COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 26/2026 - May 11, 2026
On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026. On April 30, 2026, the program was increased from a maximum of DKK 400m to DKK 700m, cf. company announcement no. 23/2026.
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 700m.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|498,000
|510.88
|254,417,230
|May 4, 2026
|26,000
|422.01
|10,972,260
|May 5, 2026
|25,000
|415.59
|10,389,750
|May 6, 2026
|25,000
|417.76
|10,444,000
|May 7, 2026
|27,000
|412.92
|11,148,840
|May 8, 2026
|25,000
|410.15
|10,253,750
|Total accumulated under the program
|626,000
|491.42
|307,625,830
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,779,387 shares, corresponding to 3.5% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
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