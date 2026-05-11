Global Oxycodone Drugs Market Size to Reach USD 9.21 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the Oxycodone Drugs Market size was valued at USD 5.52 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.21 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period 2026–2035.”

The Oxycodone Drugs Market is witnessing the significant growth due to growing prevalence of chronic pain disorders, increasing number of surgical procedures, and rising geriatric population globally. Oxycodone-based drugs are used extensively in the treatment of moderate to severe pain associated with malignancy, postoperative recovery, and chronic musculoskeletal disorders. Increasing use of opioid analgesics in hospitals, specialty clinics and home healthcare settings is another factor bolstering the market growth. Technological advancements such as abuse-deterrent formulations, extended-release delivery systems, and combination therapies are improving patient compliance and safety profiles, thereby supporting broader adoption across healthcare systems.





Get a Sample Report of Oxycodone Drugs Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/10033

The U.S. Oxycodone Drugs Market was valued at USD 2.29 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.60 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.66% during the forecast period of 2026–2035.

North America oxycodone drugs market is primarily dominated by United States owing to high prevalence of chronic pain conditions, rising cancer incidence, and increasing volume of surgical procedures performed in the U.S. It has been supported by robust pharma infrastructure, access to pain management therapies, and ongoing innovation for larger regulatory formulations of opioids in the country. Rising adoption of tamper resistant and long-acting oxycodone products and expanding pain management services in outpatient and homecare settings are also driving market growth.

Major Oxycodone Drugs Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Purdue Pharma

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Endo International plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Viatris Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Lupin Limited

Cipla Limited

Alvogen

Assertio Holdings Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Drug Type

Extended-Release ER Oxycodone (e.g., OxyContin) held the largest market share of 42.35% in 2025 owing to the long-lasting effect of pain relief provided through this product. Extended-Release formulations are also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.16% during 2026–2035 due to the rising prevalence of multiple action drugs to treat pain globally.

By Dosage Form

Tablets accounted for the highest market share of 72.75% in 2025 owing to its easy administration, wide availability, and high level of compliance among patients suffering from acute and chronic pain. Oral Liquids are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.50% through 2026–2035 due to the rising demand from pediatric, geriatric, and dysphagia patients globally.

By Application

Cancer Pain dominated the market with a share of 34.75% in 2025 due to the high usage of oxycodone for the treatment of pain outside of core clinical applications. Postoperative Pain is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period due to the growing number of surgeries performed

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies held the largest share of 48.12% in 2025 driven by different distribution channels such as institutional distribution channels and alternative distribution channels that facilitate wide distribution of oxycodone. Online Pharmacies are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.24% through 2026–2035 due to the adoption of online health service globally.

By End-User

Hospitals dominated with a market share of 52.23% in 2025 as they are the main place of care for pain management in cases of acute pain management, surgeries, and critical procedures that needed opioids under controlled conditions. Homecare Settings are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period due to growing inclination toward treating from homes, pain management, and higher convenience offered to patients.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Oxycodone Drugs Market, make an Enquiry Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/10033

Oxycodone Drugs Market Key Segments

By Drug Type

Extended-Release ER Oxycodone e.g., OxyContin

Immediate-Release IR Oxycodone

Combination Oxycodone Drugs e.g., Percocet

Others

By Dosage Form

Tablets

Capsules

Oral Liquids

Others

By Application

Cancer Pain

Postoperative Pain

Chronic non-Cancer Pain

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

Regional Insights:

Due to the high prevalence of chronic pain conditions, a vast healthcare infrastructure, and effective prescription drug procedures that are common in the United States and Canada, the North American oxycodone market is dominated, having a 44.84% share in 2025. Stable demand is facilitated by high utilization rates in hospitals, retail pharmacies, and pain treatment clinics for both immediate-release and extended-release versions.

The fastest-growing region is the Asia-Pacific Oxycodone Market, which is expected to develop at a CAGR of 7.38% between 2026 and 2035. In China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia, it is made easier by more awareness of pain management, more procedures, and improved access to healthcare.

Recent Developments:

In November 2025 , Purdue Pharma received U.S. court approval for its Chapter 11 reorganization plan, enabling the creation of a new entity (Knoa Pharma) and facilitating settlement payments to address opioid-related claims, while continuing operations and restructuring its business model.

, Purdue Pharma received U.S. court approval for its Chapter 11 reorganization plan, enabling the creation of a new entity (Knoa Pharma) and facilitating settlement payments to address opioid-related claims, while continuing operations and restructuring its business model. In August 2025, Mallinckrodt completed its merger with Endo, forming a larger, diversified pharmaceutical entity aimed at improving operational scale, expanding product portfolios, and enhancing competitiveness in regulated markets including opioid therapeutics.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRESCRIPTION UTILIZATION & PAIN MANAGEMENT METRICS – helps you understand prescription volume trends across cancer pain, postoperative care, and chronic pain treatment, along with patient continuation rates and outpatient pain management adoption patterns.

– helps you understand prescription volume trends across cancer pain, postoperative care, and chronic pain treatment, along with patient continuation rates and outpatient pain management adoption patterns. TREATMENT EFFECTIVENESS & SAFETY MONITORING ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate pain relief effectiveness, breakthrough pain incidence, opioid-related adverse effects, hospitalization trends, and patient satisfaction outcomes across therapeutic applications.

– helps you evaluate pain relief effectiveness, breakthrough pain incidence, opioid-related adverse effects, hospitalization trends, and patient satisfaction outcomes across therapeutic applications. ABUSE-DETERRENT & ADVANCED FORMULATION INSIGHTS – helps you uncover opportunities in extended-release therapies, controlled-delivery systems, abuse-deterrent formulations, and next-generation opioid-alternative treatment technologies.

– helps you uncover opportunities in extended-release therapies, controlled-delivery systems, abuse-deterrent formulations, and next-generation opioid-alternative treatment technologies. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & PRESCRIPTION CONTROL METRICS – helps you analyze opioid approval frameworks, prescription monitoring program coverage, reimbursement accessibility, regulatory review timelines, and post-marketing safety surveillance trends.

– helps you analyze opioid approval frameworks, prescription monitoring program coverage, reimbursement accessibility, regulatory review timelines, and post-marketing safety surveillance trends. R&D PIPELINE & PRODUCT INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you identify emerging clinical developments, new product launches, combination therapies, and R&D investments focused on safer opioid formulations and alternative pain management solutions.

– helps you identify emerging clinical developments, new product launches, combination therapies, and R&D investments focused on safer opioid formulations and alternative pain management solutions. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & MARKET POSITIONING – helps you gauge the competitive strength of leading oxycodone drug manufacturers based on product portfolios, formulation innovation, regulatory approvals, clinical pipeline progress, and global market expansion strategies.

Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Oxycodone Drugs Market Outlook Report 2026-2035: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/10033

Oxycodone Drugs Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 5.52 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 9.21 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.30% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Related Market Reports

Morphine Market

Tramadol Market

Opioid Use Disorder Market

Analgesics Market

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.