specifically include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share and the potential success of Terra Innovatum’s strategy and expectations. Forward-looking statements, opinions and projections are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Terra Innovatum’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Terra Innovatum’s control. These uncertainties and risks may be known or unknown. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Terra Innovatum; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; Terra Innovatum’s ability to manage future growth; Terra Innovatum’s ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; the effects of competition on Terra Innovatum’s future business; and the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries. If any of these risks materialize or the Terra Innovatum’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Terra Innovatum’s expectations and views as of the date of this presentation. Terra Innovatum anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Terra Innovatum may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, each of them specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

CONTACTS

Giordano Morichi

Founding Partner, Chief Business Development Officer & Investor Relations

Terra Innovatum Global N.V.

E: g.morichi@terrainnovatum.com

W: www.terrainnovatum.com

Investor Relations

Simon Willcocks

Alliance Advisors IR

E: investors@terrainnovatum.com

Media Relations

Fatema Bhabrawala

Alliance Advisors IR

E: TerraIR@allianceadvisors.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1892bf00-734c-48ab-989d-0c8144152f08