Dynabook Canada expands AMD-powered offerings with new Portégé® X45W 14-inch 2-in-1 convertible laptop

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynabook Canada Inc., today announced the new Portégé® X45W, a premium 14-inch 2-in-1 convertible laptop designed to deliver productivity and flexibility across modern work environments. The Portégé X45W expands Dynabook's AMD-powered portfolio of mobile computing products, giving customers more choice with AMD Ryzen™ processing and integrated AMD Radeon™ graphics.

"The Portégé X45W represents a meaningful expansion of our AMD-powered lineup for Canadian organizations," said Kalden Tsung, Category Business Manager, Dynabook Canada, Inc. "Modern work doesn't happen in one place, and it doesn't fit one mode. The X45W gives Canadian businesses and institutions a premium 2-in-1 that adapts to how their people work, without compromising on security or reliability."

Key Highlights (Select Configurations)

14-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) 16:10 display with touch and pen support (MPP 2.0)

AMD Ryzen™ 200 Series processors paired with AMD Radeon™ graphics for responsive multitasking and content workflows

Durable dark blue aluminum alloy chassis designed to pass MIL-STD-810H methodologies, backed by Dynabook durability testing

Wi-Fi 7 and 1 Gigabit Ethernet (RJ-45) for fast, confident connectivity in offices, classrooms, clinics and government facilities

FHD webcam with digital privacy shutter, dual microphones, and collaboration-ready audio

A security-forward foundation that includes features such as TPM and Microsoft Pluton, plus optional features like smart card on build-to-order configurations





AMD-Powered, AI-Ready Productivity

The Portégé X45W-M features AMD Ryzen 200 Series processors with up to 8 high-efficiency cores and integrated Radeon graphics. Select configurations include an NPU to accelerate on-device AI experiences such as smarter conferencing, local AI assistants, and content creation while preserving battery life. A dedicated Copilot key provides instant access to Microsoft Copilot.

Flexible 2-in-1 Design

The 360-degree hinge supports laptop, tablet, tent, and presentation modes. The dark tech blue aluminum chassis meets MIL-STD-810H durability standards. Features include a 14” WUXGA display, spill-resistant backlit keyboard and a glass-feel precision ClickPad.

Inking Experience

The MPP 2.0 pen offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt support, and built-in palm rejection. An anti-glare display provides a paper-like writing feel. The pen stores in a built-in holder and charges via USB-C. One minute of charging delivers up to 2.6 hours of use.

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, and Gigabit Ethernet (RJ-45) ensure reliable network access. Ports include HDMI, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, microSD, and optional Smart Card.

Pricing and Availability

Built to Order options available through authorized Canadian resellers, contact your Dynabook Canada representative for more information.

Service and Support

Dynabook offers one of the industry's best standard warranties, with optional Warranty + with On-site coverage available.

Learn more: https://ca.dynabook.com/computers-tablets/laptops/portege/X45W

About Dynabook Canada Inc.

Dynabook Canada Inc. develops and supplies business laptops designed for reliability, security, and long-term use. The company’s heritage includes the introduction of the first modern laptop PC in 1985, and decades of product development focused on professional computing environments.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, Dynabook retains end-to-end control over product design, engineering, and testing in Japan. Its Canadian portfolio includes Satellite Pro, Tecra, and Portégé laptops, supported by dedicated sales and service teams across Canada.

Learn more: https://ca.dynabook.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Manali Jain

Manager, Brand and Marketing Communications

Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd.

M: 416 357 2914

E: jainm@sharpsec.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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