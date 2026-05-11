Verizon announces tender offers and consent solicitations for 20 series of Verizon and certain of its subsidiaries’ notes

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (“Verizon”) (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today announced the commencement of 20 separate offers, for its own account and on behalf of certain of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, to purchase for cash (i) any and all of the debt securities listed in Table 1 below (the “Any and All Notes” and such offers, the “Any and All Tender Offers”) and (ii) up to $1.25 billion aggregate purchase price of the outstanding series of debt securities listed in Table 2 below (the “Waterfall Notes” and, together with the Any and All Notes, the “Notes” and such offers, the “Waterfall Tender Offers” and, together with the Any and All Tender Offers, the “Tender Offers”), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated May 11, 2026 (the “Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement” and, together with the accompanying letter of transmittal, the “Offer Documents”). Concurrently with the Tender Offers, Verizon, on behalf of certain of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is soliciting consents (the “Consent Solicitations”) to the proposed amendments (the “Proposed Amendments”) to the indentures governing the Any and All Notes issued by such subsidiaries (the “Existing Indentures”) in order to, among other things, eliminate certain of the restrictive covenants contained therein, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer Documents. If a Holder (as defined below) validly tenders Any and All Notes in a Tender Offer, such Holder will be deemed to deliver its consent, with respect to the principal amount of such tendered Any and All Notes, to the Proposed Amendments. Holders may neither deliver their consents in a particular Consent Solicitation without tendering Any and All Notes in the related Tender Offer, nor may they tender Any and All Notes in a particular Tender Offer without delivering their consents with respect to such Any and All Notes in the related Consent Solicitation. The completion of any Tender Offer with respect to a series of Any and All Notes is not conditioned on the receipt of the requisite consents in the related Consent Solicitation.

Verizon is offering to accept for purchase any and all aggregate principal amount of validly tendered Any and All Notes. Verizon is offering to accept for purchase validly tendered Waterfall Notes using a “waterfall” methodology under which Waterfall Notes will be accepted in the order of their Acceptance Priority Levels listed below, subject to the Waterfall Cap (as defined below). The Waterfall Tender Offers are subject to the terms and conditions described in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, including (i) the Acceptance Priority Procedures (as described below) and (ii) a $1.25 billion cap (the “Waterfall Cap”) on the total cash Verizon pays to purchase Notes validly tendered under the Waterfall Tender Offers (excluding the applicable Accrued Coupon Payments).

On the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, Verizon is offering to purchase the following outstanding securities for the consideration described below. Terms not otherwise defined are defined in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement.

Table 1

Any and All of the Outstanding Any and All Notes and related Consent Solicitations Listed Below:

CUSIP

Number Issuer(1) Title of Security Maturity Date Principal

Amount

Outstanding Early

Participation

Payment(2) Reference

U.S.

Treasury

Security(3) Bloomberg

Reference

Page Fixed

Spread

(Basis

Points)(3) Hypothetical

Total

Consideration(4) 362333AH9 Frontier Florida LLC 6.860% Debentures due 2028 2/1/2028 $282,289,000 $50 3.750% due 4/30/2028 FIT1 15 $1,043.29 362337AK3 Frontier North Inc. 6.730% Debentures, Series G due 2028 2/15/2028 $200,000,000 $50 3.750% due 4/30/2028 FIT1 15 $1,042.24 020039AJ2 Alltel Corporation 6.800% Debentures due 2029 5/1/2029 $38,098,000 $50 3.875% due 4/15/2029 FIT1 20 $1,071.42 165087AL1 Verizon Virginia LLC 8.375% Debentures due 2029 10/1/2029 $8,993,000 $50 3.875% due 4/15/2029 FIT1 25 $1,127.28 165069AP0 Verizon Maryland LLC 8.000% Debentures due 2029* 10/15/2029 $19,981,000 $50 3.875% due 4/15/2029 FIT1 25 $1,117.21 645767AW4 Verizon New Jersey Inc. 7.850% Debentures due 2029 11/15/2029 $44,704,000 $50 3.875% due 4/15/2029 FIT1 25 $1,115.28 644239AY1 Verizon New England Inc. 7.875% Debentures due 2029* 11/15/2029 $133,077,000 $50 3.875% due 4/15/2029 FIT1 25 $1,116.07 165069AQ8 Verizon Maryland LLC 8.300% Debentures due 2031 8/1/2031 $21,111,000 $50 3.875% due 4/30/2031 FIT1 45 $1,173.32 252759AM7 Verizon Delaware LLC 8.625% Debentures due 2031 10/15/2031 $2,381,000 $50 3.875% due 4/30/2031 FIT1 50 $1,192.10 020039DC4 Alltel Corporation 7.875% Senior Notes due 2032 7/1/2032 $55,847,000 $50 3.875% due 4/30/2031 FIT1 60 $1,169.70 92344WAB7 Verizon Maryland LLC 5.125% Debentures due 2033 6/15/2033 $139,085,000 $50 4.125% due 2/15/2036 FIT1 35 $1,024.08





