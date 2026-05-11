Safe Pro’s Edge AI Battlefield Threat Detection Selected by U.S. Army for Upcoming Force-on-Force Combat Exercise

AVENTURA, Fla., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (“Safe Pro” or the “Company”), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, announced today that it has been invited to train and equip soldiers with its patented SPOTD Edge AI battlefield threat detection system during a U.S. Army Force-on-Force (FoF) combat training exercise scheduled for the second quarter of 2026. At the exercise, Safe Pro will showcase its capabilities for rapid AI-powered identification of explosive threats combined with enhanced battlefield mapping. Force-on-Force exercises are among the U.S. Army’s most realistic combat training events, simulating live battlefield conditions between opposing military units.

This FoF opportunity follows Safe Pro’s recent successful participation in a U.S. Army active minefield exercise where the Company’s AI-driven drone imagery analysis platform assisted battlefield decision-making and operational planning in a live threat environment. During the exercise, Safe Pro’s AI software provided rapid battlefield intelligence and outcomes, assisting commanders in making critical decisions that significantly impacted mission success.

NODE-X is the next generation of the Company’s AI-powered toolset designed to provide battlefield intelligence at the tactical edge by rapidly analyzing drone imagery for threat detection and mapping directly in the field without requiring internet or cloud connectivity.

Built for military maneuver operations, the miniaturized NODE-X system combines:

Real-time AI threat detection

3D terrain mapping

Orthomosaic generation

Automated route planning

Edge-based drone intelligence processing



The ruggedized, backpack-sized NODE-X system can integrate into various U.S. Army vehicles and is compatible with U.S. Army-approved Short-Range Reconnaissance (SRR) drones to deliver actionable battlefield intelligence directly to soldiers and commanders.

Powered by Safe Pro’s patented SPOTD (Safe Pro Object Threat Detection) technology, the system uses AI and machine learning algorithms trained on one of the world’s largest real-world drone-based imagery datasets focused on landmine and unexploded ordnance (UXO) detection. The platform can identify more than 150 types of explosive threats and objects of interest across large-scale, high-risk environments.

Safe Pro’s AI dataset includes more than 2.75 million drone images and 49,500 confirmed detections of small threats such as landmines, cluster munitions, unexploded ordnance (UXO), and ambush drones. Operating on the edge without the need for connectivity, NODE-X fuses AI-detected threats with rapidly generated 3D models, orthomosaics, and digital surface models that incorporate vegetation height, terrain slope, and automated route planning. Its rapidly deployable design and intuitive software interface provides soldiers and commanders with enhanced battlefield situational awareness for a wide range of reconnaissance and maneuver support missions.

Safe Pro’s patented software is designed to operate using commercially available drone hardware, enabling scalable deployment across military, government and humanitarian applications.

For more information about Safe Pro’s real-world landmine and UXO detections, visit: https://safeproai.com/landmine-detections/ . Information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X .

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. The Company is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available off-the-shelf drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosive threats, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group’s scalable platform targets multiple markets, including commercial, government, law enforcement, and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear, and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans, and prospects. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Safe Pro’s ability to support U.S. Army operations, its ability to integrate its technology with third-party systems, and the acceptance of its solutions by potential government, military, and humanitarian organizations. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “intends,” “potential,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “seek," "target," "forecast," "continue," "approximately,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth under Item 1A in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K and updated from time to time in the Company’s Form 10-Q filings and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

media@safeprogroup.com

Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira, Managing Director

Solebury Strategic Communications for Safe Pro Group Inc.

spai@soleburystrat.com