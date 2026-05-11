Kalmar Corporation: Share repurchase during week 19

 | Source: Kalmar Corporation Kalmar Corporation

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 11 MAY 2026 AT 3.00 PM (EEST)  
      
      
Kalmar Corporation: Share repurchase during week 19   
      
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange     
      
Trade date          SharesAverage price/ shareTotal cost  
4.5.202600,00000,00  
5.5.202600,00000,00  
6.5.202613 00042,3405550 426,50  
7.5.202614 00041,8674586 143,60  
8.5.202615 00041,1836617 754,00  
Total amount week 1942 00041,76961 754 324,10  
      
Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 174 610 shares   
including the shares repurchased on 8.5.2026    
      
      
On behalf of Kalmar Corporation     
      
Nordea Bank Oyj     
      
Sami HuttunenIlari Isomäki    
      
For further information, please contact:    
Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557    
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697  
      
About Kalmar     
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the 
world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and 
services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling 
equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and 
heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 
countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled 
approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com   


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Attachments

KALMAR 4.5-8.5.2026 Trades
GlobeNewswire

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