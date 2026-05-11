Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market Size to Hit USD 3.21 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market was valued at USD 2.12 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.21 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.27% from 2026–2035.”

The growth of the vitreoretinal surgery devices market is driven by the elevating predominance of retinal scatters, upswing mature grown-up populace, and improvement in progressed ophthalmic careful measures.

Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market Size & Forecast

Market Size (2025): USD 2.12 Billion

Projected Market Size (2035): USD 3.21 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 4.27%

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025





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The United States Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market was valued at USD 1.89 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.80 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.17% from 2026–2035.

With a concentration of top ophthalmic device manufacturers like Alcon, Bausch + Lomb, Carl Zeiss Meditec, and Topcon Corporation, as well as a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and strong reimbursement frameworks, the U.S. Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market is the largest in the world. Hospital systems and ambulatory surgery centers continue to implement sophisticated retinal operations due to favorable Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reimbursement rules.

Rising Disease Burden and Demographic Shifts Augment Market Expansion Globally

The growing incidence of retinal conditions such diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and retinal detachment, which are mostly caused by aging populations and an increase in lifestyle diseases like diabetes, is driving the demand for vitreoretinal surgery. Higher rates of surgical intervention are partly a result of increased knowledge and early detection of eye disorders. Furthermore, improvements in vitrectomy instruments, improved vision systems, and less invasive surgical techniques are boosting procedure efficiency and safety, promoting broader usage. Global market growth is being further accelerated by increased access to specialized ophthalmic care and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging nations.

Major Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Alcon Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Vision

Bausch + Lomb Incorporated

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Topcon Corporation

NIDEK Co., Ltd.

HOYA Corporation

DORC (Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center)

IRIDEX Corporation

Lumenis Ltd.

BVI Medical

GEUDER AG

OCULUS Optikgeräte GmbH

Optos plc

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

Synergetics USA Inc.

Leica Microsystems GmbH

MedOne Surgical Inc.

Katalyst Surgical LLC

Peregrine Surgical Ltd.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Vitrectomy Surgery Devices dominated the Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market with 34.81% share in 2025 due to the importance of large number of vitrectomy devices globally. The Illumination Surgery Devices segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during 2026-2035 owing to the rising use of advanced visualization technologies such as inclusion of fiber optic and LED based illumination with 3D surgical systems.

By Application

Diabetic Retinopathy dominated the Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market with 31.40% share in 2025 due to the rapidly increasing global burden of diabetes. Epiretinal Membrane Removal segment is projected to achieve growth at a faster pace during the forecast period due to the Epiretinal Membrane segment is projected to achieve growth at a faster pace during the forecast period.

By Surgery Type

Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices dominated the Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market with 46.35% share in 2025 and is also projected to grow with the fastest CAGR globally driven by widespread adoption of micro-incision techniques.

By End User

Hospitals dominated the Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market with 48.60% share in 2025 as complex retinal surgeries require advanced infrastructure, specialized surgical teams, and high-end imaging systems. The Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the market owing to cost-effectiveness of an ambulatory approach and patients' preference for same-day procedures.

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Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market Key Segments

By Product Type

Vitrectomy Surgery Devices

Photocoagulation Surgery Devices

Illumination Surgery Devices

Others

By Application

Diabetic Retinopathy

Retinal Detachment

Macular Hole Surgery

Epiretinal Membrane Removal

Other Vitreoretinal Disorders

By Surgery Type

Traditional Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Laser-Assisted Surgery

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Specialty Ophthalmic Clinics

Research Institutes

Regional Insights:

Due to its sophisticated ophthalmic healthcare infrastructure, higher socioeconomic status, high prevalence of retinal disorders, and greater number of top medical device companies, North America continued to be the largest region and held a 41% share of the global Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market revenue at its peak.

During the forecast period (2026–2035), the Asia Pacific region is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 16.80% due to rapidly developing ophthalmic healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness of different retinal treatment options, rising prevalence of diabetes-related eye diseases, and significant government investment in healthcare modernization.

Recent Developments:

2026: Bausch + Lomb receives FDA 510(k) clearance for the Bi-Blade + dual-port vitrectomy cutter (and also the Adaptive Fluidics upgrade for Stellaris Elite, which allows cutting speed of up to 25,000 cuts per minute and improved intraoperative fluidic stability in retinal surgery).

Bausch + Lomb receives FDA 510(k) clearance for the Bi-Blade + dual-port vitrectomy cutter (and also the Adaptive Fluidics upgrade for Stellaris Elite, which allows cutting speed of up to 25,000 cuts per minute and improved intraoperative fluidic stability in retinal surgery). 2025: Alcon launched limited global commercialization of its new state-of-the-art UNITY Vitreoretinal Cataract System (VCS), featuring next-generation elements such as 30,000 cuts-per-minute vitrectomy technology and Intelligent Fluidics to offer the greatest precision and efficiency across both vitreoretinal and cataract surgical procedures.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGICAL ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand the adoption trends of minimally invasive vitreoretinal surgical systems (MIVS), outpatient retinal procedures, and the growing role of ambulatory surgical centers across global healthcare markets.

– helps you understand the adoption trends of minimally invasive vitreoretinal surgical systems (MIVS), outpatient retinal procedures, and the growing role of ambulatory surgical centers across global healthcare markets. SURGICAL PERFORMANCE & PRECISION ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate improvements in surgical precision, retinal detachment success rates, diabetic retinopathy treatment outcomes, device reliability, and imaging accuracy enabled by advanced vitreoretinal technologies.

– helps you evaluate improvements in surgical precision, retinal detachment success rates, diabetic retinopathy treatment outcomes, device reliability, and imaging accuracy enabled by advanced vitreoretinal technologies. ADVANCED VISUALIZATION & DIGITAL SURGERY INSIGHTS – helps you uncover opportunities in intraoperative OCT, 3D heads-up displays, AI-assisted surgical guidance, robotic-assisted retinal surgery, and real-time digital imaging platforms.

– helps you uncover opportunities in intraoperative OCT, 3D heads-up displays, AI-assisted surgical guidance, robotic-assisted retinal surgery, and real-time digital imaging platforms. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION & REGULATORY APPROVAL METRICS – helps you analyze R&D investments, annual regulatory approvals, integration of smart surgical technologies, and advancements in micro-incision instruments, high-speed cutters, and advanced fluidics systems.

– helps you analyze R&D investments, annual regulatory approvals, integration of smart surgical technologies, and advancements in micro-incision instruments, high-speed cutters, and advanced fluidics systems. HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE & PROCEDURE SHIFT ANALYSIS – helps you identify how healthcare expenditure trends, ASC expansion, and regional ophthalmic infrastructure development are influencing vitreoretinal surgery device adoption globally.

– helps you identify how healthcare expenditure trends, ASC expansion, and regional ophthalmic infrastructure development are influencing vitreoretinal surgery device adoption globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & MARKET POSITIONING – helps you gauge the competitive strength of leading ophthalmic device manufacturers based on innovation capabilities, product portfolios, regulatory approvals, technological advancements, and global expansion strategies.

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Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.12 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 3.21 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.27% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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