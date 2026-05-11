Sinclair Inc. To Appear at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BALTIMORE, Md., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executives from Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) will be participating in two investor conferences in May 2026 with a webcast provided of the company’s fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications conference.

Barclays 30th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference—Austin, TX

Date: Tuesday, May 19

Company executive: Narinder Sahai, Chief Financial Officer

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference—Boston, MA

Date: Wednesday, May 20

Fireside chat: 9:20 am ET

Company executives: Chris Ripley, Chief Executive Officer; Narinder Sahai, Chief Financial Officer

A live webcast and replay of the J.P. Morgan fireside chat will be available under the “Events and Presentations” section of the Investor Relations website at www.sbgi.com.

Sinclair executives will also be participating in investor meetings at both conferences and institutional investors may contact your Barclays or J.P. Morgan sales representative to register for the conferences and to meet with Sinclair management.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 177 television stations in 79 markets affiliated with all major broadcast networks; and owns Tennis Channel, the premium destination for tennis enthusiasts, and multicast networks CHARGE, Comet, ROAR and The Nest. Sinclair’s AMP Media produces a growing portfolio of digital content and original podcasts. Additional information about Sinclair can be found at www.sbgi.net.

Investor Contact:

Christopher C. King, IRC

VP, Investor Relations

410-468-1500

chrisking@sbgtv.com

Category: Financial