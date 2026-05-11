Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11. May 2026 / 14:16 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
|Name
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|Street address
|Venloer Straße 151 - 153
|Postal code
|50672
|City
|Cologne
|LEI
|529900PH63HYJ86ASW55
2. Reason for notification
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural Person
|Name
|Birth date
|Klaus-Michael Kühne
|02.06.1937
4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from details of person subject to the notification obligation
|Name
|Kühne Aviation GmbH
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|08.05.2026
6. Total positions
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of details on total positions 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments (total of details on total positions 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)
|Total of both in % (details on total positions 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|20.000010089363%
|0.00%
|20.000010089363%
|1,199,282,895
|Previous notification
|15.01%
|0%
|15.01%
|-
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0008232125
|0
|239,856,700
|0.00%
|20.00%
|Total
|239,856,700
|20.000010089363%
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|0
|0.00%
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Total
|0
|0.00%
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|0
|0.00%
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Total
|0
|0.00%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Klaus-Michael Kühne
|Kühne Holding AG
|Kühne Aviation GmbH
|20.00%
|20.00%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG
Date of general meeting
Total positions (6.) after general meeting:
|% of voting rights attached to shares
|% of voting rights through instruments
|Total of both
10. Other useful information
Date
|11.05.2026
End of message
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|Language
|English
|Company
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|Venloer StraÃŸe 151-153.
|50672 Koeln
|Germany
|Internet
|https://www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations