Humanitarian organization CARE marks 80th anniversary of the original CARE PACKAGE®

Atlanta, Georgia, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eight decades after creating and delivering the first CARE PACKAGE boxes, the humanitarian organization CARE is marking the anniversary by relaunching the CARE PACKAGE and hosting a series of community CARE PACKAGE events nationwide.

Eighty years ago, on May 11, 1946, the first CARE PACKAGE boxes arrived in Le Havre, France, delivering relief and hope to families recovering from the devastation of World War II. Stocked with essential food supplies and everyday comforts, the boxes quickly became powerful symbols of American compassion. This movement was started by 22 American civic, relief, and charitable organizations who joined forces in New York City to form the Cooperative for American Remittances to Europe — an effort that would become CARE, the Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere. In the 80 years that followed, CARE has grown into a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty in more than 120 countries.

Marlene Mahta, 86, remembers receiving CARE PACKAGE boxes as a child in postwar Frankfurt, Germany: “We had no residence. We had no food. We had no water. Suddenly, there was a distribution of CARE PACKAGES…I still remember the taste of the chocolate. I remember the feeling of being seen, of knowing that someone, somewhere, cared.”

The CARE PACKAGE launched a global humanitarian movement and became a universal symbol of solidarity. Today, CARE is renewing that legacy by relaunching the iconic CARE PACKAGE, with the goal of reaching two million people worldwide by 2030 and expanding its work in the United States.

“The CARE PACKAGE showed what’s possible when people come together to support one another,” said Michelle Nunn, President and CEO of CARE. “Reconnecting Americans to the CARE PACKAGE helps carry forward the culture of care that emerged after World War II. At a time when humanitarian needs are rising and aid resources are dwindling, we are looking to bring that same spirit of compassion to families facing crisis around the world and here at home.”

The modern, global CARE PACKAGE

CARE is introducing the CARE PACKAGE for Emergencies, an innovative evolution of the original CARE PACKAGE designed for today’s global crises. It supports those affected by humanitarian emergencies around the world. Each package is a lightweight and customizable kit housed in three easy-to-carry nylon packs that can support a family of four for up to one month, and includes nearly 40 items for addressing urgent shelter, cooking, water, and hygiene needs. CARE aims to reach one million people with these new kits by 2030. The CARE PACKAGE for Emergencies have already been piloted in the Philippines, Bangladesh, Nepal, Mozambique, and Malawi.

Expanding CARE across the United States

CARE is expanding its domestic work, drawing on 80 years of global experience to strengthen disaster response, maternal health, community resilience, and economic opportunity in the US.

As part of this expansion, CARE aims to deliver hundreds of thousands of new CARE PACKAGE kits – reaching one million people – by 2030 across the United States. While the global CARE PACKAGE for Emergencies addresses shelter and survival needs after international crises, CARE PACKAGE kits distributed in the United States focus on the most-needed hygiene supplies and other critical items for mothers and young children. They are delivered through partnerships with women-led and grassroots organizations to underserved families when needed most.

“Across the United States, too many people — especially women and mothers — face barriers to services, health care, and economic opportunity, challenges that become even more visible after disasters,” said Sarah Thompson, CARE’s Associate Vice President for U.S. Programs. “CARE PACKAGE kits are one part of a broader effort to help families recover, rebuild, and thrive. Alongside these kits, CARE provides grants and training to support women-led community partners as we know that when they can recover, communities are more resilient.”

Celebrating 80 years across America

This month, CARE will launch an anniversary campaign beginning with a kickoff celebration May 20 and 21 in New York City, where the organization was founded. CARE PACKAGE community events will also be held in key cities (to be announced) across the country. At each event, community members will learn about the CARE PACKAGE legacy and help assemble packages that will be prepositioned to support disaster-affected communities across the United States.

To learn more about the original CARE PACKAGE, the next generation of the CARE PACKAGE being launched this month, and how you can help assemble and deliver CARE PACKAGE kits to families facing crisis, visit www.care.org/carepackage.

About CARE

Founded in 1945 with the creation of the CARE PACKAGE box, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE places special focus on working alongside women and girls. Equipped with the proper resources, women and girls have the power to lift whole families and entire communities out of poverty. In 2025, CARE worked in 121 countries, reaching 58.7 million people through 1,467 projects. To learn more, visit www.care.org.

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