Table 2

Up to $1,250,000,000 Aggregate Purchase Price of the Outstanding Waterfall Notes Listed Below in the Priority Listed Below:

Acceptance

Priority

Level CUSIP

Number Issuer(1) Title of Security Maturity Date Principal

Amount

Outstanding Early

Participation

Payment(2) Reference

U.S.

Treasury

Security(3) Bloomberg

Reference

Page Fixed

Spread

(Basis

Points)(3) Hypothetical

Total

Consideration(4) 1 362311AG7 Frontier California Inc. 6.750% Debentures due 2027 5/15/2027 $200,000,000 $50 3.750% due 4/30/2028 FIT1 0 $1,024.85 2 650094CJ2 Verizon New York Inc. 6.500% Debentures due 2028 4/15/2028 $34,773,000 $50 3.750% due 4/30/2028 FIT1 15 $1,042.38 3 07786DAA4 Verizon Pennsylvania LLC 6.000% Debentures due 2028 12/1/2028 $44,079,000 $50 3.750% due 4/30/2028 FIT1 15 $1,044.90 4 165123AM2 Frontier West Virginia Inc. 8.400% Debentures due 2029* 10/15/2029 $50,000,000 $50 3.875% due 4/15/2029 FIT1 25 $1,129.47 5 078167AZ6 Verizon Pennsylvania LLC 8.350% Debentures due 2030 12/15/2030 $31,140,000 $50 3.875% due 4/30/2031 FIT1 35 $1,160.53 6 078167BA0 Verizon Pennsylvania LLC 8.750% Debentures due 2031 8/15/2031 $34,923,000 $50 3.875% due 4/30/2031 FIT1 45 $1,194.97 7 92344XAB5 Verizon New York Inc. 7.375% Debentures due 2032 4/1/2032 $99,437,000 $50 3.875% due 4/30/2031 FIT1 60 $1,138.37 8 362320BA0 Verizon Communications Inc. 6.940% Notes due 2028 4/15/2028 $249,838,000 $50 3.750% due 4/30/2028 FIT1 15 $1,049.99 9 92343VGH1 Verizon Communications Inc. 2.100% Notes due 2028 3/22/2028 $2,068,135,000 $50 3.750% due 4/30/2028 FIT1 15 $967.36

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(1) See Annex A of the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement for a list of original issuer names, as applicable. (2) Payable, as part of the applicable Total Consideration, per each $1,000 principal amount of the specified series of Notes validly tendered at or prior to the applicable Early Participation Date and accepted for purchase (the “Early Participation Payment”). The total consideration for each $1,000 principal amount of each series of Notes validly tendered at or prior to the applicable Early Participation Date is referred to as the “Total Consideration” for such series. Holders who validly tender Notes of a series after the applicable Early Participation Date, but at or prior to the applicable Expiration Date, will receive the tender consideration for any such series accepted by us, which is equal to the Total Consideration minus the Early Participation Payment (with respect to such series, the “Tender Consideration”). (3) The Total Consideration for each series of Notes will be based on the fixed spread for the applicable series of Notes plus the yield of the specified Reference U.S. Treasury Security for that series as of the Price Determination Date (as defined below). See “Description of the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations—Determination of Consideration.” The Total Consideration does not include the applicable Accrued Coupon Payment, which will be payable in cash in addition to the applicable Total Consideration. There is no separate consent payment for the Consent Solicitations. (4) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, assuming that the Reference Yield (as defined in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement) had been measured at 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 8, 2026 and assuming a hypothetical settlement date of June 22, 2026. The hypothetical Total Consideration includes the applicable Early Participation Payment, but excludes the applicable Accrued Coupon Payment. * Denotes a series of Notes, a portion of which is held in physical certificated form (such portion, the “Certificated Notes”) and is not held through The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”). Such Certificated Notes may only be tendered in accordance with the terms and conditions of the accompanying Letter of Transmittal. With respect to the Certificated Notes, all references to the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement herein shall also include the Letter of Transmittal.



