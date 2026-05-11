VOYAH Showcases Systemic Innovation and Global Expansion at Beijing Auto Show

Beijing, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Beijing Auto Show, Chinese premium electric vehicle brand VOYAH delivered a clear message to the global automotive industry: long-term competitiveness in the EV market will depend not only on headline-grabbing technologies, but also on systematic innovation, production readiness, profitability, and global execution.





Backed by state-owned automotive group Dongfeng, VOYAH used the show to highlight its end to end capabilities across R&D, manufacturing, sales, and global market expansion. As competition in the EV sector intensifies, the company is positioning itself as a premium Chinese EV brand with proprietary core technologies and a disciplined growth strategy.





“VOYAH has not gone off track,” Chairman Lu Fang said at the Beijing Auto Show. “Our core technologies are fully self owned. We can compete with any global brand.”





Technology Readiness Takes Center Stage

During the event, VOYAH emphasized its progress in intelligent driving and advanced manufacturing. The company has built a portfolio of 6,102 patents, underscoring its continued investment in proprietary technology.

VOYAH also highlighted its localized production capabilities, including a welding line built entirely with locally sourced PLC systems, robots, and sensors. The achievement reflects the company’s focus on strengthening supply chain resilience and building a more self-sufficient technology ecosystem.

A key focus was the Taishan Ultra, an L3-capable production vehicle that hit the roads in China in March. While many automakers are still developing L3 applications, VOYAH is already showcasing production-ready intelligent driving hardware, including an 896-line image-grade lidar capable of detecting a 30-centimeter-high obstacle from 162 meters away.

Hong Kong Listing Marks a New Growth Phase

VOYAH listed in Hong Kong in March ( 07489.HK ) – the first central SOE backed premium EV to do so. Within weeks, major shareholders increased their stakes twice. Full H share circulation is on the way.

Global Expansion Moves Forward

At the show, VOYAH also reinforced its global roadmap. Rather than pursuing a low-value export model, the company is focusing on building local ecosystems, strengthening partner networks, and investing in long-term brand development across overseas markets.

– Europe: Already in Norway, Italy, Spain, Finland, Denmark, Netherlands. Not just exporting – building local ecosystems and partner networks.

– Middle East: Launched in UAE and Qatar in 2025. Completed a 52°C charging test, achieving 20 80% charging in under 13 minutes. A major Saudi announcement is due mid May.

– Right hand drive: Launching second half of 2026, targeting an annual market of nearly 18 million vehicles.

Here’s the kicker: VOYAH is already profitable. 2025 net profit: 1.02 billion yuan. Gross margin: 20.9%. Sales: 150,169 units, up 87% year on year. R&D spending hit 3.9 billion yuan – 11.2% of revenue.

On ESG, VOYAH released its “Better VOYAH” ESG initiative, reporting 19.85% non fossil energy use and 110,000 km of real road L3 testing.





“We will not take the low value export involution route,” Lu said.

In an increasingly crowded EV market, that quieter, methodical approach may prove to be one of VOYAH’s strongest differentiators.