Lyrie Completes $2 Million Preseed Round to Build the Security Layer for the AI Agent Era

Dubai, UAE, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyrie.ai, the autonomous cybersecurity platform developed by OTT Cybersecurity LLC, today announced the completion of a $2 million pre-seed funding round and the company’s official exit from stealth. The raise will support continued platform development, security research team expansion, and the operationalization of the Agent Trust Protocol across Lyrie’s platform and partner ecosystem.

The company is preparing a Series A round to scale deployment across enterprise and government markets.

The Market Moment

Enterprise and government organizations are deploying autonomous AI agents at a pace that has outrun every existing security framework. These agents read mail, write code, execute transactions, sign contracts, and operate across sensitive systems with broad access and limited oversight. The question of who those agents are, what they are authorized to do, and whether they have been compromised has gone unanswered.

Lyrie was built to answer it.

“The agentic AI economy is being built right now, and it is being built without a security foundation. Every AI agent on the internet today is effectively anonymous. No identity verification, no scope enforcement, no tamper detection. We built the infrastructure that changes that — and we built it as an open standard so the entire industry can adopt it.” said Guy Sheetrit, CEO and Founder of OTT Cybersecurity LLC, the company behind Lyrie.ai.

Use of Proceeds

The $2 million pre-seed round will fund expansion of Lyrie’s security research team, infrastructure scaling, the IETF submission process for the Agent Trust Protocol, and deeper enterprise and government partnerships.

Agent Trust Protocol — Open Infrastructure

Alongside the funding announcement, Lyrie is releasing the Agent Trust Protocol (ATP), an open cryptographic standard for AI agent identity, scope, attestation, delegation, and revocation. The protocol is royalty-free and slated for submission to the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). The reference implementation is available under MIT license at github.com/OTT-Cybersecurity-LLC/lyrie-ai.

ATP is designed to become the trust layer underneath the agentic AI economy — the same way SSL/TLS became the trust layer for the web.

Anthropic Cyber Verification Program

OTT Cybersecurity LLC has been accepted into Anthropic’s Cyber Verification Program (CVP), Anthropic’s framework for verified dual-use cybersecurity operators. The acceptance supports Lyrie’s work around vulnerability research, offensive security tooling, and red-team workflows on Claude’s AI infrastructure, subject to Anthropic’s applicable safety and security policies.

Platform Capabilities

The Lyrie platform delivers autonomous offensive and defensive security across the full threat lifecycle:

Autonomous penetration testing — a 7-phase penetration test from a single command, with proof-of-concept exploits and code-level remediation.

— a 7-phase penetration test from a single command, with proof-of-concept exploits and code-level remediation. Adversarial AI red-teaming — GCG and AutoDAN workflows on H200 GPU infrastructure, supporting advanced AI security evaluation.

— GCG and AutoDAN workflows on H200 GPU infrastructure, supporting advanced AI security evaluation. OWASP ASI 2026 coverage — coverage mapped to the Agentic Security Initiative threat catalog.

— coverage mapped to the Agentic Security Initiative threat catalog. Zero-day research — autonomous discovery workflows in compiled software via Omega-Suite binary analysis.

— autonomous discovery workflows in compiled software via Omega-Suite binary analysis. Rapid deployment — production-ready from consumer hardware through enterprise GPU infrastructure.

About OTT Cybersecurity LLC and Lyrie.ai

OTT Cybersecurity LLC is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The company’s flagship product, Lyrie.ai, is the security infrastructure layer for the AI agent era. Lyrie is led by CEO and Founder Guy Sheetrit, a cybersecurity and digital infrastructure operator with a track record across enterprise and government markets in the UAE, USA, and globally.

For more information: https://lyrie.ai

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