Verizon today also announced the commencement of separate exchange offers and consent solicitations, on behalf of certain of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, to exchange the Any and All Notes for new notes issued by Verizon, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Statement dated May 11, 2026 (the “Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Statement”). Only holders who have duly completed and returned an eligibility letter certifying that they are either (1) “qualified institutional buyers” as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or (2) non-“U.S. persons” (as defined in Rule 902 under the Securities Act) located outside of the United States and who are “Non-U.S. qualified offerees” (as defined in the related eligibility letter) are authorized to receive the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Statement and to participate in the exchange offers and consent solicitations thereunder. Consents delivered for a series of Any and All Notes in connection with the Tender Offers will be cumulated with the consents delivered for such series of Any and All Notes in connection with the separate exchange offers. The exchange offers and consent solicitations are separate and distinct from the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations, and neither the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations nor the separate exchange offers and consent solicitations are conditioned upon the consummation of such other offer. A Holder will only be able to tender specific Any and All Notes within a series into either the Any and All Tender Offers or the concurrent, separate exchange offer, as the same Any and All Notes cannot be tendered into more than one tender offer at the same time through ATOP.

The Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations will each expire at 5:00p.m. (New York City time) on June 16, 2026, unless extended or earlier terminated by Verizon (such date and time with respect to a Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation, as the same may be extended with respect to such Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation, the “Expiration Date”). To be eligible to receive the Total Consideration (as defined below), which includes the Early Participation Payment (as defined below), holders of Notes (each, a “Holder,” and collectively, “Holders”) must validly tender their Notes at or prior to 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on June 1, 2026, unless extended or earlier terminated (such date and time with respect to a Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation, as the same may be extended with respect to such Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation, the “Early Participation Date”). Holders who validly tender their Notes after the applicable Early Participation Date, but at or prior to the applicable Expiration Date, will be eligible to receive the Tender Consideration (as defined below). All Holders whose Notes (and, with respect to the Any and All Notes only, related consents) are accepted in a Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation, as applicable, will receive a cash payment equal to accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes to, but not including, the Settlement Date (as defined below) (the “Accrued Coupon Payment”) in addition to their Total Consideration or Tender Consideration, as applicable. There is no separate consent payment for the Consent Solicitations.

Notes may be validly withdrawn and, for purposes of the Any and All Notes, consents to the applicable Proposed Amendments may be validly revoked, at any time at or prior to the earlier of (i) 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on June 1, 2026, unless extended with respect to any Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation, or (ii) the effectiveness of the supplemental indentures to the corresponding Existing Indentures implementing the applicable Proposed Amendments, but not thereafter.

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions of the Waterfall Tender Offers, the “Acceptance Priority Procedures” with respect to the Waterfall Tender Offers will operate as follows:

first, if the aggregate cash purchase price (excluding the applicable Accrued Coupon Payments) of all Waterfall Notes validly tendered at or prior to the applicable Early Participation Date by Holders does not exceed the Waterfall Cap, then Verizon will accept all such Waterfall Notes. However, if the aggregate cash purchase price (excluding the applicable Accrued Coupon Payments) of all Waterfall Notes validly tendered at or prior to the applicable Early Participation Date by Holders exceeds the Waterfall Cap, then Verizon will (i) accept such Waterfall Notes for purchase for cash, starting at the highest Acceptance Priority Level (level 1) and moving sequentially to each lower Acceptance Priority Level (the lowest of which is level 9), until the aggregate cash purchase price (excluding the applicable Accrued Coupon Payments) of such Notes equals the Waterfall Cap, (ii) prorate the series of such Waterfall Notes with the lowest Acceptance Priority Level accepted for purchase for cash and (iii) not accept for purchase for cash (x) any such Waterfall Notes of a series with an Acceptance Priority Level below that of the prorated series or (y) any Waterfall Notes validly tendered after the applicable Early Participation Date; and





second, if the Waterfall Cap is not exceeded at the applicable Early Participation Date, Verizon will repeat the steps described in the prior bullet with respect to Waterfall Notes validly tendered after the applicable Early Participation Date, but at or prior to the applicable Expiration Date, in order to determine the aggregate principal amount of such Waterfall Notes that Verizon will accept for purchase. All Waterfall Notes, regardless of Acceptance Priority Level, that are validly tendered at or prior to the applicable Early Participation Date will have priority over Waterfall Notes validly tendered after the applicable Early Participation Date and at or prior to the applicable Expiration Date.





The “Settlement Date,” if any, is the date on which Verizon will settle all Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase, subject to all conditions having been satisfied or waived by Verizon. The Settlement Date is expected to be the third business day following the applicable Expiration Date, unless extended with respect to any Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation.

The applicable Total Consideration payable by Verizon for each $1,000 principal amount of each series of Notes validly tendered at or prior to the applicable Early Participation Date and accepted by Verizon will be paid in cash on the Settlement Date.

Promptly after 10:00 a.m. (New York City time) on June 2, 2026, unless extended with respect to a Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation (such date and time with respect to a Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation, as the same may be extended with respect to such Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation, the “Price Determination Date”), Verizon will issue a press release specifying, among other things, the Offer Yield (as defined in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement) and the Total Consideration for each series of Notes.

Verizon has retained Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC to act as lead dealer managers and lead solicitation agents for the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations and intends to appoint co-dealer managers for the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations. Questions regarding terms and conditions of the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations should be directed to Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at (800) 828-3182 (toll-free) or (212) 357-1452 (collect), or J.P. Morgan at (866) 834-4666 (toll-free) or (212) 834-7489 (collect), Morgan Stanley at (866) 834-4666 (toll-free) and (212) 834-4818 (collect) or Wells Fargo at (866) 309-6316 (toll-free) or (704) 410-4235 (collect).

Global Bondholder Services Corporation will act as the Tender Agent and the Information Agent for the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations. Questions or requests for assistance related to the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations or for additional copies of the Offer Documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (855) 654-2015 (toll free) or (212) 430-3774 (collect). You may also contact your broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations.

If Verizon terminates any Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation with respect to one or more series of Notes, it will give prompt notice to the Tender Agent or Information Agent, as applicable, and all Notes tendered pursuant to such terminated Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation will be returned promptly to the tendering Holders thereof. With effect from such termination, any Notes blocked in DTC will be released.

Holders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold Notes as to when such intermediary would need to receive instructions from a beneficial owner in order for that Holder to be able to participate in, or (in the circumstances in which revocation is permitted) revoke their instruction to participate in, the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations before the deadlines specified herein and in the Tender Offer Documents. The deadlines set by any such intermediary and DTC for the submission and withdrawal of tender instructions may be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified herein and in the Tender Offer Documents.

This announcement is for informational purposes only. This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any Notes. The Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations are being made solely pursuant to the Tender Offer Documents and related documents. The Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations are not being made to Holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws require the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations will be deemed to be made on behalf of Verizon by the dealer managers or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

This communication and any other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations have not been approved by an authorized person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the “FSMA”). Accordingly, this announcement is not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, persons within the United Kingdom save in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. Accordingly, this communication is only addressed to and directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom, or (ii) persons falling within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Financial Promotion Order”)), or (iii) within Article 43 of the Financial Promotion Order, or (iv) high net worth companies and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order (such persons together being “relevant persons”). Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on any document or material relating to the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations or any of their contents.

This communication and any other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations are only addressed to and directed at persons in member states of the European Economic Area (the “EEA”), who are “Qualified Investors” within the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. The Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations are only available to Qualified Investors. None of the information in any document or material relating to the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations should be acted upon or relied upon in any member state of the EEA by persons who are not Qualified Investors.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In this communication Verizon has made forward-looking statements, including regarding the conduct and completion of the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but only predictions and generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as “will,” “may,” “should,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “appear,” “project,” “estimate,” “hope,” “intend,” “target,” “forecast,” or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including those discussed in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement under the heading “Risk Factors” and under similar headings in other documents that are incorporated by reference in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement. Holders are urged to consider these risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and Verizon undertakes no obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events might or might not occur. Verizon cannot assure you that projected results or events will be achieved.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.

Media contact:

Katie Magnotta

201-602-9235

katie.magnotta@verizon.com